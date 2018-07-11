Anime Soulslike Code Vein slinks into 2019’s shadow

Overwhelmingly anime vampire hack n’ slasher Code Vein isn’t quite ready to see the light of day. Bizarrely citing positive reception from players as their reason to extend development, Bandai Namco have opted to nail the game back into its coffin until next year.
Officially slipping from September 28th release date to a far more mysterious “2019”, those hoping to sink their fangs into it at Gamescom next month find nothing but dust and bat guano where a playable demo was intended to rise. Bandai Namco’s VP of Marketing and Digital Hervé Hoerdt had this to say:
“Code Vein has received an enormous amount of positive feedback from eager fans who have received hands-on time with in-development versions of the game over the past nine months. Armed with knowledge of how well the game has already been received, we made the decision to postpone the release of Code Vein to further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title. It was a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is the correct one.”
While I’m quite looking forward getting to grips with Code Vein’s combat systems, its excessive goth-anime aesthetic mostly makes me giggle. I’d describe it as a blend of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, but with absolutely none of the subtlety or nuance of either. There’s nonsensical architecture, anything-goes boss design and as much gratuitous cleavage as they can get away with while technically keeping its protagonists clothed, none of which I’m actually opposed to – it’s a very earnest silliness.
Case in point, this amazing bit of maximalist environment design above, which appears to be what happens when someone copy-pastes Dark Souls’s famous Anor Londo onto itself without rhyme nor reason. Is it still a flying buttress when it’s not buttressing anything? Does that make it just flying? I’m not an architect, but I’m fairly sure that’s not how any of this works.
Also, the lady’s breasts up there appear afflicted with a very specific form of anime vampirism which causes them to consume fabric. They’re clearly dangerous and trying to escape, and are closing in on that poor man’s head as we speak.
It’s not all horrifying, though. It’s nice to see Bloodborne’s Vicar Amelia still finding work, and she’s found some nicer clothes too. Hard to find the right size when you’re a house-sized wolfbeast.
I could go on (there’s another two bosses that look like a lady versions of Dark Souls’s Ornstein and Smough), but I think it’s clear enough that Code Vein doesn’t so much wear its inspirations on its wrist as has them tattooed over every inch of its form. I’m still looking forward to playing it in all its ridiculously excessive glory. Here’s hoping that the extra time in the shadows does it good.
11/07/2018 at 17:43 Hoot says:
I think I’m looking forward to this one purely because it seems to know it’s massively OTT and just rolls with it. Wouldn’t go as far as to label myself a weaboo but I’m an anime fan certainly, and if the game lets me chop up anime vampires and monsters while being followed around by a scantily clad waifu then I will crack on, even if I later file the game under “guilty pleasure” then go back to playing more serious titles.
12/07/2018 at 03:02 libraryseraph says:
Yes, this looks unbelievably stupid and sometimes you just need something that’s unbelievably stupid with no pretense
12/07/2018 at 04:49 brucethemoose says:
Alot of games would fit that description. Bioshock Infinite and Skyrim come to mind.
12/07/2018 at 07:21 Hoot says:
Bioshock: Infinite, sure. I wouldn’t call Skyrim OTT though, it’s just an Elder Scrolls game.
11/07/2018 at 17:57 NuclearSword says:
I’m just glad they’re not launching it in September anymore; that month is packed – I want to play this, but in the same month as Spider-Man (PS4), Dragon Quest XI, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, et al. As a consumer, September will be pretty rough: I definitely didn’t want Code Vein coming out then.
Especially since this was screaming for an October Halloween tie-in release.
Well, take your time Bamco. This is looking pretty good, and people should trust the God Eater team (because, damn, GE2 is fantastic), so do this right.
11/07/2018 at 20:54 kud13 says:
Don’t worry, they’ll release it February 22nd instead, lol
11/07/2018 at 18:14 Kingseeker Camargo says:
Asking the real questions here.
11/07/2018 at 18:37 Dominic Tarason says:
It’s a valid question! They just seem to have thrown them all around the place without actually attaching them to any buildings.
11/07/2018 at 20:10 Kingseeker Camargo says:
Absolutely! I’m being serious here.
As a matter of fact, I watched that picture again and I’m more serious than I initially intended. It’s like they just put the buttresses there and they’d expect to fit the cathedrals later. I guess that’s what you get when you compartmentalize your construction too much.
11/07/2018 at 20:32 Dominic Tarason says:
I’d like to think that there’s some kind of lore reason for it in-game. Like a swarm of overenthusiastic goth nanobots not quite understanding the purpose of the buildings they’re constructing.
I’m guessing it’s just going to go unexplained, though.
12/07/2018 at 02:36 April March says:
I wonder if they’re realizing that citing positive feedback as the reason for the delays means they’re saying “We thought this game was a piece of crap and were going to rush it out the door for a quick cash grab, but people seem to actually like it, so we’re now treating it like a real game and will hold back to polish it proper.”
12/07/2018 at 15:04 Biggus_Dikkus says:
Buttress..
my inner Beaves can’t keep quiet with this one
12/07/2018 at 15:36 Dominic Tarason says:
I explicitly talk about Vampire Boobies, and it’s the architecture goof you focus on?
I guess you like big buttresses and you cannot lie.