Steelseries Rival 310 review: The best gaming mouse under £50

These days, it seems like any half-decent gaming mouse requires at least fifty of your fine British pounds or sixty of your finest American dollars. That’s still a lot more than I’m willing to fork out in most cases, but sometimes, I admit, it can be worth the extra expense – such as the Asus ROG Gladius II (£68 / $80) and its handy, dedicated DPI button for all those precisely timed headshots on the fly. Usually, though, you’re probably paying over the odds. After all, I’ve yet to find a mouse that actually improves how I play, and generally I just want one that feels nice in my hand and isn’t a pain to move.
Enter the Steelseries Rival 310. Sitting just under that high-end threshold at a much more palatable £45 / $50, the Rival 310 brings some much needed competition to the other big cheeses of the entry-level mouse world, namely Steelseries’ own Rival 110 and HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS. Let’s see how it fares.
Essentially the right-handed version of the excellent Steelseries Sensei 310, the Rival 310 strikes the perfect balance between form and function. It’s not the sleekest or most attractive mouse I’ve ever seen, but it’s just the right size for my favourite lazy-girl palm grip, and its rubberised sides provide ample cushioning for my thumb and little finger.
The farthest of its two side buttons is, admittedly, just on the cusp of being out of reach, but thankfully I can still press the back of it with the top part of my thumb without changing grip. Happy days. What’s more, I can even haul back my middle scrolling finger to the central DPI button from this same position without feeling like my joints are about to snap in two.
The Rival 310 is also one of the more tasteful RGB mice in this kind of price range. The small dash of colour around the scroll wheel and rear Steelseries logo are almost always hidden by your hand, so you’ll never be distracted by it when you’re Plunkbat-ing your chicken dinners, and you probably wouldn’t be too embarrassed to have it sat on your desk when it’s not in use, either.
Compared to Steelseries’ Rival 110, the step up in build quality is almost certainly worth the extra cash. The 310’s rubbery grips are much more comfortable than the 110’s textured plastic bobbly-bits, its side buttons are much easier to hit, and you also get the benefit of Steelseries’ TrueMove 3 optical sensor as well. This provides proper one-to-one hand tracking, giving you an IPS rating (inches per second) of 350. The Rival 110, by comparison, only comes with Steelseries’ TrueMove1 sensor, which maxes out at 240 IPS.
Personally, I never had any problem with the Rival 110’s sensor when I tested it last year, but when you consider the Rival 310 essentially comes with the same sensor as the twice as expensive Steelseries Rival 600, that extra £15 / $20 suddenly seems like quite good value. The Rival 600 does, admittedly, have an additional sensor for better vertical tracking for when you need to lift it off your mouse mat, but I’d expect the vast majority of people a) wouldn’t need this in the first place, and b) would be served just as well by the Rival 310.
The Rival 310 also offers a wider DPI or sensitivity range than the Rival 110 and HyperX Pulsefire FPS, going from a dead-slow 100 all the way up to ludicrously fast 12,000 – again, the same as the Rival 600. No one will ever need anything much beyond the 3000 range, to be honest (unless you’ve got bionic eyes that can map the position of your darting cursor a million times a second), but the extra leeway at the bottom of the DPI scale may well be more favourable to those looking to edge into the esportsing arena.
The only real downside to the Rival 310 is that its central DPI button only gives you two speed options to switch to on the fly. This is common to all Steelseries mice, to be fair, and the default settings of 800 and 1600 DPI should be more than enough for most people, but those who like a little more flexibility at their fingertips may find this a bit limiting. Still, at least you can always change these to whatever speed setting you like by downloading Steelseries’ Engine software, and you could potentially set up multiple configuration profiles to help get round it.
As for altering the other main button functions on the Rival 310, you’re stuck with the old regulars – keyboard buttons, media keys, recorded macros, launching applications, OS shortcuts and other game-related Engine apps, switching configurations or deactivating it altogether. No on-the-fly DPI adjustments here, unfortunately, no siree.
Still, it’s a small complaint in the grand scheme of things, and Steelseries provides plenty of other fine-tuning adjustments if you ever feel the need to make use of them. These include adjusting the acceleration and deceleration speeds when you need to whip your hand across your mouse mat or stalk someone down your sniper sights, angle snapping for straighter aiming lines, and polling rate options (how frequently your mouse communicates with your PC) between 125Hz and 1000Hz.
As I said above, the Steelseries Rival 310 isn’t the flashiest mouse around, but for the money, it certainly gets the job done in a much comfier, more sophisticated fashion than either the marginally cheaper Rival 110 and Pulsefire FPS, making it my new gaming mouse of choice for under £50 / $60.
Meanwhile, for those after a more symmetrical mouse design at this kind of price or just fancy a few more buttons, the similarly-priced £50 / $54 Steelseries Sensei 310 should definitely be your next port of call – otherwise you’re edging into mega bucks territory with the £60 / $70 Asus ROG Pugio, and no one wants to be in mega bucks territory when they don’t have to.
11/07/2018 at 18:04 Plastic Legs says:
It falls apart. link to youtube.com;
11/07/2018 at 20:01 EatingDirt says:
Now, my use case is pretty brutal since I got the mouse, Vermintide 2 is a mouse destroyer. I also scroll primarily with mouse click & pull, but I had the exact same problem with the glue, it lasted about 6 months before it started coming off. My 310 has also acquired a problem with left clicks triggering the mouse wheel to scroll (which you tend to notice in Vermintide 2 when you throw away a grim because the scroll wheel is buggered).
The mouse overall was pretty good while it lasted, but I think steelseries needs to reconsider the material for the side grips or the way they secure it to the body of the mouse, the glue doesn’t cut it. I’ve since downgraded to a Steelseries 110 that won’t have that problem, as the sides are the same material as the rest of the body(though not quite as nice as the 310’s).
11/07/2018 at 18:25 Drib says:
On the topic of expensive mice, I mostly buy Amazon Basics or cheapo Logitech mice. However, eventually (… six months, a year?) they start double clicking on single click randomly, or right-clicking on left click.
Are expensive mice more long-lived in this respect? I wouldn’t want to drop $60 on a mouse and still have to replace it in a year.
11/07/2018 at 19:28 kameradoktorn says:
I had a steelseries sensei (bought at around 50-60 pounds I think..?) and it started double clicking after 18 months or so.
11/07/2018 at 20:11 KenTWOu says:
There are tons of tutorials over the internet explaining how to easily fix a micro switch inside your mouse without soldering, just bending and cleaning up a small springy contact plate inside it. Just an example.
I have a very cheap A4Tech mouse I’ve bought more than ten years ago, fixed both buttons a couple of times, it’s still working fine. Although, I have to admit, I’m cheating a little bit, when the game (let’s say, a Diablo clone) involves holding the left mouse button for a substantial period of time, I rebind it to the spacebar using AutoHotkey.
11/07/2018 at 19:57 Jason Lefkowitz says:
I’m still using a Logitech G500s gaming mouse I bought something like four years ago. Works as well today as the day I opened the box, despite it having been my daily driver for both work and play ever since.
(Which is not to day “gaming hardware” is uniformly high quality, just that there are definitely some products out there that justify the price premium.)
12/07/2018 at 14:28 Qazinsky says:
By contrast, the two mice I had before my current Razer mouse was Logitech (dunno the exact make, I am terrible with remembering number names) and both of them got that double click problem described in the original post within 18 months.
My current mouse has outlived them both combined by now, but it has started “dropping” while I am still holding down the right mouse button. I suspect this is due to the USB part though, it doesn’t sit as firm as it used to.
I was looking for a new brand of mouse to try out apart from Logitech and Razer to see if they’d last longer and Steel series looked the part, until I read Plastic Legs and EatingDirts posts earlier (kudos for the warnings everyone in this thread). I might just have to find comments on specific mice instead of assuming that certain brands just make theirs better.
11/07/2018 at 19:58 pretender says:
It might make your life a bit better, I used to only buy cheap mice like you – to the point I’ve lost count to how many: a few microsofts (one of them the worst I’ve ever had), one toshiba, the gods know how many cheap logitechs.
For some reason about 10 years ago when we got our first laptop I went full in and got a logitech vx nano – it has laser and wireless, buttons and stuff – it cost me 60€ at the time, and is still working like a charm, it outlived 4 laptops – for that one it’s been 6€/year even if it dies tomorrow.
Also when I finally built a desktop the store where didn’t have a microsoft mice, so I got an asus UT200 – for the price, that thing was amazing, but it died from an electrical discharge, so I don’t know how it would have aged – I swapped it for the aforementioned pulsefirex – it took me a week to get used to it, but damn if it isn’t the most comfortable mice I’ve used – but who knows how it will behave in the future (though it is designed to survive 20 million clicks or something like that).
12/07/2018 at 09:20 Risingson says:
Logitech in general has been a charm for gaming hardware – and in this case meaning generally “pc hardware” – since I have been playing computer games for… for quite a long. A g402 mouse, a g15 keyboard and a current mx master mouse confirm it. I guess that it’s the mid and high end range the ones that turn out good, though.
11/07/2018 at 20:54 airmikee99 says:
I’ve only ever bought one mouse that was listed as a ‘gaming mouse.’ It survived about there months before a button and the scroll wheel became unresponsive, the shortest amount of time I’ve ever had a mouse live on me. I’ve gone back to using a nearly decade old, bare bones, no frills mouse and when it finally goes I’ll buy another $20 mouse/keyboard combo.
To me, the ‘gaming’ tag on a device simply means you’re paying extra for some flare. The actual measurable difference between a ‘gaming mouse’ and a regular mouse is about $50.
12/07/2018 at 14:34 Qazinsky says:
Yeah, say what you want about those gray/black office mice, you find one of those bad boys lying around in some forgotten computer part closet and hook it into your computer, it will still work. They will outlive us all.
12/07/2018 at 14:35 Qazinsky says:
But I will disagree that there’s no difference, gaming mice feels so much more precise.
12/07/2018 at 02:00 Raoul Duke says:
I would say yes. I have had pretty good experiences with gaming mice and I have an old Razer that is still going strong after 5+ years of heavy gaming and desktop use.
11/07/2018 at 23:47 Mix says:
I’ve got a Rival 100 and for the price I think it’s a phenomenal mouse. My biggest complaint with it is that the software only lets you set dpi in increments of 250 (or maybe 500? I can’t remember exactly and I’m at work.)
Either way, it’s just not granular enough to get the perfect settings in some shooters. The article says the 310 has a wider dpi range – does anyone happen to know if it also has better granularity in settings?
12/07/2018 at 09:13 GurtTractor says:
Yeah it has increments of 100 for the DPI, at least on the Sensei 310, and it should be the same for the latest Rival.
12/07/2018 at 00:16 DexterKane says:
Lies!
The best gaming mouse for under 50 bucks is the Logitech G403.
link to logitechg.com
Paid 40 € for it and is easily the best mouse I ever had.
12/07/2018 at 05:29 airmikee99 says:
Your best gaming mouse for under 50 bucks is currently listed at 69.99 euros.
12/07/2018 at 09:45 DexterKane says:
Huh, did not see that. Amazon Germany lists it at 50,99 € at the moment, thought I am certain I only paid 40 for it. My bad, shouldn’t post after watching traumatic football games. :)
12/07/2018 at 09:47 Menthalion says:
Best budget mouse is the Nixeus Revel (black) hands down. Good coating, best sensor, OK clicks and wheel for under 40€. Sensei shape but just a bit smaller.