Counter-Strike crates blocked in Belgium & Netherlands

Presumably in order to adhere to new gambling rules pertaining to loot boxes, players in the Netherlands and Belgium are now blocked from opening key-locked boxes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This is following their announcement last month, where CS:GO and Dota 2 market trading was blocked for Dutch players (as covered here by Eurogamer), with promises that a “less inconvenient” solution would be coming.
While loot boxes are now forever-sealed for Belgian & Dutch players, the previous Netherlands-exclusive restriction on item trading has been lifted, according to yesterday’s patch notes:
“Updated Steam and CS:GO account restrictions for users in Netherlands and Belgium:”
“Steam Trading and Steam Market features are now re-enabled for Steam accounts in Netherlands.”
“Customers in Netherlands and Belgium will be restricted from opening containers”
While opening loot boxes is restricted for Belgian and Netherlands-based accounts, players can purchase the contents of other people’s loot boxes directly through the Steam Market – ironically a key part of the equation that caused the Belgian Gaming Commission to declare loot boxes an exercise in gambling. While buying direct is a reasonable proposition for the majority of CS:GO skins, it does mean that rare and super-expensive liveries are now likely to be the sole domain of comically wealthy players (or those who got in pre-restriction) in these two countries.
The Belgian Gaming Commission’s decision does not apply to all loot boxes, but rather ones specifically adhering to a set of rules closely enough to consider it gambling. There needs to be a bet that can lead to profit or loss, as well as an element of chance. In Valve’s case, you paid £1.79/$2 per crate unlock key (which sounds like a bet to me), you could end up with an item far less or more valuable than the key paid for it, and the unofficial skin-trading market provides a route to cash out. Sounds like gambling.
At present, Valve’s other crate-filled games – Team Fortress 2 and Dota 2 – seem unaffected (at least according to their recent patch notes), although that may change. They operate under a fundamentally identical system to Counter-Strike, although perhaps have flown under the radar as they’ve sparked less gambling-related controversy. At least for the time being, Belgians can still acquire the Belgian Detective hat the way God (and Valve) intended: Through blind luck.
12/07/2018 at 22:19 Halk says:
And now do this worldwide please.
13/07/2018 at 00:00 airmikee99 says:
If you don’t like lockboxes, don’t use them. TA-DA!
Since their use is largely for supplemental income to further game development banning them worldwide could likely lead to other, sneakier methods for getting that income, or just result in companies upping the price for the game in the first place.
Video game prices have not kept up with inflation, most games are $50-60 for the base game, which is what they cost twenty years ago. Extra DLC, lockboxes, season passes and battle passes provide the income lost to inflation. Without those added revenue streams the initial base price of the game would increase.
If you don’t like them, don’t buy them. If you don’t buy them and they get banned you’re going to pay extra money for some games in the future. If the games that normally would have had a lockbox income still do well even with a higher price tag, all devs/pubs will increase the base price of their games, even if they had no plans for lockboxes.
Banning lockboxes could be the thing that finally resets video game prices back to inflation. They’re not going to let their profits suffer, they’ll get their money one way or another. May as well let those with the money to burn take the brunt of the financial impact for as long as possible, right?
13/07/2018 at 00:49 Baines says:
Except that’s not really true. Publishers don’t need loot boxes to fund development. They don’t need loot boxes in order to turn a profit. They “need” loot boxes in order to maximize profits. It isn’t about making money. It is about making “all the money”. Not making the believed maximum amount of money possible is considered losing money.
That’s why EA was willing to at least temporarily back off on loot crates for games like Battlefield and Battlefront, but refuse to back off on its sports games. It isn’t that Battlefield and Battlefront are cheaper, or that it is impossible to turn a profit on FIFA without supplemental sources of income. It is that Ultimate Team modes makes them $800 million per year, and they’ll fight tooth and nail (and spend major amounts of money) to protect that extra income.
13/07/2018 at 01:37 PseudoKnight says:
Exactly this, and Valve is the perfect example of it. They not only make money on the key, but also the marketplace transactions. They’re double-dipping on virtual items that are sometimes even created by the community. Moreover, they had continued development on their multiplayer games for over a decade before “needing” loot crates to pay for it. There are some types of content-based games that need expensive continued development, but CS is not one of them.
Remember: the business model affects the game design. And you can’t just choose not to buy loot crates, as they’re too profitable. Quite literally 99.5% of players could choose not to buy them and they’d still make the majority of what they make today from those systems.
13/07/2018 at 02:00 airmikee99 says:
So all those free to play games aren’t being funded with lockbox purchases? I’m not talking about the ban in the two games mentioned in the article, I was talking all lockboxes in all games, especially the games that ARE funded by them.
Valve may get some kudos for being the first to remove them from these two games, but they were also the first to bring loot boxes to North American PC gaming. Games like Star Trek Online and Star Wars:The Old Republic probably wouldn’t exist today without moving to a free to play/microtransaction/lootbox system and I’m sure there are plenty more examples.
EA’s executives aren’t known for treating the company like a personal piggybank, cashing in for themselves while ignoring the company. Almost all of those ‘maximized’ profits you mention are put back into the company, developing and supporting games as well as purchasing other game developers to develop more games.
Without the extra revenue from in-game purchases the cost of the initial game is going to go up in the future. Take away Ultimate Team mode and EA will increase the price of a future release to make up for the lost income. EA’s already said that Battlefront 2 missed expectations by 10% and their stock took a hit to the tune of 3 billion dollars. They’re going to make that money up somehow, and if the microtransactions that replaced the lootboxes don’t make up for the difference, Battlefront 3 will cost more.
It’s either going to be the minority of players that fund lootboxes, or all of us will pay more up front. Now that devs/pubs have had a taste of that extra income they’re going to continue taking that income, on way or another. You’re right, they’ll protect it, and if loot boxes are banned around the entire world, every game player will pay more because of it.