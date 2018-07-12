Lian Li’s bonkers Strimmer RGB power cable is now up for pre-order

Just when you thought PCs had reached their maximum RGB capacity, case maker Lian Li has only gone and plonked another 12 of them straight onto your PSU’s main power cable. First announced at this year’s Computex show in Taiwan, Lian Li hope their new Strimmer RGB cable will bring yet another taste of the rainbow to your beloved tower – and it’s now available for pre-order.
Going for £35 / $40 / €40, the Strimmer RGB cable should slot in seamlessly with every PSU currently available today. It has its own in-built 24-pin ATX extension cable for maximum compatibility, and Lian Li has even including a mounting mechanism so it fits in securely with your existing cables.
Lian Li have also improved the design of the Strimmer’s connector since it was first unveiled at Computex, making it wider for extra durability and giving it a better lock so there’s no chance of it coming loose.
You don’t even need a new motherboard in order to take advantage of its 10 integrated lighting options either, as you’ll be able to activate each and every one of them from the cable’s built-in controls.
Of course, those with fancier motherboards will also be customise the Strimmer’s 12 optical fibres by sticking one of its additional connectors (see below) into an addressable RGB header pin on your motherboard. It’s compatible with both Asus’ Aura Sync tech and MSI’s Mystic Light Sync Rainbow software, too, so you can make it flash in time with all your other RGB components as well.
Naturally, there’s probably not much pointing buying this cable if your PC case doesn’t have a nice window or tempered glass side panel in it so you can gaze longingly at its rainbow light show while playing your favourite games, but at least it makes a nice change from the boring old black sleeves you normally get with the standard one that comes with your PSU.
Indeed, Lian Li say they hope the Strimmer RGB will help ‘revolutionise the cable management game’ in their press bumpf, but my main concern is how easy it will actually be to install into your power supply and keep tidy inside your case. Hopefully I’ll be able to get one in for testing very soon.
12/07/2018 at 10:51 CdrJameson says:
So you can make your PC look like a proper Buck Rogers Disco Engine?
12/07/2018 at 12:19 Ross Angus says:
I instinctively tried to upvote this comment.
12/07/2018 at 13:37 RosalietheDog says:
Hahaha, thank you!
12/07/2018 at 11:14 Ethalis says:
I really don’t get why gaming computers are supposed to look like flashy rainbows nowadays. Aren’t we supposed to focus on the screen rather than the casing ?
12/07/2018 at 11:48 ThTa says:
While I don’t like the look either (no LEDs aside from power indicators for me), it’s really just about making an aesthetically pleasing environment.
Instead of redecorating a room or buying some nice tableware*, they choose to style another place they spend a lot of time at: their “battlestation”.
*(In a similar vein to your comment, you could say you’re supposed to focus on the food, not the plate, no?)
12/07/2018 at 12:07 JinHit says:
I’m pretty sure it’s for Internet Fame, posting pretty “Battlestation” pics and stuff.
I can respect tidy desk, good cable managment. But big “christmas trees” next to a monitor is just too silly.
12/07/2018 at 12:46 grimdanfango says:
The strangest thing for me is – unlike anything else in the world, I’ve never once come across a single person on the entirety of the internet who actually likes this RGB crap.
…yet they must be selling this stuff by the boatload or they wouldn’t keep flooding the market with it.
Where *are* all these people?
12/07/2018 at 13:46 tekknik says:
I’m one, I have RGB cables, mobo and RAM. Instead of just seeing darkness in my case it brings a nice bit of ambience to the room. A more important question, who is actually putting desktops on the desk next to their monitors? :P
12/07/2018 at 13:51 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Why would you put it on the floor? It’s called a “desktop” for a reason, not to mention it gives you easier access to the ports and reduces the amount of dust inside the case. Putting your desktop under the desk is a recipe for heat-damaged components in a few years.
Then again, my case has a single blue fan LED that I haven’t turned on in several years, so I guess it doesn’t have the blinding garishness of most RGB monstrosities.
12/07/2018 at 14:02 fish99 says:
On the other hand though, who wants their PC taking up desk space, meaning you need a bigger desk? Plus whatever noise it makes, and mine is damn quiet, you hear it more if it’s on your desk. Also mine has a dust filter so there’s no risk from putting it on the floor. The PSU is flipped too, so it’s not drawing in dust from underneath.
12/07/2018 at 14:28 juan_h says:
Eh, the computer goes where it will fit and it can be used in a reasonable fashion. Sometimes that’s the desk. Sometimes that’s the floor.
12/07/2018 at 15:33 MajorLag says:
Sometimes you just want to have the most fabulous hardware at the lan party, ok?
(yeah, I don’t get it either)
12/07/2018 at 13:40 RosalietheDog says:
To each his own, I guess. Personally I don’t even want to see my tower, let alone decorate it with rainbow lights, therefore I hide it under my desk.
12/07/2018 at 15:14 K_Sezegedin says:
Well that’s great, wish Lian Li would start making 5.25 aluminum drive covers instead of this nonsense, I’ve spray painted one too many optical bezels for my tastes.
12/07/2018 at 15:46 Harlander says:
Looks like it’s called Strimer to me. Sounds like a knockoff Ghostbusters toy. “He strimed me.”