Podcast: The best magic and spells

What kind of twisted arcane knowledge is this? Oh, it’s only the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. That’s about as magical as a wet lump of tissue. But the words are nice to listen to. This week, we’re talking magic in games. What are our favourite spells? Should magic be chaotic and unpredictable? Or should it be arranged in an orderly tome? Come listen to our enchanting voices as we discuss all such sorcery.
Alice likes the competing forces of technology and magic in Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, while Matthew tells us about a Japanese import of Ni No Kuni on Nintendo DS which came with a real life spellbook. Brendan enjoys the labyrinthine magic of The Stanley Parable. Does that count? It probably counts.
But we’ve been playing stuff too. Alice has been shouting at gravity in anti-platformer Youropa, but also shouting at children in a live stage version of ye olde television show Knightmare. Meanwhile, Matthew has been trying to cope with the size of Egypt in Assassin’s Creed Origins.
A special thanks to Chris McDowall for the theme suggestion. May your life be full of good magic and only a moderate amount of chaotic magic. If you want to suggest a theme for a future episode, please email podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Gravity works differently in Youropa
12/07/2018 at 20:07 aepervius says:
The most impressive magic for me are those of planescape torment and to a far lesser extent divinity original sin 2. Both of the most devastating spells really *do* feel like they are impacting, when in other games the visual effect is often toned down, or not as striking. The one I remember the msot was the one with the spike extending from the center where you cast it in PS:T. Tremor on the screen. Spike rising in concentrating circle. Still feeling happy from the first time I tried the spell …. Decades ago.
12/07/2018 at 21:27 DEspresso says:
Favourite Spell has to be the Ice one in Dark Messiah (of Might& Magic), hilarity always ensued. Good Times. The Push Shout in Skyrim is a close second though only by missing the slapstick element.
Sure the Armageddon worldending spells killing everything on screen is nice, but the flailing that never gets old :)
12/07/2018 at 21:36 NuclearSword says:
Mages of Mystralia is a criminally overlooked indie from the past year where you get to craft your own spells. As an action-RPG, the impact is immediate and super satisfying: you use runes to craft spells in your spellbook, and the runes effect your spell differently, changing the elemental type of attack, the shot type (guided, spread, give it a path to follow – including curving around behind you), just all sorts of attributes. It doesn’t even just affect attacks; there are 3 types you can craft, and some spells affect your own movement, letting you play with speed, dashes, teleports, etc.
I’m genuinely not doing it justice, so here’s a short Youtube video from the developers gleefully explaining some of it: Youtube Link, ho!
It’s really, really flexible, robust and downright impressive – not to mention, incredibly fun to play around with. Especially for a crowdfunded indie title. Has the charm of a classic Japanese console Action RPG, but the tone & look of a European one; it’s really, really special, and yet hardly anyone seems to have paid it attention on any platform. Absolute shame.
12/07/2018 at 21:53 TheAngriestHobo says:
Armageddon from the Ultima series is an obvious front-runner. Nothing sells “Mages are sadistic nutters” like the sight of a world-killing WMD in your spellbook.
Special mention goes to the spell I made in Two Worlds 2 that shot homing fireballs and dropped furniture on whatever they hit.
12/07/2018 at 21:57 Babymech says:
The best magic was in Might & Magic VI or VII. These were the first free 3d movement variants of the series, and they had you trudging through large square biomes with specific monsters and dungeons to explore. The monsters reset on a cycle, so coming back to an early biome meant that you had to wade through hordes of relatively underpowered monsters, which still needed to be dealt with. After a while, your wizard(s) leveled up enough that they learned Flight, but also Enchant Item. Being fairly clever for a dumb child, you realized that for a negligible mana cost you could Enchant Items to permanently give your party Flight, allowing you to sail over the less significant biomes whenever you needed to backtrack… and after a while your wizard also learned Meteor Shower, so you could zip around the map like the wrath of god, raining down death on the hapless mobs below. That is, until you realized that the skies weren’t empty, and you met your first dragons. It was a great example of A) magic giving you a real in-game sense of godhood, B) magic actually being useful for something practical, and not just a different type of ranged weapon or heal, and C) allowing you the freedom to come up with your own use for magic and letting that unlock a whole new playing field (which was required afaik to get to the sky dungeons).
Second best magic? Quest for Glory II.
12/07/2018 at 21:58 Babymech says:
Oh, third best: PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON PARGON
12/07/2018 at 22:03 Evan_ says:
Two games stand out in my memories – Arx Fatalis, where you had to make mouse gestures to construct you spells from runes. You could memorize a few, but after that you had to do manual casting quickly to survive.
And Sacrifice. The whole thing is made of awesome magic. I can’t imagine how it didn’t become a genre defining piece.
12/07/2018 at 22:46 juan_h says:
The most magical magic in games that I can recall was in LucasArts’ Loom. I’ve mostly encountered magic in RPGs, where it typically boils down to “do damage” or “inflict status effect”. Even in games like Divinity: Original Sin which allow for novel and interesting spell interactions, the frequency of combat means that magic and magic use start to feel a little mechanical as the game wears on. But because Loom is an adventure game, magic isn’t a system and each use of magic is unique. The player seldom (if ever) uses the same spell to solve multiple puzzles. That said, the way in which the player uses magic, playing short songs to transform himself or bits of the world around him, remains consistent, giving magic a certain coherence which I enjoyed.
12/07/2018 at 22:55 brucethemoose says:
Biotic charge is one of the best in-game “spells” ever, IMO. It makes otherwise boring combat feel so visceral and physical… I don’t remember casting anything else that gets my adrenaline pumping so consistently.
I guess my ideal version of magic magic is Avatar-esque bending. Punchy and physical king fu as opposed to strategic magic as it’s traditionally implemented, where the mage of the group is actually the most physically fit.