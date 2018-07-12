Podcast: The best magic and spells

What kind of twisted arcane knowledge is this? Oh, it’s only the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. That’s about as magical as a wet lump of tissue. But the words are nice to listen to. This week, we’re talking magic in games. What are our favourite spells? Should magic be chaotic and unpredictable? Or should it be arranged in an orderly tome? Come listen to our enchanting voices as we discuss all such sorcery.

Alice likes the competing forces of technology and magic in Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, while Matthew tells us about a Japanese import of Ni No Kuni on Nintendo DS which came with a real life spellbook. Brendan enjoys the labyrinthine magic of The Stanley Parable. Does that count? It probably counts.

But we’ve been playing stuff too. Alice has been shouting at gravity in anti-platformer Youropa, but also shouting at children in a live stage version of ye olde television show Knightmare. Meanwhile, Matthew has been trying to cope with the size of Egypt in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

A special thanks to Chris McDowall for the theme suggestion. May your life be full of good magic and only a moderate amount of chaotic magic. If you want to suggest a theme for a future episode, please email podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

