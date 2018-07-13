Best PC gaming deals of the week

Fanatical’s Sega Week sale includes recent big hits like Total War: Warhammer 2, underrated classics like Vanquish, and the colourful Dreamcast Collection. Mentioning the latter is really just an excuse to link this fabulous and new official Space Channel 5 print, but there are a bunch of great Sega games in there. There’s a bunch of other great deals in this post, too, so strap in.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Up to 90% off GOG Weekly Sale

This week’s batch of discounts offered up by GOG features a nice range of titles from both big publishers and indie devs alike. Among the rabble, you’ll find Dead Cells, Furi, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Fahrenheit, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Beyond Good and Evil, and more, with up to 90% off the range.

Build Your Own Telltale Games Bundle from Humble

Humble’s giving you the chance to build your own bundle of some of Telltale Games’ offerings, including The Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead, Tales from Monkey Island, Puzzle Agent, and more. The more games you add (up to five), the bigger discount you’ll be getting.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 on PC for £13.79 / $17.99 from Fanatical

Vermintide 2 might be the closest we’re going to get to a Left 4 Dead 3, at least any time soon – albeit with a lot fewer zombies and a lot more Skaven – and Fanatical is currently offering the game on PC with a nice discount. It’s down to £13.79 / $17.99 this week.

Sega Week sale at Fanatical

Fanatical is celebrating Sega and its band of increasingly questionable mascots with its own publisher sale this week. For a limited time, you can pick up Vanquish, the Dreamcast Collection, Yakuza 0, Alien Isolation and more, all with up to 90% off.

Square Enix Publisher Week sale from Humble Store

Over at Humble, however, a different publisher is getting its own branded sale range – specifically, Square Enix. There, you’ll find up to 85% off everything from Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Final Fantasy to Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Dropmix Music Gaming System for £39.99 from GAME

Dropmix Music Gaming System for $29.99 with Prime from Amazon US

Harmonix’s card-based rhythm board game has reached a new lowest price, in one of the more alarming discounts this week. You can currently grab the game for £39.99 in the UK and $29.99 in the US while stock lasts.

Free games with Twitch Prime UK

Free games with Twitch Prime US

As you may have spotted by now, Twitch is offering up a large range of games to Prime members absolutely free this month. The range includes Tacoma, Observer, Gonner, NeoGeo classics and more. To get your free games, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and link your Twitch account.

The Escapists, A Hat in Time and Conan Exiles for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

Time for a brand new set of Humble Monthly games! This time around, dropping £10 / $12 will get you copies of A Hat in Time, The Escapists and Conan Exiles, alongside a stack of extra games that will head your way once the month is done.

UK Deals

LG 23MP68VQ 23-inch IPS monitor for £99.97 from LaptopsDirect

If you’re after a decent PC monitor, whether it’s as a second (or third, if you’re that daring) for your current setup or just as a single screen that won’t break the bank, you can save £40 on this 23-inch IPS LG model this week.

Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB graphics card for £394.98 from Ebuyer

Continuing the trend of graphics cards no longer being alarmingly insane prices, you can grab a 1070 Ti 8GB Geforce card from Palit for just shy of £395 this week.

US Deals

Frostpunk Victorian Edition on PC for $23.92 from Amazon US

Misery simulator Frostpunk is available in its Victorian Edition form for under $24 this week, if you enjoy stress and weirdly addictive games that you’ll spend countless hours with, despite it making you intensely sad.

Overwatch Tracer Nendoroid figurine for $33.73 from Amazon US

The chibi Tracer Nendoroid figure is down to a new lowest price this week, with the help of a coupon code. The figure is available for $34.99 currently, but if you remember to click the little ‘add coupon’ button on the Amazon page, it’ll knock an extra buck and a bit off the price.

Up to 60% off Vinyl soundtracks from ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is having itself an up to 60% off sale on various video game and pop culture soundtracks on vinyl. Among the ranks, you’ll find everything from the 80s Transformers movie soundtrack to the stellar Undertale soundtrack.

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.