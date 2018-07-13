Baldur’s Gate lead says Bye-o-Ware after 22 years

1998’s Dungeons & Dragons adaptation Baldur’s Gate wasn’t BioWare‘s first game, but it was the one that really made the KOTOR and Mass Effect studio’s name. These days they’re making shooty-bang games for EA, so it’s hard not to feel that Baldur’s Gate lead designer James Ohlen parting ways with the uber-studio marks a chapter closing and an new one beginning. D&D is Ohlen’s one true love, he claims, and it’s to that he’s returning – a book publishing venture based on the venerable pen’n’paper RPG.
Throw a rock in the air, and whichever BiowWre game it hits, James Ohlen worked on it. From QA on 1996’s Shattered Steel to Design Director on the ill-fated Mass Effect: Andromeda, he’s been there. And now he’s off, after 22 years. His plan is to go back to his roots, those being the D&D-inspired games of BioWare’s distant past.
“The most fun I’ve ever had at BioWare was as the lead designer on Baldur’s Gate 1+2 and Neverwinter Nights. I’ve been a D&D fanatic since I was 10 years old and I want to be a part of it again,” he tweeted yesterday, also revealing that “I need to take a break from the industry and work on something a little smaller and more personal.”
That something turns out to be putting out official books for Wizards Of The Coast’s D&D, under his newly-forged publishing outfit Arcanum Worlds. Their first release will be Odyssey of the Dragonlords, a new sourcebook for the fifth edition of D&D. Joining him in the venture is Jesse Sky, another senior Bioware designer, and an as-yet undisclosed mystery writer from Austin. Hey, didn’t Mass Effect scribe Drew Karpyshyn also say Bye-o-Ware recently?
If this feels a bit groundhog day, well, you’re right. A few other big BioWare names have sought out pastures new of late, including Dragon Age lead designer Mike Laidlaw and Mass Effect project director Casey Hudson, who left in 2014 but returned to a different role in 2017. Not sure I can blame ’em – being in the same job (or increasingly senior variations thereof) for such a long spell can become an onerous thing, and the itch to try one’s hand at something else surely becomes hard to ignore. A few big old BioNames remain and are and working on Anthem however, including art director Derek Watts and creative director Preston Watamaniuk.
Thanks for all the kobolds and sexy space-times, Mr Ohlen, and good luck with those dungeons.
13/07/2018 at 15:39 BobbyDylan says:
It’s ok. I stopped buying Bioware’s games after ME3. Hopefully this sees more interesting games than Anthem coming out of such a great mind.
13/07/2018 at 15:42 Hoot says:
It stopped being Bioware when the Doctors left. The ghost of Bioware was then exorcised once ME3 was finished.
Now it’s just another company murdered by EA.
13/07/2018 at 16:10 I Got Pineapples says:
That’s an honest to goodness shame and kind of kills any hope I had for Bioware.
I feel like Bioware for a long time was a company that really depended on no other western developer making big budget rpgs and now that people are it’s kind of highlighting their shortcomings. The average Bioware cast has moved from archtype to parody at this point.
13/07/2018 at 16:59 TillEulenspiegel says:
That’s essentially the same position Bethesda is still in with big sandboxy RPGs. People will argue about Witcher 3 or Breath of the Wild or Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which are all good but in none of those games do you make your own character or have the same kind of freedom.
If you want anything like a TES game, there’s exactly one publisher putting out those games. So even when they’re pretty bad, I’m still playing them.
13/07/2018 at 16:33 subdog says:
RPS today should be nothing but pictures of 2d rendered boats from 1990’s videogames. Please and thank you.
13/07/2018 at 16:38 N'Al says:
I approve this message.
13/07/2018 at 16:38 mitrovarr says:
I’m pretty sure Bioware will be shut down shortly after Anthem. Maybe he knows that too and wants to get out early.
13/07/2018 at 16:49 Janichsan says:
If Anthem bombs, or at least “underperforms”, (and if you ask me, it will), I’m sure that will be last we heard from Bioware.
13/07/2018 at 19:00 mitrovarr says:
From all of the terrible press showings, I think EA is deliberately sabotaging Anthem so it has an excuse to shut Bioware down.
13/07/2018 at 17:04 DodoSandvich says:
Note that the tweet includes “… I’ve loved my time with Anthem…”. If he was working on it and genuinely enjoyed it, why not see it through to the release?
13/07/2018 at 16:54 Solidstate89 says:
I give it 5 more years tops before EA shutters the whole studio.
13/07/2018 at 17:05 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Can James kickstart some 5E D&D games? It’s a crying shame that there pretty much hasn’t been a good D&D based video game since Neverwinter Nights 1, and all we’ve got nowadays are a WoW-ified MMO and the DLC-fest Sword Coast Legends (and that one adaption of the board game based on Tomb of Annihilation, but that barely counts). Sure, there have been remasters of the classics to include QoL bells and whistles, but at some point I’d love to see some new Temple of Elemental Evil-type recreation of Storm King’s Thunder or Tales From The Yawning Portal or maybe Curse of Strahd.
13/07/2018 at 18:41 Zenicetus says:
The main obstacle to seeing more D&D-based games is probably the licensing fees. I assume that’s why Bioware made their own IP and class/combat systems for Dragon Age, and Obsidian did the same for the Pillars series. That, and maybe also not wanting to be constrained with the D&D rule set and worldbuilding.
It is a bit weird that we see all these small-scale Warhammer 40K games popping up, which must include some licensing from Games Workshop. Maybe Wizards of the Coast charges more for D&D licensing, or wants more creative control?