The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, a2, a3, a4, b4 is a possible cluster, unlike c1, c2, c3, c4, d5.
To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: Tintin (defoxed by phlebas)
a. Tintin and the Golden Fleece (Gothnak)
b. Flight 714 (Gusdownnup)
c. Tintin in Tibet (Teek)
d. General Alcazar (Gothnak)
e. The Secret of the Unicorn (phuzz)
f. Nestor (Gothnak)
g. Marlinspike (Gothnak)
h. Thomson and Thompson (phlebas)
i. The Black Island (Gothnak)
j. The Shooting Star (AFKAMC)
k. The Blue Lotus (phuzz)
l. Tintin murals (Gusdownnup)
13/07/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:
E2: Samba De Amigo
13/07/2018 at 13:04 Gothnak says:
D5: CAESAR III
13/07/2018 at 13:05 AFKAMC says:
B4 – Tallboy bomb dropping from a Lancaster
Correction: it might be a Grand Slam
link to en.wikipedia.org
13/07/2018 at 13:26 Gothnak says:
Queen, Grand Slam and A3 (Could be Gambit?) all look related to card games.
13/07/2018 at 13:06 Gothnak says:
C1: TOYOTA TUNDRA
13/07/2018 at 13:06 AFKAMC says:
Sorry, double post, ignore me
13/07/2018 at 13:06 Gusdownnup says:
A5: Queen, The Miracle
13/07/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:
B1: River Street Streetcar in SAVANNAH. link to en.wikipedia.org
Being an MTG player, B1 & C1 are Dual Lands in MTG.
13/07/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:
Might just be landscape types…
B1: SAVANNAH
C1: TUNDRA
A2: HEATH
Which means A1 isn’t Othello.
13/07/2018 at 13:54 Shiloh says:
Othello was a MOOR :-)
13/07/2018 at 13:08 Rorschach617 says:
C2. A Cable Car in Gibraltar?
13/07/2018 at 13:08 Gusdownnup says:
C3: Khomeini on a 1000 Rial note
13/07/2018 at 13:09 AFKAMC says:
E4 – Tu-95 “Bear”
13/07/2018 at 13:10 Gothnak says:
I’m assuming A1: is OTHELLO?
13/07/2018 at 13:10 Gusdownnup says:
B5: a Pike, of some form
13/07/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:
Also A2 looks like HEATH LEDGER?
13/07/2018 at 13:11 Rorschach617 says:
Is C5 Malcolm X?
13/07/2018 at 13:13 Artiforg says:
It certainly looks like him.
13/07/2018 at 13:13 Rorschach617 says:
D3: The Cat and the Coup
13/07/2018 at 13:14 Artiforg says:
E1 is Iggy Pop
13/07/2018 at 13:16 Gothnak says:
E1: POP
E2: SAMBA
C2: ROCK
Musical styles?
13/07/2018 at 13:17 Artiforg says:
E3 is the cover of Carole King’s 1971 album Tapestry.
13/07/2018 at 13:24 Shiloh says:
D1: Cross of Lorraine
13/07/2018 at 13:38 Shiloh says:
D4: Donald Trump
13/07/2018 at 13:45 Gothnak says:
Card Set?
A5: QUEEN
A4: ?
B4: GRAND SLAM
C4: ?
D4: TRUMP
13/07/2018 at 13:47 phlebas says:
A2 JOKER could be in that set.
13/07/2018 at 13:49 Gothnak says:
True, although Trump and Joker can’t be in the same group, even though they should be ;).