The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example,  a1, a2, a3, a4, b4 is a possible cluster, unlike c1, c2, c3, c4, d5.

To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

foxerJuly13a

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Tintin (defoxed by phlebas)

foxerJuly6

a. Tintin and the Golden Fleece (Gothnak)
b. Flight 714 (Gusdownnup)
c. Tintin in Tibet (Teek)
d. General Alcazar (Gothnak)
e. The Secret of the Unicorn (phuzz)
f. Nestor (Gothnak)
g. Marlinspike (Gothnak)
h. Thomson and Thompson (phlebas)
i. The Black Island (Gothnak)
j. The Shooting Star (AFKAMC)
k. The Blue Lotus (phuzz)
l. Tintin murals (Gusdownnup)

 

27 Comments

  1. 13/07/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:

    E2: Samba De Amigo

  2. 13/07/2018 at 13:04 Gothnak says:

    D5: CAESAR III

  3. 13/07/2018 at 13:05 AFKAMC says:

    B4 – Tallboy bomb dropping from a Lancaster

    Correction: it might be a Grand Slam

    link to en.wikipedia.org

  4. 13/07/2018 at 13:06 Gothnak says:

    C1: TOYOTA TUNDRA

  5. 13/07/2018 at 13:06 AFKAMC says:

  6. 13/07/2018 at 13:06 Gusdownnup says:

    A5: Queen, The Miracle

  7. 13/07/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:

    B1: River Street Streetcar in SAVANNAH. link to en.wikipedia.org

    Being an MTG player, B1 & C1 are Dual Lands in MTG.

  8. 13/07/2018 at 13:08 Rorschach617 says:

    C2. A Cable Car in Gibraltar?

  9. 13/07/2018 at 13:08 Gusdownnup says:

    C3: Khomeini on a 1000 Rial note

  10. 13/07/2018 at 13:09 AFKAMC says:

    E4 – Tu-95 “Bear”

  11. 13/07/2018 at 13:10 Gothnak says:

    I’m assuming A1: is OTHELLO?

  12. 13/07/2018 at 13:10 Gusdownnup says:

    B5: a Pike, of some form

  13. 13/07/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:

    Also A2 looks like HEATH LEDGER?

  14. 13/07/2018 at 13:11 Rorschach617 says:

    Is C5 Malcolm X?

  15. 13/07/2018 at 13:13 Rorschach617 says:

    D3: The Cat and the Coup

  16. 13/07/2018 at 13:14 Artiforg says:

    E1 is Iggy Pop

  17. 13/07/2018 at 13:17 Artiforg says:

    E3 is the cover of Carole King’s 1971 album Tapestry.

  18. 13/07/2018 at 13:24 Shiloh says:

    D1: Cross of Lorraine

  19. 13/07/2018 at 13:38 Shiloh says:

    D4: Donald Trump

  20. 13/07/2018 at 13:45 Gothnak says:

    Card Set?

    A5: QUEEN
    A4: ?
    B4: GRAND SLAM
    C4: ?
    D4: TRUMP

