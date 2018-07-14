A single typo wrecked Aliens: Colonial Marines and people are handling it fine

In what feels like The Games Story Of The Year, during the Steam summer sale the much reviled Gearbox title Aliens: Colonial Marines was marked down to a stupidly low three dollars. A modder happened to notice that in the INI file for the game, there is a single typo that is — get this — responsible for all of the awful AI choices that the xenomorphs make in the game… like running directly at you on their hind legs instead of crawling on the walls and using ducts to surprise you. A once horribly broken game is now… functioning? Thanks to a single letter? Sure. That’s about at 2018 as a games industry story can get.
Why did this happen? Who knows. Honestly, who would put their name on something and not double check evary single line for typos?
The original post on ModDB is as follows:
Inside your games config file (My Document\My Games\Aliens Colonial Marines\PecanGame\Config\PecanEngine.ini) is the following line of code :
ClassRemapping=PecanGame.PecanSeqAct_AttachXenoToTether -> PecanGame.PecanSeqAct_AttachPawnToTeather
Im sure you’ll notice the spelling mistake
ClassRemapping=PecanGame.PecanSeqAct_AttachXenoToTether -> PecanGame.PecanSeqAct_AttachPawnToTether
If you fix it to look like the above and then play the game, the difference is pretty crazy!
Why is this line important? There are two reasons :
1) AttachXenoToTeather doesn’t do anything. Its basically empty or stripped
2) AttachPawnToTether does ALOT. It controls tactical position adjustment, patrolling and target zoning
When a Xeno is spawned, it is attached to a zone tether. This zone tells the Xeno what area is its fighting space and where different exits are. In Combat, a Xeno will be forced to switch to a new tether (such as one behind you) so as to flank, or disperse so they aren’t so grouped up etc. (*disclaimer* this is inferred opinion, I cant see the actual code only bits)
Whenever the game tried to do this, nothing happened. Now it does!
A poster on ResetEra was the one who called attention to this:
Knowing full well how absurd this sounds on the surface, I took it upon myself to reinstall the PC version of the game, look at the .ini file and check myself. Sure enough, a single letter typo was found exactly where he claimed. I was in disbelief. As recommended, I fixed the typo, saved it in Notepad and booted the game up.
The improvement is immediately recognizable in your first encounters with the Xenos. While they still charge you perched on their hind legs, they now crawl far more often, flank you using vents and holes in the environment and are generally far more engaged and aggressive. Five years after release, a single letter managed to overhaul the entirety of the enemy AI behavior in the game.
Does this mean we’re in for a renaissance for Colonial Marines? Is it a good game now or just a slightly better game? Should we go back and check for game-breaking typos in all of the last decades biggest commercial flops? Only time will tell!
14/07/2018 at 22:29 Neurotic says:
I dunno, after the 8+ Gb of patching, it seemed fine to me. I have to assume this refers to the fully-patched version now on Steam, though, so great! Time to re-download and give it another play-through.
14/07/2018 at 22:43 Halk says:
I like how all the news sites avoid mentioning that this was discovered last November.
14/07/2018 at 23:09 airmikee99 says:
So what? What difference does it make if it was discovered 9 months ago or two weeks ago? Nobody told anyone of any importance, so it didn’t make it into the news. Do you really think that video game bloggers and journalists scour every square inch of the internet looking for video game news? I’d bet cold hard cash that 99%+ of the articles on video game sites were brought to the sites attention by someone outside the site, because that’s how news in every other industry works.
15/07/2018 at 00:03 bacon seeker says:
“Do you really think that video game bloggers and journalists scour every square inch of the internet looking for video game news?”
Admittedly, Aliens Colonial Marines isn’t at the top of anyone’s radar, although it’s fun to mock. But yes, research does sound like the part of job description of a video game journalist, like any other journalist, as opposed to just sitting in the office taking calls/emails.
Also, I saw this article and my brain tricked me into thinking some tweak had made Alien Isolation much better… Goddammit, brain.
15/07/2018 at 00:13 Halk says:
So let’s just act like it was just discovered? This article in particular made it sound like it was discovered by a modder who bought the game during the summer sale.
14/07/2018 at 22:49 causticnl says:
old news, that was already fixed last year.
14/07/2018 at 22:54 Baines says:
The sad thing about this is that the fan modder who found the typo had published the news last year, but it took over eight months (and a Reddit mention) for the news to spread.
Some reports have somewhat exaggerated things. It doesn’t magically make the game good. It does largely fix the Xeno AI, which had effectively been rendered blind to their environment. That does improve the game, but the game had plenty of issues outside of bad Xeno AI.
It arguably speaks even worse for Gearbox. Either no one noticed that the AI completely broke overnight, or no one cared. This wasn’t one of those too complex to find or fix issues, it was a misspelled word in a .ini file. Heck, it didn’t take long to see that something was wrong with the nav meshes in how the AI acted. (I’d just figured that Gearbox, in its rush to get anything out, hadn’t properly updated the nav meshes after altering levels.)
14/07/2018 at 23:01 Stevostin says:
Sounds like no QA/testing at all.
14/07/2018 at 23:13 aepervius says:
There is always a QA testing even a token one. The things is you get a mass of bug, each with its own priority, impact, and the you categorize them, say you correct prio 1 then prio 2 etc… At some point for a software , you will simply say “ok all rest of the bug ? We don’t correct them now it is time to ship, good enough”. That is how *ALL+ software ship. Don’t expect something 100% bug free. Now in the case of Alien colonial marine I am betting that the “level” set up for “good enough for shipping” was quite high as in “we don’t care anymore”.
15/07/2018 at 00:05 Danda says:
This was discovered last year (RPS correctly links to the original source.)
Now everybody knows about It.
Gearbox/Sega still haven’t patched it out. Not even for the free and immediate Steam platform. That’s simply unacceptable.
(I hope I’m proven wrong sooner than later…)
15/07/2018 at 00:26 Excors says:
I can understand the typo being added during development, after the code was initially working – particularly on a multi-monitor system I often start typing when the wrong window is focused, adding words or letters into random bits of code. Usually I notice before saving that file, and otherwise it’s usually C++ code and the compiler will notice, and otherwise I’ll probably notice when reviewing the committed changes, but it’s still possible to miss it.
I can understand the problem slipping through QA, because AI behaviour is pretty subjective and hard to describe – maybe a tester filed a vague bug report saying “the alien AI feels really stupid”, and the AI programmer assumed it was about a fundamental design problem and replied “I know it’s not great, but I don’t have time to redesign the AI since I’ve got these hundred crash bugs to fix first”, and it was put at the bottom of the pile and nobody investigated further.
What seems harder to understand is that the AI programmer didn’t play the game themselves when it was close to release, and notice the behaviour was so different from what they must have spent weeks designing and implementing and testing. If they had, surely they would have investigated it and found the problem quickly. Did they not have time to play it even once? Maybe they had left the project by that point? Maybe they did notice the problem, but it was so close to release that fixing it would be riskier than leaving it in a stupid-but-well-tested state? I suppose those are all real possibilities, so perhaps it’s not too surprising that something like this might happen occasionally.
15/07/2018 at 00:30 Gillador says:
To answer the final question. I can think of one good example: Civilization VI AI was also severely lacking due to a single typo. So yes, we should be checking them ;)
15/07/2018 at 00:35 Sian says:
Really? Has that been patched out or do I need to go into the ini myself?
15/07/2018 at 00:44 Sian says:
To answer my own question: It’s been patched. And it’s in an xml, not an ini.
15/07/2018 at 00:38 Sian says:
I think my job has made me petty in regard to typos. My immediate thought after reading the post on ModDB was: “Sure, but you don’t know how to spell ‘a lot’.”
15/07/2018 at 01:03 elevown says:
This only fixes AI for the Aliens not any other mobs. Also – the game has many other things that make it naff! This just improves it a little. Im sure it was worth 3 quid tho.