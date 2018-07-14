Earthfall launches its gooey assault on Earthnow

It feels like it’s been a hot minute since we had a new Left 4 Deadish type team versus hoarde game, and Earthfall has just fallen out of the sky to fill that void. You and some buddies, or AI-controlled bots, can team up together to take down naughty aliens who just don’t know their place. Earthfall looks like a great way to spend the upcoming season of… Earth autumn. See? I don’t do every pun that I could do. I have slight restraint.

Earthfall is fast team-based action game set in the Pacific Northwest across 10 missions. In order to survive, players must fight back the hordes of deadly aliens while pushing forward into alien territory to uncover a sinister, apocalyptic plot. There’s an elaborate aresenal of weapons, including turrets and barricades for fortiying holdouts, and 3D printers that allow you to grab new weapons when you need to switch load-outs.

As a nice touch, developer Holospark promises that all multiplayer content/additions post-release will be free.

Check out the very gooey trailer below, to see if you have what it take to lead the Resistance. (What it take to lead the Resistance is sticking together, no matter how sticky everything gets with goo. Because all of these monsters explode into goo.)

Seriously, it’s just a lot of goo. Mayhaps, too much goo, if that’s even possible?

And we’re all getting a Dying Light vibe from this, right? Not that this anything wrong with that. I very much enjoy both.

Download Earthfall from Steam right now. RIGHT NOW. Or whenever you feel comfortable. This is a calm and non-pushy place.