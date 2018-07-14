What are we all playing this weekend?

With E3 finally out of my system (though I know our Brendy is still writing odds and ends about what games saw), Gamescom has jerked violently into my sphere of awareness. Slow down! We’re fine. We’re good. With over a month to go, I might even recover from E3’s sleep loss in time. I like Gamescom, and not just because it’s close to my timezone and focuses more on the weird PC games you’d expect at a German show – though obviously I am a sucker for job simulators. I feel we’re so close to seeing another breakout hit like American Truck Simulator, though sadly Bus Simulator 18 hasn’t quite proven to be that game (not that it’s bad, mind).
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec: Alec has been fired.
Alice B:
This weekend I’m hoping to finish Youropa
, which is a 3D platformer that I mentioned on this week’s episode of the Electronic Wireless Show
. You play a little concrete person with a big round head who has become stranded in the sky, along with chunks of Paris to walk around. Their feet stick to the ground even upside down and sideways, as long as the surface is continuous, but in my game I’ve just gotten the ability to jump, which has curiously made everything much more difficult…
Alice O:
I completely forgot that I was saving up for one of those upcoming nightclubs in GTA Online
and so blew so much money on a garage full of trash vehicles
(all upgraded because… reasons?). Stylish, sure, but worthless for productivity. So it’s back to the serious business of doing a virtual job for funsies while I’m not doing my real job. Maybe I can use my collection of family vehicles to lead camping expeditions for city slickers. Also, I shall of course get in the sea. The real sea. Had some cracking swims so far this summer. Picked up some gnarly barnacle wounds too.
Brendan: Brendan has been fired.
Dave: Dave has been fired.
Graham:
I am a bad man and only managed to play one (1) hour of Yoku’s Island Express
last weekend, and none since, and so it’s still that. It’s a good videogame? If forever trying and failing to find time to review it is to be my hell, then it’s a very pleasant hell.
John:
I’ve got to go to a stupid boring wedding all day Saturday, so no games will be played even one bit. Weddings are the WORST. “Ooh look at me, I’m getting married, so everyone has to spend the whole day in uncomfortable clothes while it’s 80 million degrees outside, even though getting married only takes a few minutes. Now wait around for 392 hours while we have our pictures taken.” Sod off, weddings.
So I think I’ll try to sulk as much of Sunday as I can by playing unreleased games for review purposes.
Katharine:
With Octopath Traveller out now on Switch, I’ll be rinsing through yet more Ni No Kuni II
this weekend in a bid to try and get some more of it under my belt before I succumb to the pleasures of Acquire and the Bravely Default team’s latest and greatest. I can only cope with one massive JRPG at a time these days, but man alive do I want to play Octopath real bad.
Matt:
I’ve cast Final Fantasy 15
aside, partly because every sidequest seemed to involve collecting vegetables and partly because it kept crashing. I’ve been playing Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire
instead, and having a much grander time making pirates explode with booby-trapped harpsichords.
Well, one of them. Maybe more will meet their musical ends over the weekend.
Matthew: Matthew has been fired.
Nöa: Nöa has been fired.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
14/07/2018 at 10:18 spec10 says:
Octopath Traveller and some Bomber Crew inbetween.
14/07/2018 at 11:09 Blowfeld81 says:
Octopath Traveller intrigues me, but right now the Switch only has 3 games that interest me that are not available on PC, so right now, it is not worth buying. Same with a PS4.
Gonna wait for some more releases, especially the new Fire Emblem next year. As I am on business trips 5/7 I would welcome the portable part of the switch very much. But as my laptop is more powerful I prefer to play the titlesthat are not exclusive there.
How is the story in Octopath, I have heard it is considered the games biggest weakness? Which would be sad for a JRPG. I wonder why Squenix does deliver so well on the technical front but fails to catch the magic of a good story lately.
14/07/2018 at 12:42 LennyLeonardo says:
Bomber Crew is great, right?
14/07/2018 at 10:21 EgoMaster says:
Bioshock 2 for me. I have heard this was a 7/10 game, but the way it’s going, I can say it’s definitely more. It doesn’t seem to have a “would you kindly” level plot twist, but the story is gripping enough. It’s better than the original in some aspects (like hacking mini-game) and worse in others (somehow shooting feels worse) but it’s still a worthy successor methinks.
14/07/2018 at 10:45 N'Al says:
Best Bioshock for me, particularly when coupled with the Minerva’s Den add-on.
Me, I’m playing GTA: Chinatown Wars. Surprisingly decent. Amazed at how much ‘real’ GTA they managed to pack into a top-down game originally intended for the 3DS.
14/07/2018 at 10:27 Jinarra says:
Probably some Elite Dangerous, or as I like to call it, Leet Dangerbutts – Or as my friend calls it, Delete Angerous.
14/07/2018 at 10:42 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Or as my friends call it: a Lead, Ange or us?
14/07/2018 at 11:04 fenriz says:
ah damn i didn’t play Elle, It ain’t gyros, or even the prequels for that matter. I really should.
I need a joystick, though, don’t you think?
14/07/2018 at 12:50 Jinarra says:
I play almost exclusively via keyboard, some play mouse and keyboard, heck, I know people who use gamepad. It works all sorts of ways.
14/07/2018 at 10:44 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
The football bug hath bit me so it’s PES 2017 for a time. Once recovered I’ll be finishing off Deus Ex:Mankind Divided at last. Not sure why but I stopped half way through convinced it was not very good. Picked it up again this week and I’m loving it!
14/07/2018 at 11:27 Thulsa Hex says:
I really enjoyed it myself, but there’s definitely a few frustrating elements that keep it from being one of the greats. My issues mostly come down to tone and personality. Hardly anyone is like-able or all that interesting, despite it being a game where you and the supporting cast do a hell of a lot of talking about one-other. The lack of connection to the first game doesn’t help. Pritchard, especially, should have been in the main plot, and not relegated to DLC.
The environmental design is visually amazing, though–especially the sheer amount of incidental STUFF that litters every corner of every space. It makes other games feel barren, as a result. Shame the illusion is hampered slightly by the condensed hub and slightly haphazard way some of the discrete levels are connected.
Still a very good game, though. Very much hope Eidos Montréal get to make a third one.
14/07/2018 at 12:25 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Yes, think you’re on to it there, I really do not care about the plot or characters. The world building though! This Prague is surely one of the great gaming spaces, every building and room feels explorable AND unique. It’s a real masterclass in that respect.
14/07/2018 at 12:48 Thulsa Hex says:
That bank. *chefs’ kiss*
14/07/2018 at 10:48 particlese says:
Good Lord (Custard Smingleigh), it’s a videogames journalist apocalypse, and there’s not even a road/sky trip to blame.
We need to dispatch the viscera cleanup detail stat before the public sees, and locate and subdue John before he reaches that wedding.
14/07/2018 at 10:53 zinzan says:
Noooooo, John has right attitude to weddings, OTOH I believe in having fun when bored, so I don’t get invited to many weddings nowadays :) When i do I get “escorted” :)
14/07/2018 at 10:59 Paul B says:
Am currently 40hrs in to The Witcher 3, which is now my official favourite game. Coming off the back of Zelda: BotW, it’s interesting to see the different approaches to the open-world RPG genre. Also, wondering if I’ll ever use the strong attack button, and where to spend my upgrade points.
14/07/2018 at 11:00 Chorltonwheelie says:
Bulletstorm Fullclip edition.
Pirated it back when I was poor so I’m glad to pay for it’s extremely silly over the topness. A guilty pleasure.
A bit of an amble ’round Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture with a swinging hangover first though.
14/07/2018 at 11:03 july85 says:
This weekend I am playing Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition on my iPad, just reached Chapter 9/10. It is still like 4 hours before I finish the game.
I would not recommend the game though, I bought it for the story which is just avarage. There are a lot of fights in the game which seem to me as a filler wish I could skip half of them. I would not buy the full game.
As for my PC – have a new born kid and 2yrs old kid hence no PC games for me at least for a year:D iOS will be my main gaming platform for now, but found out that there are so many good games I wanted to play on PC but for different reasons I skipped it (mainly big PC games came into my way). iOS games in my mind Banner saga I, II, Invisible Inc, Oxenfree, Inside, Transistor.. Any other recommendation for iOS games? PS: I do not like pixel art stuff like FTL, I know it is a gem but I just cannot play.
Have a good weekend!
14/07/2018 at 11:43 mgardner says:
You mentioned a lot of turn based games (which are an ideal match for parenting duties), so other similar “full game” iOS/PC recommendations include Darkest Dungeon, Civilization 6, XCOM, Battle for Wesnoth, and King of Dragon Pass / Six Ages (Six Ages is currently iOS only, the others are on both platforms).
14/07/2018 at 11:12 Blowfeld81 says:
This weekend The Witcher 3, still quite early in the game, collecting pans and looting dead soldiers.
Then some Tower Of Time, which is a solid game with rather uninteresting story- line so far.
Perhaps some Prismata, which I hope will find its audience once it releases as F2P “lite version” on Steam end of summer as this game has basically zero p2w, fair matches and some really great mechanics. If it were not lacking in the visual department, I guess its audience would grow rapidly, as I totally prefer it to the RNG fest that is Hearthstone or the broken promises of Hex.
14/07/2018 at 11:18 screamingabdab says:
Clunking around in Battletech and when that gets too clunky I’ll be jumping back into Darkest Dungeon to ruin some sanity.
14/07/2018 at 11:42 Imbecile says:
Struggling a bit with the sexy brutale, mainly because of the while do X in a time limit, or reset. I like the art style, but is it worth persisting?
Also Wipeout, though nothing has come close to replicating my love of 2097. Oddly I think part of the fun is really learning a track or a ship’s handling, and there’s a little too many of both. More isn’t always better!
Aside from that, rocket league and an enforced gaming break while I take a holiday in France. I’ll cope.
14/07/2018 at 12:42 MondSemmel says:
Apart from the terrible name, The Sexy Brutale is fantastic. I love that all characters have fixed routes / behaviours throughout the day, and that you can follow anyone – including the murderers – and listen to their conversations <3.
The symbolism and attention to detail are also remarkable. It would probably be an exaggeration to say that *everything* in the game has been placed purposefully, but much less of an exaggeration than in most other games.
14/07/2018 at 11:45 elsparko says:
For some reason I wanted to see how the fabled Fallout New Vegas fares. I only ever finished FO1 before. FO2 felt too gimmicky so I abandoned it halfway through. Didn’t have time for FO3 when it was released and FO4 again felt really dry and not engaging. So maybe New Vegas could be the one Fallout that grabs my attention.
Well this now means I spent all of Friday installing “essential” mods I found on some google docs sheet somewhere only to find out (after 5h of actual gameplay) that the game tends to crash or freeze randomly. I figured I must have done something wrong with the mods and googled for another guide. Now I have already more then 100 mods, retextures, fixes etc. installed (nexusmods limits the bandwith which makes this very time consuming) only to now find out that this is a guide that also prompts me to install rebalancing. I don’t want rebalanced stuff. I never played the game before… I’m really not sure whether I will continue installing the next 100 mods on the “essential” list or just put New Vegas on top of the “failed” pile and move on.
In between waiting for mod downloads I played some Dark Souls 2 which still feels awkward and not Dark Souls-like but I mangaed to find the one trick to make it enjoyable. Put down a summon sign and do some coop. This will net you souls, humanity and you can observe a lot of tricks from other players. Oh and apparently you can be invaded regardless of whether you are human or not in this game. Fun times… :D
14/07/2018 at 12:16 Imbecile says:
I played New Vegas without mods and it’s definitely my favourite of the fallouts. Its got more of a wild West vibe than the others, but it’s probably in my top 5 games ever. At least give it a whirl!
14/07/2018 at 12:18 Turkey says:
Every time I have to put that much effort into getting a game to run right, I always end up abandoning it after about half an hour. It’s like nothing in the game could be as satisfying as juggling all those crazy mods and getting a decent frame rate. It feels like you’ve already beaten the game in some twisted way.
14/07/2018 at 12:05 Thulsa Hex says:
Saturday is for continuing our Divinity: OS co-op run, in which we investigate the body we accidentally dug up right before concluding last week’s session. Then we head into the Silverglen mines.
Elsewhere, I caved and bought Hollow Knight on Switch (putting Stardew Valley on ice). This turned out to be a Very Good Decision. It’s satisfying and beautiful in a true sum-of-its-parts fashion–and in ways that are not apparent at first glance. I thought I would hate the art style, but the subtle detail in the animation sells it. I thought the combat felt too simplistic, but there’s a depth revealing itself as I play and slowly acquire new abilities. Top it all off with a heady atmosphere (helped in no small part by wonderful music, tight sound design, and intriguing snippets of a hinted mythology), and you have one of the best Metroidvanias I’ve played in years. It’s perfect for Switch, but I’m sure it’s just as good on PC.
On 3DS, I’m still chipping-away at Fire Emblem Awakening; still enjoying it more than I did Fates: Birthright. Right now, I’m trying not to get too overwhelmed with the ever-increasing cast of characters and their support possibilities (units develop friendships/romance with other units as they fight side-by-side, increasing mutual buffs and unlocking amusing dialog along the way).
Finally, Mad Max is still hanging around if I feel the urge to smash things with a car.
14/07/2018 at 12:10 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
It’ll be more MGS5 for me. Wish the story missions didn’t keep getting in the way of the lovely sandbox. I just want to attach balloons to everything, dammit.
Outside videogames I’ll be retrying the infamous Creature Of Havoc choose-your-own-adventure gamebook. It’s the only one that utterly defeated me as a youngling, to the extent that I never even got out of the starting dungeon (although I now know I’m not alone in this, and the “starting” dungeon is actually a significant part of the book). So we’ll see if adult me does any better than young me.
14/07/2018 at 12:29 Evan_ says:
Alice isn’t the only one who prepared a lot of GTA cash for the upcoming update, and spent it all on worthless things.
But hey, at least cars can be sold if it turns out that I can’t live without the new toys.
14/07/2018 at 12:38 DeathBeforeDiscomfort says:
Been getting into Destiny 2 quite a lot these last few days. It amazes me how well it runs while still looking so good. Sadly, I have a feeling that I´ll run out of fun things to do before I´ve had my 39 Euro´s worth. Leveling is much too fast, f.ex.
Other than that, I should really finish Divinity 2. 112 hours in, and I just sort of lost interest… Which says more about me than the game. It´s an awesome game, it´s just so damn long!
14/07/2018 at 12:45 nifft.batuff says:
I love emulators. In particular on sunday. I am going to emulate the PS3, Persona 5 or maybe Nier/Drakengard 3.
14/07/2018 at 12:56 Thulsa Hex says:
Emulation is great. My wife’s gaming preference pretty much comes down to “all the Mario games.” Since she’s already devoured Galaxy 1&2, Odyssey, 3D World, and 3D Land (all on native hardware), I was curious to see how she’d fare with Sunshine. I finally set that up for her yesterday when I realised that the Dolphin emulator works perfectly with GameCube controllers (once you have the Wii U adapter). Very impressed with it.
14/07/2018 at 12:45 klops says:
Perhaps The Witcher 3 DLCs. Perhaps I just skip the heartsofstone and jump directly to Wine-DLC. I still need time to recover from the main game. I agree with most that it’s excellent in many ways, but I’m still astonished how bad the main plot and end-game quests linked to that were and how it wasn’t mentioned in any of the reviews or experiences I’ve read. Did anyone finish the game?
***The Witcher 3 spoilers***
Even though the folklore part mentioned also in RPS was often really great, it was built atop cliched high fantasy world saving plot. The mysterious and cool Wild Hunt had been diluted to interdimensional elves with ice dogs. Fucking ice dogs. The end part was just teleporting through million different places without any connection to anything. Sunstone, Lonely Mountain, Ermione, White frost, Isle of Mists, jumping here and there after a magic trinket in a bullshit plot. Who cares? I was happy that one of the bossfights in the end bugged so I didn’t have to do a long parry, parry, hit -waltz for the millionth time for something I didn’t care at all. The Kaer Moerhen climax felt it was written by a child and the treatment of the crones in the end was a great example how you can just throw away atmosphere and character building. It was also way too reluctant to let go. The game ended least 10 hours too late in my mind, since the end content was so bad.
***The Witcher 3 spoilers***
Alongside this it had greatness and heart. So much heart. Fallout 3 -level bullshit story turned to often touching stuff because the characters felt human. I’m pretty sure domestic abuse hasn’t been addressed in such a powerful way in games ever. Also the best part, the Witcher quests had me going for a long. A very, very good experience, with rather useless plot.
14/07/2018 at 12:49 Monggerel says:
I been drafted into the Men Are Plumbers army (hey my boy, it’s just you and us drain cleaning products now, our drip and stench and bloody secret – the way to man’s heart is through the hole burned in his lungs) so mostly I’ve been installing kitchen sinks and bathtubs since thursday. And scraping the unspeakable residue of human civilization from various pipes and pipe accessories.
On a brighter note, I’m gonna start an omnicide runcof Dishonored 2. It’s a shame these games give you so many lethal options, then disincentivize them for poorly defined and confusing reasons.
Gonna play Emily, her voiceover always struck me as being a bit sociopathic.