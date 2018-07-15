The Culling 2’s devs now face ‘some admittedly difficult discussions’

Alright. So this kind of thing isn’t particularly fun. I love games and I love the people that make games and oh god do I want to make sure that (especially) indie creators get every chance to see their products treated well. No matter how you slice it, there’s bad news regarding the newest game from Xaviant Games, and said news probably means there’s a bleak forecast for the future of that studio, and almost certainly for their latest title: The Culling 2.
The Culling came out only two years back, and featured a battle royale world with a bit of a Hunger Games-ian reality TV twist. I found it to be noticeably “fine” and the melee combat was pretty good for a royale-’em-up. So between that and reviews saying the game showed obvious areas for improvement, I was keenly looking forward to a sequel, or more accurately, I was looking forward to the updates that would bring these lesser elements in line with the pretty good game I was enjoying. After all, The Culling The First only left Early Access in October of 2017, and eight months later a sequel was announced, only to shockingly get released a month after that?
Well. It hasn’t gone well. And the folks behind The Culling 2 are aware.
“It’s time for us here at Xaviant to come together for some much needed soul searching and to have some admittedly difficult discussions about the future of our studio,” Xaviant tweeted on Friday. “We’ll talk soon.”
While I’m personally a bit of a fairweather fan when it comes to games doing early access, the hardline that Xaviant took against letting The Culling 2 have any public interaction before release raised a few eyebrows. And then it’s just… out. With a little more time, perhaps Xaviant would have discovered that moving away from melee and into more long-range weapons while stripping away the qualities that made it different from Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds — well, gosh, no one wanted any of that to happen.
The Steam page features a wall of negative reviews; crippling this $20 battle royale game’s ability to find the number of players necessary to even make the game work.
Some of the bravado of the official description on Steam feels… misplaced at this point.
“You think you know Battle Royale? This is Battle Royale distilled into its purest form. The game mechanics, the match pacing, and the online server performance are all tuned to provide the cleanest, rawest, most visceral competition on the planet. It’s everything you need and nothing you don’t.”
No one goes to work each morning to make something that becomes universally rejected, and I hope the Internet can keep that in mind in the days to come, when it might look like fun to dunk on a company for falling apart. And it’s not entirely on Xaviant for making battle royale games in a time of too many battle royale games. Need we mention that Radical Heights wasn’t enough to save Boss Key…
It will also be interesting to see how Steam refunds for this go, especially in light of Xaviant’s perceivable admission of fault in their statement.
Here’s hoping that the Atlanta based company finds a way through this.
15/07/2018 at 18:59 airmikee99 says:
Falling apart? Releasing an unfinished game, then releasing a sequel to jump on a the popular genre bandwagon before the first game is even close to being done is not ‘falling apart’. In a world where we don’t have to kiss the asses of the people that give us free games to review we call that situation ‘a fucking scam.’
15/07/2018 at 19:10 LearningToSmile says:
They released a game that wasn’t just a stinking pile of crap, it was a stinking pile of crap that was a cynical cash grab. I have very little sympathy for the studio as a whole. I can only hope that the lower level employees will have no trouble finding employment at studios with more competent direction.
15/07/2018 at 20:23 Baines says:
Indeed, people have been saying that The Culling 2 makes PUBG look polished.
The bad/sad thing is that the end results were entirely predictable. One can only wonder if their cash grab got them the money that they wanted before it all collapsed.
As badly handled and poorly planned as Radical Heights was, it at least felt like Boss Key tried… That they had ideas and put effort into it…
15/07/2018 at 19:20 Axyl says:
If they had listened to us, the players of the original, instead of ignoring the things that needed fixing, they might have had more luck.
I find it really hard to have sympathy when they have literally brought this on themselves. Here’s hoping they make better choices and are rewarded with a better result next time.
15/07/2018 at 20:18 aepervius says:
I agree with you,
“And it’s not entirely on Xaviant for making battle royale games in a time of too many battle royale games”
Yes it is. With culling 1 they had something niche but which player liked. Then they ruined it. Then within 8 month they went on to do something which was neither what made culling 1 special nor was it technically better or set aside from other BR games.
It is entirely their fault for having abandoned what worked, for having ploughed ahead when it was clear their change were losing them player, and for having utterly dropped it like a stink and went on to make a new version which is a buggy clone without soul.
it is entirely on them. On who else do you think it is upon ?
15/07/2018 at 19:50 Freud says:
They didn’t properly support the first game and now the market for BR games is overcrowded.
This game looks so underwhelming it never stood a chance, especially when the market leader is free to play.
15/07/2018 at 20:38 TillEulenspiegel says:
It’s always an extreme risk for an indie developer to release a multiplayer-only game.
It’s practically suicidal to release one that’s not F2P. Even if it’s a *good* game, it’s almost impossible to maintain an audience. You can get away with MMO/persistent world type games which are solo-able, but that’s about it.
15/07/2018 at 20:38 elevown says:
Nobody made them make a shitty pubg clone out of their IP – which had it’s own unique take on BR. And in the first place they shouldn’t have messed up the first 1 and then left it in a bad state.
It’s all their own bad choices – that they should have known full well would lead to this outcome. Jumping on a bandwagon with a poor clone will NEVER work, and like cynical heights, always lead to failure – unless you can make a game better than the one that actually MADE the bandwagon!
15/07/2018 at 22:40 Shinard says:
I really don’t have much sympathy for Xaviant. Release a bad game, get bad reviews and returns. If you abandon your… I’ll go as far as decent game in the process, yeah, you deserve what you get. And from what I’ve heard, they were mishandling The Culling quite badly as well.
I do feel sorry for the game devs who got caught up in this mess, that’s true. I hope they find better jobs elsewhere – if there’s anyone still on from Lichdom, they definitely deserve another shot. But I won’t shed any tears if Xaviant folds.