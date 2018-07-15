The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for pretending you’ve got something better to do than play Pillars of Eternity II all day. I… do not.
Waypoint, collectively, used E3 as an opportunity to get studios talking about crunch. For the uninitiated, that’s the widespread practice of expecting employees to work massive amounts of overtime in order to get a game done before it releases. It’s still exploitative, no matter what positive gloss some of Waypoint’s interviewees put on it. This is good work.
What follows are 14 different interviews with members of the video game industry who run the gamut, from the head executive at Nintendo of America to a developer from a team with only a few people. Some people tried to sidestep the question, while others tackled it head-on. This is meant to be part of an ongoing dialogue regarding the way we, as a culture and medium, talk about how the people who build the games we love are treated. The status quo isn’t acceptable.
In her piece for the Verge, Megan Farokhmanesh spoke to current ArenaNet employees and other industry members about the recent firings of Jessica Price and Peter Fries. ArenaNet’s decision has emboldened some of the worst people on the internet, and their failure to condemn the harassment they’ve fuelled is despicable.
One developer, who asked to remain anonymous because of potential backlash from online mobs, learned that her employer received form letters touching on her social media presence. Rather than specifying her name, some of these letters had been botched and simply said “%FEMALENAME.” Speaking to The Verge, she says these messages began arriving on Sunday night after word of the ArenaNet firings had spread. “This is 100 percent a response to the ArenaNet thing,” she says. “There’s no doubt whatsoever in my mind.”
Writing for Real Life, Olivia Rosane challenged the idea that substantive political change can come about by simply making people more empathetic. She suggests that increasing people’s empathy using VR might not do much good, and calls for a shift towards challenging the power structures that lead to suffering in the first place. I’m not convinced that the pursuit of boosting empathy through technology undermines a more important fight. I’m on board with advocating for broader structural change, but projects like the ones Rosane mentions don’t strike me as getting in the way of that.
In mediating between the needs of the afflicted and the apathy of the comfortable, empathy-generating technologies risk reinforcing the very power dynamics they claim to fight. Abolitionist movements on both sides of the Atlantic relied on visceral displays of the physical pain of slavery to sway public opinion. Empathy Museum founder Roman Krznaric holds up the U.K. abolitionist movement as a model of empathy’s political efficacy, but, like the historical example he uses, his museum’s mission statement is troublingly sensationalist: “What is it like to have spent years in prison, or to be a child growing up in Tehran, or to have rediscovered love in your 80s? The Empathy Museum will help you find out.”
I’ve got a theme going. On Waypoint, Cameron Kunzelman argued that we shouldn’t treat the first works of Cyberpunk as a zenith that modern entries in the genre need to live up to. I’m not sure I buy that Neuromancer is defeatist and helped to prop up the capitalist trash heap we live in today, but I do agree that fixating on the origins of something rather than what it can become is a bad idea.
It’s so much easier to fight about canonicity and the “right” version of the genre that we love than to confront the fact that maybe its origination point is one that disempowers us, dares us not to dream, and actively works to keep us justifying the dystopia instead of collectively working to build something new.
For Motherboard, Matthew Gault wrote about a Reddit community that’s been playing Civ 5 democratically for the past two years. I’m sceptical about whether the experiment actually reveals much about the functioning of democracy, but it’s fun to read about. My favourite party is called BAD, though they’re sadly lacking in political capital.
It was a sentiment restated in Huofen, The Flaming Turd, the BAD party’s official newspaper. “Bold audacious destruction for Democraciv will have to wait until another election cycle,” the paper said. “All three of the BAD candidates….lost their respective campaigns on Friday…it appears that the legislative and executive branches will be run by competent people who promise to show up on time and who do not take seriously unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.”
On Eurogamer, games journalist Chris Tapsell went hunting for information about his inclusion as a player in Football Manager 2010. He manages to get to the bottom of why the game gave him such a high eccentricity stat, though the answer is disappointing.
Football Manager is renowned for the quality of its scouting – Sky Sports famously started getting some players’ FM attributes up on a massive screen in their studio, for instance. A lot of clubs are genuinely starting to use it as part of their scouting process for actual humans, presumably filtering out defenders who can’t tackle, and goalkeepers with too much Eccentricity. Why were mine so off? What weird thing did I do in a game they watched to make them think I’m so eccentric?
Music this week is Dog Train by the Levellers. I’ve gone back to old habits.
Firing one developer for being mildly rude and another for defending her is…insane. Even from an American perspective. To the extent that frankly it’s hard not to draw certain conclusions about the people in charge of ArenaNet. This wasn’t a mistake, it was a political choice.
Also, the very premises of cyberpunk should point directly towards anticapitalism, so it’s weird how apolitical cyberpunk usually is. William Gibson, whose early work I adore (Burning Chrome in particular is a perfect sad love story), is basically a liberal and most authors are even less left than that.
That’s the most disgusting cowardice though, “better to sacrifice our women than risk our men too”
There are a lot of insane things about the situation, from the firings themselves, a massive overreaction to what -at worst- warranted a private supervisory conversation with Price (and I don’t think she was even in the wrong enough to warrant that), to how huge swathes of the internet seem a-okay with it as a consequence where they aren’t actively celebrating capitulation to mob rule, to the way even a lot of people who nominally don’t support the actual firings seem to see Price’s tweets as vastly beyond the pale and “unhinged” in a way that suggests to me that they believe women shouldn’t be able to defend themselves, to the way some developers seemed to be considering similar firings until the mail merge error, to the way Deroir is being held up as some sort of innocent victim in all this (I admit I thought this at first but if you go back and read his tweets in context he’s clearly a) not starting a dialogue as claimed but just telling Price how to do her job and then b) performatively upset for the audience in an extremely disingenuous way).
a) She says “These are the ways we’re approaching the story and these are the challenges of the approach.” He says “How about branching dialogue?” While the suggestion itself is naive coz a developer as experienced as she would already have considered it, it is clearly a question, you are just seeking to confirm your bias by reading “between the lines”. She could have told him she already thought of it, she could have ignored him, she could even have called his suggestion naive. Instead, she retweets his response and declares him sexist. Hoops to jump through: 1. “He is not offering a suggestion, as it appears at face value. He is telling me how to do my job”. 2. “He is doing this not out of any interest in the game that he is a partner in and sponsors, but because he thinks I’m incompetent”. 3. “He thinks I’m incompetent, I am female. The two are definitely connected in my mind therefore they must be in his”.
b) Performatively upset. Ha. He’s the villain for pretending to be upset about rude tweets, not her for insulting someone over a polite tweet, whatever the intent she read into it. Your double standards are amazing.
I vehemently disagree with this because I’m kind of the opinion at this point that efforts to pretend that Price wasn’t kind of an ass serve mostly as an effort to minimise the idea that forming a mob and getting people fired for stupid internet shit is in of itself something reprehensible regardless of who’s doing it.
It’s such a core piece of online neoliberal praxis and the aesthetic focused ‘wokeness’ that comes along with it and shrieking for the manager is such an ingrained behaviour that the idea that she’s a shitty person with a long history of being confrontational and shitty and we should defend her anyway because having our employers control every aspect of our personal lives is a bad thing.
So instead we’ve gotten weird lengthy threads about the sinister machivellian intrigues of some streamer guy because the alternative would be to consider that they are maybe not Good People for getting the assistant busboy at Bennigans fired for using slurs on Facebook and maybe that large corporations aren’t their friends in a fight for a better tomorrow and instead just wanted them to shut up.
Seeing how she overreacted in this instance, seeing how she reacted by “being glad John Bain (total biscuit) died” in another recent instance, how do you know this was not simply an habits of her , and arena net simply estimated it was 1 step too far ?
PS: I know personally a (male) diva like that, and he is definitively skirting getting fired. So it is not unheard of.
A) She didn’t overreact.
B) She didn’t say she was glad that Bain was dead, despite how people present it. She said at least he could no longer do harm. That’s not the same thing.
C) Price has said that ArenaNet hired her in the full knowledge of how she communicates online and assured her that they were okay with it, and that there was no previous action on that basis. Now, maybe you don’t trust her word for it, but if there were a pattern of previous intervention on the topic, don’t you think O’Brien would have said so in his expanded statement about the firing? Instead he makes it all about this one incident.
A. She overreacted. You do not call someone a sexist just for offering an opinion, unless it is a sexist opinion. If you have to read into it first, then it’s probably not a sexist opinion.
B. I don’t know much about the TotalBiscuit thing.
C. The company did not make me happy with their decision, but certainly if they had other reasons, most likely they would not share them publicly. What good would that serve? They would just stoke the fires of this media attention that they are trying to smother.
I’m just going to say that the way cyberpunk all too often glorifies dog-eat-dog individualism, assumes the pessimistic stance of “things are supposed to be bad, and no, you can’t change that”, and discounts the idea of meaningful change for the better or collective action to effect that change… is, in my view, the biggest flaw of the genre. It’s “the future where nobody gives a damn”. And the not-give-a-damn-itude could certainly be called “punk”… but for me personally, it belies selfish nihilism more than rebellious coolness. And it’s certainly not a good example if we’re talking about the ability of culture (especially sci-fi) to effect social change. That is all.
That arena-net article is brilliant, particularly the stuff about unionisation and consequences for not supporting employees; for years now, the capacity to get someone fired for their actions outside of work has been a useful tool for dealing with homophobic, racist, or similarly dodgy behaviour, but that effectiveness hasn’t come from this phenomenon of “PR focused firings” being directly aligned to social justice, it’s more like a weapon that can fire in either direction.
Part of the solution, it seems to me, is a proper framework for when a company should be expected to stand up for an employee, even when a large crowd of people claiming to be potential customers are against them, which means companies digging into the details of claimed crimes, and being ready to support them.
I really think unions could help with this, not just in putting pressure on companies that don’t support their employees, but in providing funding for impartial investigators, who can establish whether some set of common rules for social media use were breached.
This way, even small companies that find it difficult to take sides either way, (because they are small and likely to be overwhelmed by harassment, and because they will want to support colleagues they will know very personally) would be able to get support deciding what to do, and potentially assistance weathering the consequences either way.
Kind of ties into the stuff about crunch too; in a distributed industry with lots of self-employment, the exploitation of developers, leading to risks to physical and mental health, doesn’t just come from oppressive bosses, in the mould of old fashioned labour disputes. Instead you have to deal with the problems of unrealistic demands and poorly scoped work, harassment and low wage norms.
In short, unions would have to defend developers from their customers, and themselves, in the sense of creating a realistic set of standards for them to achieve, if they are to truly defend developers’ health at work.
RPS, I’ve already read many of these articles, but I’m really grateful to you for including them in your weekly roundup. The Waypoint and Verge writing is great, and there are some good explainations of the direct impact of the Arenanet firings by game devs on twitter. @Gaohme, (objects in space dev) @betterthemask (80 days, sable dev) and even RPS’ dearly departed Philippa Warr @philippawarr have first person accounts of how the specter of the mob has loomed over them for years of their professional lives. The organized and willful misinterpretations of developers lived experiences here in the rps comments on arenanet articles motivated me to take a closer look at my wishlist. I compared the credited writers and bought Death of the Outsider. I’d like a way to telegraph this action to Arkane more effectively than an @ or email, but i haven’t come up with anything yet.
Is the world we live in contaminated with all sorts of human evil visible in economic oppression and injustice? Yes.
Would those be solved by tearing apart our current society and replacing it with an alternative to capitalism (“the capitalist trash heap we live in today”)? Speaking as someone who spent a decade living in a Communist country, and as an amateur student of history, no.
15/07/2018 at 15:57 Josh W says:
I would hope that there is more than one possible alternative to the current situation, sadly, both america and the soviet union worked quite hard to suppress any developing alternatives during the last century, as can be seen in the invasion of Czechoslovakia by it’s supposed allies, or in various CIA supported coups. in either case, the military was relied upon to push back democracy.
15/07/2018 at 16:22 Kollega says:
I’m just going to go and second that. I would rather not take as an axiom that to our current system, “there really is no alternative”, or that the only alternative is a Stalinist dictatorship. We can do better than that.
15/07/2018 at 17:00 shde2e says:
Thirded on that. Looking back at many historical societies it can be quite striking how differently they were often organized.
For example, many succesful bronze-age cultures had a centralized state economy, where the state organized things like the argiculture, craftsmen production, trade and so on.
I would, just once, like to see some kind of ferociously pro-Capitalism, pro-free market article in the Sunday Papers. It wouldn’t even have to be particularly good or persuasive (so no change in quality then, some might say- Boom Boom) – just for varieties sake, and the assumption that not every single reasonable person who reads RPS thinks that The Revolution is still a strong possibility and is going to be led by late-twenties/early-thirty somethings who spend most of their time critiquing pop culture on Twitter and not stockpiling weapons, forming Citizen’s Militias etc.
I’d also like to get someone to read out Jonathan Edward’s ‘Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God’ on Thought for the Day for very similar reasons.
I can’t really tell what point you’re trying to make here to be honest. Only that you have quite a lot of very specific assumptions about RPS and the people who read them.