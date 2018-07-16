Amazon Prime Day 2018: Best deals on PC games and hardware

The summer deals bonanza you’ve all been waiting for is finally here – it’s Amazon Prime Day. Amazon’s big day o’deals (or rather day and a half o’ deals this year) begins today, and it’s taking place right now in the UK.

There is, I’ll admit, quite a lot of trash on sale this year, but there are a couple of gems to be found if you sift through the nonsense. To save you the trouble of trawling through them yourself, I’ve collected the best of the best PC Prime Day deals right here, covering hardware and games alike. To the deals!

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Starting at 12pm midday on July 16 in the UK (those in the US have to wait until 3pm ET) until 11.59pm July 17, this year’s Amazon Prime Day will feature 36 hours of DEALS DEALS DEALS.

It should be noted you do need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of all these shiny discounts. It’s pretty easy to sign up – click here if you’re in the UK, or here if you’re in the US – and you can always use the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals if you don’t fancy stumping up a full year’s membership in one go. Just remember to cancel it before you get charged an entire year’s membership.

Right now, you’ll find all the best UK deals going on at the moment, but I’ll be adding US ones later in the day, so be sure to check back this evening for even more discounts.

You may, of course, wish to boycott this year’s Prime Day in order to support the Spanish Amazon workers who are on strike today protesting Amazon’s efforts to reduce workers’ rights.

Best PC Prime Day game deals:

As an Amazon Prime member, you also get access to Twitch Prime, which nets you some free games each month – a bit like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. You’ll need to have a Twitch account and play them through Twitch’s own client to take advantage of it, but hey, free games! In addition to the usual free games, however, this year’s Amazon Prime Day will see Twitch Prime members get a massive 21 free games this month, and you’ll find the entire schedule of when they’re arriving over here.

Best PC Prime Day deals (UK):

As you can see below, there’s a load of laptops, monitors, SSDs, mice, keyboards and other bits and pieces up for grabs today – handy if, say, you’ve just read our How to build a PC guide and now feel the urge to splurge hundreds of pounds / dollars on a bucket load of new PC components.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, be sure to check out our best graphics card list, along with our best gaming monitor, best gaming SSD, best gaming headset and best gaming keyboard articles to help you decide what to buy.

Laptops:

Microsoft Surface Pro (12.3in, Core i5-7300U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) –

£750 (down from £1129)

Dell XPS 15 (15.6in, Core i5-7300U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 1TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050) – £960 (down from £1179)

Asus FX503VM (15.6in, Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060) – £700 (down from £900)

Razer Blade Pro (17in, Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD / 2TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 120Hz) – £1600 (down from £2200)

Monitors:

Samsung C49HG90 (49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync 2, HDR, curved) – £750 (down from £960)

BenQ EW277HDR (27in, 1920×1080, HDR) – £150 (down from £181)

AOC G2590VXQ (24in, 1920×1080, TN, 75Hz, AMD FreeSync) – £95 (down from £144)

Samsung C24F390 (24in, 1920×1080, VA, curved) – £100 (down from £130)

Samsung C27F390 (27in, 1920×1080, VA, curved) – £136 (down from £175)

Samsung C34F791 (34in, 3440×1080, 100Hz, VA, curved) – £585 (down from £730)

Samsung U28E590D (28in, 4K, TN, AMD FreeSync) – £210 (down from £290)

Samsung U32H850 (32in, 4K, VA, AMD FreeSync) – £136 (down from £500)

LG 25UM58 (25in, 2560×1080, IPS) – £125 (down from £158)

LG 27UK650 (27in, 4K, IPS, HDR 10, AMD FreeSync) – £360 (down from £450)

LG 29WK500 (29in, 2560×1080, IPS, AMD FreeSync) – £200 (down from £247)

Dell SE2417HG (24in, 1920×1080, TN) – £95 (down from £130)

HP 3899618 (24in, 1920×1080, IPS) – £95 (down from £130)

Acer Predator XB271HUA (27in, 2560×1440, TN, Nvidia G-Sync, 144Hz) – £330 (down from £460)

Acer XG270HUA (27in, 2560×1440, TN, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync) – £280 (down from £330)

Acer KG271U (27in, 2560×1440, TN, AMD FreeSync) – £184 (down from £240)

Acer R271 (27in, 1920×1080, IPS) – £125 (down from £160)

HP Omen 32 Display (32in, 2560×1440, 75Hz, WVA, AMD FreeSync) – £260 (down from £350)

HP Omen 25 Display (24in, 1920×1080, TN, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync) – £200 (down from £270)

SSD / HDDs:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £85 (down from £89)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £230 (down from £275)

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £48 (down from £57)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – £75 (down from £88)

Seagate STEB6000402 (6TB, USB3) – £90 (down from £130)

Seagate STEL8000200 (8TB, USB3)- £140 (down from £170)

RAM:

Ballistix Sport (4GB x 2) – £70 (down from £80)

Mice:

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – £18 (down from £38)

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB – £35 (down from £50)

Razer DeathAdder Elite – £46 (down from £50)

Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless – £38 (down from £80)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ Wireless – £28 (down from £55)

Logitech MK850 Wireless mouse and keyboard combo – £60 (down from £78)

Keyboards:

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB – £75 (down from £127)

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless – £18 (down from £22)

Audio:

Logitech G430 headset – £28 (down from £52)

Logitech Z906 stereo speakers – £130 (down from £213)

Logitech Z623 2.1 speakers – £75 (down from £123)

VR:

Oculus Rift and Touch controllers bundle – £350 (down from £400)

Misc:

Nvidia Shield TV (16GB, controller and remote) – £150 (down from £190)

Nvidia Shield TV (16GB, just remote) – £135 (down from £180)

Elgato HD60 – £120 (down from £150)

Elgato 4K60 – £288 (down from £360)

Best PC Prime Day deals (US) – more coming soon:

Seagate 4TB external HDD – $119.99 (down from $149.99)

Seagate 2TB external HDD – $79.99 (down from $109.99)

Seagate 1TB external HDD – $64.99 (down from $99.99)

Seagate Barracude 1TB SSD – $229.99 (down from $249.99)

Seagate Barracuda 500GB SSD – $119.99 (down from $129.99)

Seagate Barracude 250GB SSD – $74.99 (down from $79.99)