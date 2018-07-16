City of Brass gets classy and characterful in a big update

I’ve been meaning to spend more time with offbeat first-person swashbuckling roguelike City of Brass, and today’s update is exactly the excuse I needed to come back to it. While the launch version of the Arabian Nights-inspired smash n’ grab was perhaps a little limited it its scope, today’s “Fortune’s Rivals” update broadens its horizons with two new playable character classes, as well as the option to swap the original protagonist’s gender.
On top of the original playable character (The Traveller, who now can be male or female), the big feature of this update are the Soldier and Brigand classes. The Soldier is the scrappiest of the three, beginning the game with a magic spear which can skewer multiple enemies or be thrown in an emergency, and recovered after a few seconds. The Brigand plays it a little safer, with his primary weapon being a brace of throwing knives. Both seem to encourage new ways of tackling the many, many enemies in the game. Everyone, of course, still has a whip. Because why not?
This is the second major update that City of Brass has received since launch. While not quite as grand in scope, the Sultan’s Armory update added a fun bunch of new items, weapons and artifacts to mix things up a bit, which should synergise nicely with today’s new classes. Take a peek at the trailer for that below.
Considering how good-looking City of Brass is (maybe I’m just a sucker for beefy djinn and brightly coloured lighting?), and the pedigree of its developers (Uppercut Games are an ex-Bioshock crew), I’m surprised it flew under everyone’s radar when it launched. Perhaps this will help put it back on people’s wish-lists. You can check out the full patch-notes here.
City of Brass is 20% off on Steam currently, bringing it down to £12.39/13.43€/$15.99.
16/07/2018 at 21:45 bacon seeker says:
“Considering how good-looking City of Brass is (maybe I’m just a sucker for beefy djinn and brightly coloured lighting?), and the pedigree of its developers (Uppercut Games are an ex-Bioshock crew), I’m surprised it flew under everyone’s radar when it launched.”
At least for me, the roguelite thing is a turn-off even though the game’s cheap. I would have been more interested in an RPG/action-adventure/immersive sim with the same Middle East theme and a full single-player campaign. I guess it’s probably hard for devs these days to figure out where the market is (other than for battle royales, collectible card games, and survival games, ugh).
16/07/2018 at 22:47 April March says:
I get you, but I don’t think they’d ever gone for an RPg or immersive sim if they decided to go procedural. With few exceptions, procedural level generation means that the devs wanted a game mostly about combat and/or level traversal.