Blizzard boast of player abuse reduction in Overwatch

Instances of dillholes jerking up Overwatch multiplayer matches with abusive chat have dropped by around a quarter since Blizzard added player endorsement and ‘looking for group’ systems last month, according to numbers shared by game director Jeff Kaplan. As social engineering in this cyberhell goes, that seems a fair result. Blizzard still haven’t replied to my suggestion that they partner with gaming chair manufacturers on a line which include pop-out misters to spray players with water if they misbehave and a sweetie dispenser for when they’re good, but this is a start.
Kaplan blasted stats from the American and Korean servers in a forum post on Friday:
The % of Competitive Matches that Contain Abusive Chat is down:
26.4% in the Americas
16.4% in KR
The % of Daily Players being Abusive is down:
28.8% in the Americas
21.6% in KR
Presumably he didn’t offer European numbers because we’re so polite that Blizzard do not have enough data to work with.
Numbers are of course how Satan rewrote his dark incantations to trick us all into repeating them, and we should always be wary of over-reaching when analysing these majicks, but those initial results do seem promising.
Our Matt looked at endorsements last week, welcoming a reduction in abuse but feeling a little concern that players might now be insincere in their praise – and they might misread his earnest compliments as insincere endorsement-seeking. As a grizzled Internaut myself, what other players think of me means so little that I hadn’t even considered this as a negative side-effect, but I see where he’s coming from. Hold tight; you’re in for a wild cyberride.
“And we’ll keep working on iterating on these features to make them better as well as exploring other systems to improve the gameplay environment,” Kaplan added. Call me about the chairs, Jeff.
16/07/2018 at 14:43 tekknik says:
How are they detecting abusive chat? It seems like if they can detect it in an automated fashion then why not just block the offensive message with a 3 strikes system? Otherwise how are these numbers accurate?
16/07/2018 at 14:50 Drib says:
I expect there are a lot of false positives. Like how Dark Souls will censor your player name if it’s, say, “KnightDrib” because “knight” contains “nig” you big racist.
But I’m just guessing really.
16/07/2018 at 17:03 Archonsod says:
Well, it could be there’s just been a 26% decline in the number of competitive games played in the Americas and they’re trying to put a positive spin on things :P
16/07/2018 at 17:35 Excors says:
They could have manually looked at the chat logs for a few thousand randomly-selected games each week, classified them as abusive based on subjective but consistent criteria (by having the same people do the classification each time), then used basic statistics to extrapolate those numbers to the full population with high confidence.
It would be far too expensive to manually check the logs of every game that’s ever played, so that’s not a good way to find and ban offenders, but the statistics would let them determine whether their automated systems are correctly detecting and reducing abuse, and let them tune those systems to be more effective.
16/07/2018 at 14:46 HiroTheProtagonist says:
The article title made me double take, since I assumed that the player abuse was self-inflicted by people still playing the game.
Also, what constitutes abusive chat? Is it purely based on slurs/cursing or is it reports of people being told to get good/stop throwing matches?
16/07/2018 at 14:52 mitrovarr says:
Meanwhile, the balance is so bad right now that competitive is completely dominated by one overpowered team composition from the low ranks to the high.
16/07/2018 at 15:07 EthZee says:
I still love the concept that people are worried about “fake niceness” in online multiplayer, aka the kind of niceness you’ll probably encounter in the vast majority of real life interactions. It’s probably just because it’s novel to encounter it a lot in online videogames.
16/07/2018 at 15:59 Evan_ says:
People aren’t worried about that “fake niceness”. Those who don’t mind it play such games, the others wouldn’t poke one with a stick.
It’s the developers and publishers that are worried. They’d prefer if everyone just played their game. Or at least if the toxic community wasn’t a reason for many to play something else.
Also.. I’m genuinely nice to people IRL. I believe the vast majority of the niceness I encounter is also genuine. It must be horrible to feel the other way around.
16/07/2018 at 17:11 HiroTheProtagonist says:
If the publishers were worried, they’d just re-institute private servers like the good old days, which did a far better job curtailing toxicity than any endorsement system ever did. The reality is that publishers love the toxicity, as it means they get an easy reason to ban people who will most likely buy another copy so they can keep playing.
It worked for CSGO, it worked for GTA V (though more for people who benefited from hacking than actual toxic people), it worked for R6S, and it worked for Overwatch, going forward even more publishers will make use of such a setup.
16/07/2018 at 17:34 mitrovarr says:
You can’t have private servers like the old days as a primary play environment and also have competitive matchmaking. And competitive matchmaking (including MMR-based for quick play) is extremely important to Overwatch.
16/07/2018 at 17:46 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Pardon my french, but that’s bullshit. CSGO has private servers in addition to matchmaking and the competitive scene is no shrinking violet. TF2 survived for many years with private servers and even had a minor competitive scene. Quake didn’t have matchmaking until a few years into LIVE and was arguably the epitome of competitive gaming.
I don’t buy for one minute that it can’t be done. The only thing that’s changed is that players got lazy and couldn’t be arsed to spend a minute browsing for a server, which in turn ruined it for the rest of us.
16/07/2018 at 18:08 Evan_ says:
Private servers are remnants of the past. Some games with strong roots in the past still have them. Like Team Fortress and Counter Strike you mention above both started as mods of Half-Life.
Competitive team games need matchmaking. It’s super sophisticated systems still get a lot of blame – imagine if players were just matched randomly.
And I feel it’s pretty misanthropic to assume that people in games get banned so they buy another copy instead of making a better environment for the rest. At least try accepting that both concepts could have an influence. :)
16/07/2018 at 16:00 lagga says:
I’m guessing they didn’t include EU in those stats because my games have been noticeably more flame filled in the past few weeks. I’m worried all the nice people who don’t try to play 4 DPS comps have fled to the Group Finder.
16/07/2018 at 17:21 TormDK says:
I solo queue in competitive (currently mid-Plat rating) and I have seen less toxicity, but also less actually speaking in the in-game voice chat, which is also a bit of a problem in that tier.
If people start speaking up, it’s mostly to complain a little about the team’s hero picks after losing the first round, where I would prehaps say I tend to get singled out a little (I play Brigitte mostly) for playing something that is off-meta.
16/07/2018 at 17:38 mitrovarr says:
This is a really bad time to go off meta, so I can understand why your teammates might be upset. I don’t play comp right now because the only viable supports are Mercy and Zen, and I’ll be damned if I’m going to be forced into playing Mercy (and I’m tired of playing Zen).
16/07/2018 at 18:27 TormDK says:
I would strongly argue with that school of thought though, and I would also argue that is a part of the problem :)
16/07/2018 at 17:39 lagga says:
I’m around low-plat which is why I was surprised in 6 of my placements games we either had uncooperative players and/or general flaming. Which is something I thought I’d got away from the worst of once I got past ~2200SR, the all DPS comps at least, and something I didn’t really experience much last season.
16/07/2018 at 16:35 CrackedMandible says:
If the chair companies won’t spritz players acting like a naughty pet/reward people for good behavior, maybe monitor companies or webcam manufacturers would? I think opening the door to different pc devices can only help.
16/07/2018 at 17:11 Axolotl says:
Jeff didn’t offer any data on EU because we’re off the charts in terms of toxicity, that’s why.
16/07/2018 at 17:51 g948ng says:
3==> ~~~~~~
Glad I could be of service.
16/07/2018 at 17:15 BaronKreight says:
gee idk about that can they boast of playerbase increase?