Rainbow Six Siege’s automated bigotry bans upset bigots

We’ve known for a while that Ubisoft have been trying to curb toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege, but their latest phase in their war against awful people brightened up my weekend. The popular tactical FPS now automatically and immediately issues short-term bans for racist and homophobic slurs in text-chat, and the frequently amusing results across social media speak for themselves.

Be warned, there’s probably going to be some foul and stupid language on this one.

The ban system is simple enough. On your first offence, you get a half-hour suspension from the game. A good warning and a fairly mild slap on the wrist, all things considered. Do it again and you’re out of the game for two hours. Same with the third. Any offences beyond that will attract the angry gaze of the game’s moderation staff and put you at risk of a permanent account ban, all according to the official Siege code of conduct.

Here’s the tweet that kicked it all off last Friday night, confirming Ubisoft’s stance on the matter:

Good.

The move was broadly praised by a number of game developers, including XCom front-man Jake Solomon saying “This should be an industry standard.” Of course, some have attempted to fire back with the ever-so-coherent argument that black Americans are the ones being oppressed by this decision because it’s a word they say sometimes in songs. Neither I, nor Jake are particularly convinced by that one.

Jake Solomon's response defending the policy

Surprising nobody, the Rainbow Six Reddit thread accompanying the studio’s announcement is a firestorm, and frequently hilarious. There are multiple reports of pure, poor, innocent folk ‘tricked’ into typing racial slurs into chat time and time again. You’d think after the first or second or third incident you would learn, but I guess everyone is different.

Somehow, that exact same story (Search the page for ‘Cartman’ if you don’t believe me) seems to come up many, many times in the course of just that single thread. Now, I’m the trusting sort, so I’ll just assume that they’re all completely telling the truth, which means there’s a whole lot of very easily led people with zero pattern recognition skills playing Siege. Tragic, I’m sure you’ll agree.

I’m sure it must be some sort of medical condition. How else do you explain a complete innocent being compelled to stop shooting in a twitchy multiplayer FPS, open up text chat and type a slur against their will? The exact same slur that got them banned an hour prior, even? Ubisoft clearly need to stop investing in chat filters and donate some money to research this ailment before it claims any more accounts.

Or they could just not do a racism in chat, but what do I know?