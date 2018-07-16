Steam Charts: Moderately Entertaining Edition

Hello! Goodness me, it’s good to have you with us. If you’re reading this sentence on Steam, then I simply implore you to click through to the site to read what has been described by Simon Pulitzer as “the greatest games journalism the world has ever been blessed to receive.”
10. Planet Coaster
I want to give you fair warning that I’m about to do a joke where I pretend to misunderstand the name of Planet Coaster and act as though I believe it to be a game about simulating the use of drink coasters.
Whatever next! A game about simulating the use of drink coasters?! Is there no subject to which these simulation games won’t stoop?!
Sorry.
9. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
OK, look, it’s probably about time I actually put some effort in and properly wrote abo…. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
7. Raft
Yay Raft! I’m not sure what’s brought this most delightful of survival-em-ups back into the charts, because it’s stayed steady at its £15, not introduced any significant updates in the last week, and only mentioned that it’ll be adding better islands and a new avian enemy some time soon.
But who cares, because it’s brill, and it’s very splendid that such a gentle, sedate game is selling so well.
6. Jurassic World Evolution
There’s nothing harder to write about than mediocrity. Good games can be written about with enthusiasm, celebrating what makes them work so well. Terrible games can be picked apart in constructive and entertaining ways, revelling in what makes them so objectionable.
But middling games… gosh they’re hard work to generate a good read. Which is why this entry is so boring.
5. Grand Theft Auto V
We’ll get to the running joke in a moment, but it’s worth noting that a constant gripe of this column has been addressed! GTA V has been out on PC for three years, with its price stuck at an outrageous £40/$60. After dropping 2/3 in the Summer Sale, it hasn’t bounced back all the way back up again! In fact, it seems with no fanfare or fuss, they’ve permanently cut the cost a whole lot, setting the baseline at £25/$30. Which means the below has been re-calibrated accordingly (and makes it far easier to come up with new dumb stuff!)
What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
This t-shirt for which literally no one will ever bother using the app
3. Islands Of Nyne: Battle Royale
Oh, I hadn’t realised Crysis had released a Battle Royale mode!
Wait, what sorry?
Oh.
Ooooooh.
4 & 2. Plunkbat
Well look how the mighty have fallen! Only occupying the second spot and the fourth spot (via its Sanhok event pass nonsense), I imagine times are tough at Plunkbat Corp. Still though, we can’t get distracted and must have music.
For no particular reason this week I’ve been listening to lots and lots of Sufjan Stevens. In fact, I had to finally learn how to correctly pronounce his name in order to get Google Home to play him. (“SOOF-yahn”.) I’m picking Casimir Pulaski Day, because alongside its incredible sadness, it’s one of the most beautiful songs there is.
8 & 1. Monster Hunter: World
Tempting though it is to launch into the traditional tirade about pre-ordering games three weeks before they come out at their highest possible price, we have to hold off on this one. Because Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World is sitting on an absolutely astonishing Metacritic of 90 for its PS4 and Xbone release five months ago.
Of course, there’s the sizable risk this could be a completely terrible PC port. That’s not exactly impossible, although Capcom’s reason for the now extremely unusual enormous delay for a console-to-PC port was to ensure they did a good job of it.
So who knows! SHRUG EMOJI. Still seems astonishingly silly to spend £50 on a game that’s not been reviewed for the platform yet to me though. Let alone enough times to shift Plunkbat from its atrophied position on the top-spot.
16/07/2018 at 12:22 BlazeHedgehog says:
This article feels a lot less cute and jokey after the “You won’t believe what happens next” clickbait text I saw attached to it on Twitter.
16/07/2018 at 12:42 John Walker says:
Really?
16/07/2018 at 12:25 DarkFenix says:
Slightly depressing to see MHW reach number 1 at its ridiculous price. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve got my preorder in too, but for the rather more modest £38 GMG asked.
16/07/2018 at 12:32 tigerfort says:
Extra applause for the sneaky use of reverse psychology in the mouseover text for the counterstrike image.
16/07/2018 at 12:33 timsmith says:
GTA V was £40, not £50, before its recent price drop. It was £40 at launch too.
16/07/2018 at 12:43 John Walker says:
Yes, you’re absolutely right. Fixed.
16/07/2018 at 12:37 I Got Pineapples says:
I’m kind of concerned about the MHW port. Are they going to rebalance the game since it’s going to be a lot harder without the PS4 exclusive Summon Three Japanese Guys To Beat Up The Monster For You DLC?
16/07/2018 at 12:58 james.hancox says:
Oh my gosh, I love acoustic Sufjan. Have you heard the acoustic version of Chicago that’s on Youtube? (The one that’s labelled “Live at KCRW”). It breaks my heart every time I listen to it.
Thanks for a bit of beauty on a gray Monday, John.
16/07/2018 at 13:07 Beefenstein says:
“So who knows! SHRUG EMOJI. Still seems astonishingly silly to spend £50 on a game that’s not been reviewed for the platform yet to me though.”
I agree. I’m really excited about MHW because it seems like I might enjoy it. But I don’t know yet whether it runs well on PC and I’m not dropping more than a few quid on a ‘maybe’.