Amazon Prime Day 2018: Best deals on PC games and hardware

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is almost at an end. At midnight tonight, Amazon’s big day o’ deals will be over for another year (or, you know, until Black Friday in November), so if you had a look at the deals yesterday and thought, ‘Hmm… I could do with a new SSD or graphics card’, then you’ve still got time to pick one up.

I know Amazon is evil etc, but just in case you do fancy picking up a bargain, I’ve put together a list of all the best of the best PC Prime Day deals right here, covering hardware and games alike. Happy hunting.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Starting at 12pm midday on July 16 until 11.59pm July 17, this year’s Amazon Prime Day will feature 36 hours of DEALS DEALS DEALS.

It should be noted you do need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of all these shiny discounts. It’s pretty easy to sign up – click here if you’re in the UK, or here if you’re in the US – and you can always use the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals if you don’t fancy stumping up a full year’s membership in one go. Just remember to cancel it before you get charged an entire year’s membership.

You may, of course, wish to boycott this year’s Prime Day in order to support the Spanish Amazon workers who are on strike today protesting Amazon’s efforts to reduce workers’ rights.

Best PC Prime Day game deals:

As an Amazon Prime member, you also get access to Twitch Prime, which nets you some free games each month – a bit like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. You’ll need to have a Twitch account and play them through Twitch’s own client to take advantage of it, but hey, free games! In addition to the usual free games, however, this year’s Amazon Prime Day will see Twitch Prime members get a massive 21 free games this month, and you’ll find the entire schedule of when they’re arriving over here.

Titanfall 2 (Origin code) – 75% off at checkout

Need for Speed Payback (Origin code) – 75% off at checkout

Battlefield 1 Revolution edition (Origin code) – 75% off at checkout

The Sims 4 (Origin code) – 50% off at checkout

Star Wars Battlefront II (Origin code) – £18.15 at checkout

Starcraft II Battle Chest 2.0 – £20 at checkout

Diablo III Battle Chest – £15 at checkout

Assassin’s Creed Origins (UPlay code) – £27.60 at checkout

Assassin’s Creed Origins season pass (UPlay code) – 50% off at checkout

For Honor Gold edition (UPlay code) – 75% off at checkout

For Honor Gold edition (PC code) – 75% off at checkout

Watch Dogs 2 (UPlay code) – 75% off at checkout

Steep (UPlay code) – 66% off at checkout

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (UPlay code) – 67% off at checkout

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (UPlay code) – 66% off at checkout

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (UPlay code) – 50% off at checkout

Far Cry 5 (UPlay code) – 30% off at checkout

Best PC Prime Day hardware deals (UK):

As you can see below, there’s a load of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, SSDs, mice, keyboards and other bits and pieces up for grabs today – handy if, say, you’ve just read our How to build a PC guide and now feel the urge to splurge hundreds of pounds / dollars on a bucket load of new PC components.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, be sure to check out our best graphics card list, along with our best gaming monitor, best gaming SSD, best gaming headset and best gaming keyboard articles to help you decide what to buy. Don’t forget that Dell are also having their own Black Friday in July deals this week, so make sure you check out those as well.

Lightning Deals:

Crucial MX500 SSD (2TB) – £260 (down from £375) ENDS AT 1PM

Steelseries Arctis 5 headset – £75 (down from £90) ENDS AT 1PM

Turtle Beach Elite 800X Wireless headset – £136 (down from £175) ENDS AT 1PM

Turtle Beach 60P Recon headset – £30 (down from £40) ENDS AT 2PM



Laptops:

Microsoft Surface Pro (12.3in, Core i5-7300U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) – £750 (down from £1129)

Dell XPS 15 (15.6in, Core i5-7300U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 1TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050) – £960 (down from £1179)

Asus FX503VM (15.6in, Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060) – £700 (down from £900)

Razer Blade Pro (17in, Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD / 2TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 120Hz) – £1600 (down from £2200)

Monitors:

Samsung C49HG90 (49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync 2, HDR, curved) – £750 (down from £960)

BenQ EW277HDR (27in, 1920×1080, HDR) – £150 (down from £181)

AOC G2590VXQ (24in, 1920×1080, TN, 75Hz, AMD FreeSync) – £95 (down from £144)

Samsung C24F390 (24in, 1920×1080, VA, curved) – £100 (down from £130)

Samsung C27F390 (27in, 1920×1080, VA, curved) – £136 (down from £175)

Samsung C34F791 (34in, 3440×1080, 100Hz, VA, curved) – £585 (down from £730)

Samsung U28E590D (28in, 4K, TN, AMD FreeSync) – £210 (down from £290)

Samsung U32H850 (32in, 4K, VA, AMD FreeSync) – £400 (down from £500)

LG 25UM58 (25in, 2560×1080, IPS) – £125 (down from £158)

LG 27UK650 (27in, 4K, IPS, HDR 10, AMD FreeSync) – £360 (down from £450)

LG 29WK500 (29in, 2560×1080, IPS, AMD FreeSync) – £200 (down from £247)

Dell SE2417HG (24in, 1920×1080, TN) – £95 (down from £130)

HP 3899618 (24in, 1920×1080, IPS) – £95 (down from £130)

Acer Predator XB271HUA (27in, 2560×1440, TN, Nvidia G-Sync, 144Hz) – £330 (down from £460)

Acer XG270HUA (27in, 2560×1440, TN, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync) – £280 (down from £330)

Acer KG271U (27in, 2560×1440, TN, AMD FreeSync) – £184 (down from £240)

Acer R271 (27in, 1920×1080, IPS) – £125 (down from £160)

HP Omen 32 Display (32in, 2560×1440, 75Hz, WVA, AMD FreeSync) – £260 (down from £350)

HP Omen 25 Display (24in, 1920×1080, TN, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync) – £200 (down from £270)

SSD / HDDs:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £85 (down from £89)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £230 (down from £275)

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £48 (down from £57)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – £75 (down from £88)

Seagate STEB6000402 (6TB, USB3) – £90 (down from £130)

Seagate STEL8000200 (8TB, USB3)- £140 (down from £170)

RAM:

Ballistix Sport (4GB x 2) – £70 (down from £80)

Mice:

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – £50 (down from £69)

Corsair M65 Pro RGB – £37 (down from £47)

Corsair Glaive RGB – £41 (down from £59)

Corsair Sabre RGB – £30 (down from £45)

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – £18 (down from £38)

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB – £35 (down from £50)

Razer DeathAdder Elite – £46 (down from £50)

Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless – £38 (down from £80)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ Wireless – £28 (down from £55)

Logitech MK850 Wireless mouse and keyboard combo – £60 (down from £78)

Razer Lancehead – £82 (down from £99)

Razer Mamba Wireless – £115 (down from £135)

Keyboards:

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB – £124 (down from £170)

Corsair K68 RGB – £90 (down from £120)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire – £75 (down from £100)

Corsair K65 Lux RGB – £78 (down from £109)

Corsair Strafe RGB – £86 (down from £115)

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB – £75 (down from £127)

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless – £18 (down from £22)

Razer Blackwidow Chroma – £118 (down from £165)

Audio:

Corsair HS60 – £52 (down from £66)

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £72 (down from £85)

Logitech G430 headset – £28 (down from £52)

Logitech Z906 stereo speakers – £130 (down from £213)

Logitech Z623 2.1 speakers – £75 (down from £123)

VR:

Oculus Rift and Touch controllers bundle – £350 (down from £400)

Misc:

Nvidia Shield TV (16GB, controller and remote) – £150 (down from £190)

Nvidia Shield TV (16GB, just remote) – £135 (down from £180)

Elgato HD60 – £120 (down from £150)

Elgato 4K60 – £288 (down from £360)

Best PC Prime Day hardware deals (US):

Graphics cards:

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB – $180 (down from $230)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070Ti – $450 (down from $520)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX – $500 (down from $570)

Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 580 8GB – $270 (down from $300)

CPUs:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – $300 (down from $450)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 – $225 (down from $300)

Motherboards:

Asus Prime Z370-A (Intel Coffee Lake) – $122 (down from $170)

Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming (Intel Coffee Lake) – $150 (down from $210)

Gigabyte Aorus X470 Gaming 7 WiFi (AMD Ryzen) – $175 (down from $230)

Laptops:

Asus FX503VD (15.6in, Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 1TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050) – $730 (down from $926)

MSI GL62M 7REX (15.6in, Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 1TB HDD, NVidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti) – $800 (down from $1000)

Acer Predator Helios 300 (15.6in, Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) – $900 (down from $1100)

VR:

HTC Vive Pro – $799 (plus a $50 VivePort digital code and a $50 Amazon Giftcard)

Oculus Rift and Touch bundle – $399 (down from $449)

Samsung Gear VR – $90 (down from $103)

Monitors:

LG 34UC79G-B (34in, 2560×1080, IPS, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync) – $385 (down from $509)

LG 27UD68 (27in, 4K, IPS, AMD FreeSync) – $343 (down from $460)

Audio:

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC & Rival 600 mouse – $250 (down from $320)

Corsair Void Surround – $50 (down from $75)

Corsair Void Pro RGB – $50 (down from $78)

HyperX Cloud Pro (with carry case) – $50 (down from $95)

HyperX Cloud II Gaming – $70 (down from $99)

Corsair HS70 Wireless – $70 (down from $99)

Mice:

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition – $48 (down from $55)

Razer DeathAdder Elite Chroma – $47 (down from $50)

HyperX Pulsefire FPS & Fury S Medium mouse pad – $30 (down from $40)

Corsair M65 Pro RGB – $60

Corsair Glaive RGB – $45 (down from $50)

Corsair MM800 Polaris RGB mouse pad – $38 (down from $60)

Keyboards:

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $135 (down from $200)

Corsair K70 Lux RGB – $100 (down from $130)

Corsair K65 Lux RGB – $85 (down from $130)

Corsair Strafe RGB – $75 (down from $118)

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro – $50 (down from $80)

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB – $130 (down from $167)

Hyper X Alloy Elite – $88 (down from $110)

G.Skill Ripjaw KM780R – $90 (down from $126)

Logitech G610 Orion Brown – $60 (down from $76)

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB – $90 (down from $114)

SSD / HDDs:

Samsung 960 Evo (500GB) – $160 (down from $250)

Samsung 960 Evo (1TB) – $330 (down from $480)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – $270 (down from $330)

Crucial MX500 (2TB) – $319 (down from $433)

WD My Passport (4TB) – $86 (down from $110)

WD My Passport (2TB) – $59 (down from $90)

Seagate 4TB external HDD – $120 (down from $150)

Seagate 2TB external HDD – $80 (down from $110)

Seagate 1TB external HDD – $65 (down from $100)

Seagate Barracude 1TB SSD – $230 (down from $250)

Seagate Barracuda 500GB SSD – $120 (down from $130)

Seagate Barracude 250GB SSD – $75 (down from $80)