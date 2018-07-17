Middle Earth: Shadow of War’s loot boxes are no more

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War‘s much-maligned loot boxes are gone for good, thanks to a major patch today. The blood-splattered Assassin’s Creed/Batman/Pokemon hybrid no longer crams orcs into chests to be sold for cash. If you want them to join your army now, you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way; beating them up and forcing them to. The massive patch notes also include some game-changing tweaks. Below, my thoughts on some of the bigger changes.
The big thing for many here is that you can’t buy orcs at all, no matter how much Mirian (now sole currency of the game) you have. You can, however, buy Training Orders to upgrade and modify your existing orc horde. If you want to bring a favourite officer with you to a new region, you can spend some money to pack their bags and bring them with you.
Shadow Wars, the overlong endgame segment of Shadow of War has been truncated, as the game now has a proper Endless mode for players who want to fight forever. Shadow Wars now rewards some special gear as you progress through it, and there’s even some new dialogue sequences on the way to that final ending.
Progression and levelling in general has been tweaked. The max level cap is now 80 for you (with a new Prestige Skill system, which I’m eager to dig into), and orcs can go as high as 85. Money can also be spent to upgrade favourite-but-outgrown gear to your current level, and XP rewards for some activities have been increased.
The Nemesis system has seen a few nice additions too. Legendary orcs are now more commonly found, and your followers will occasionally bring you captured Worms to drain for intel, which is nice of them. Necromancer type enemies now have a chance to really flex their skills and raise themselves from the dead on the spot, which is just plain sassy.
Those returning to see how this patch has changed things, I recommend trying Brutal difficulty, added in an earlier update. Like Gravewalker difficulty it makes enemies far more aggressive and damaging, but boosts your power to match. It also raises the rate at which you gain Might and Wrath (more special moves), and you start off with a single Last Chance, making the early game a little less unfair. Shadow of War is more fun when you die sometimes, anyway.
17/07/2018 at 17:02 pookie191 says:
I was waiting for this before I picked it up :)
17/07/2018 at 17:22 Dominic Tarason says:
It’s a good’un, or so I reckon. It’s a pity that most of the loot box talk drowned out how it’s one of the few big open-world AAA games to use that space to really play around with its systems.
Ah well, the loot box wars are – if not over – then looking pretty decisively stacked against the stackable side.
17/07/2018 at 17:13 Gothnak says:
I bought this on XBox One last week for £15, been enjoying it so far, won’t play it MP, well worth the money.
17/07/2018 at 17:21 Behrditz says:
there is no MP to begin with.
17/07/2018 at 17:33 Vacuity729 says:
So…
Finally worth considering as a purchase.
17/07/2018 at 17:58 Crimsoneer says:
The main issue I had was the game was pathetically easy… Until the fortress bosses turned up, which were insanely hard. Anybody know if that’s been fixed?
17/07/2018 at 18:01 Dominic Tarason says:
Try playing on Brutal mode. Enemy AI is vastly more aggressive and you can take maybe 3-4 hits before going down, but unlike Gravewalker mode it doesn’t turn every enemy into a huge damage sponge, which means you might be able to burn through bigger bosses faster.
17/07/2018 at 18:28 katheb says:
You say lootboxes are gone. (Which is why I am considering buying the game.)
Just to confirm can you still buy anything with real money in game. (if they removed this I will definitely buy it.)
17/07/2018 at 18:54 Zeyl says:
They removed real money transactions on May 8th with the 1.15 patch.
Today’s patch (1.18) removes the loot boxes altogether, as well as rebalancing the end game significantly.
I’d stopped playing Shadow of War pretty early on as I didn’t like the loot box mechanic. Now that it’s gone I think I’ll start over, and I’ll probably pick up the DLC as well.