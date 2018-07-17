No Man’s Sky goes ‘full multiplayer’ next week

Quite large space jaunt No Man’s Sky is getting an update next week that adds a “full multiplayer experience” to the game, allowing players to help and hurt one another across the procedural planets. No Man’s Sky Next is the biggest update to the game since its release two years ago, say developers Hello Games. We’ve already been told it was incoming but now we have a more solid idea of what you and your spacemates will be able to do, including better base building and frigate commanding. As you can see in the trailer below, it also lets you play in third-person, both in-ship and on foot.
The update is due out Tuesday July 24. You’ll be able to meet up with friends but also act hostile to random strangers. Buildings can be shared between players, and the number of building blocks has been increased, while players can now own multiple bases. You can wing together in space battles or race exocraft on the surface of planets while making and sharing your own race courses. And it’s all been polished a bit too, adding planetary rings to some of those big orbs in the sky.
“Dramatically improved planetary terrain generation, ground textures, water and clouds bring the environment to life,” says Sean Murray of Hello Games. “There’s also significantly more detail added to ships, NPCs and buildings.”
You’ll also be able to “assemble and upgrade a fleet of frigates and command them from the bridge of your freighter”. That bridge acts as a hub for friends too. You can invite them up to your spacepad and take “challenging multiplayer missions from the Galactic Commission Station”.
This update seems to finalise the co-op features the game has been tip-toeing towards since release. Although all previous updates weren’t enough to convince Rich that the game knows what it is doing, even after all this time.
17/07/2018 at 16:41 Sargonite says:
Looks neat; hopefully more people will be able to enjoy the game this way.
Now I just want someone to take what NMS was at launch and build a second game in the opposite direction of where HG has been going – build better AI characters and factions instead of investing in multiplayer; design for exploration and missions and research instead of mining/crafting; focus the player’s interactions on travel and ships and mobility instead of static basebuilding and planet-bound transit.
Eventually someday somebody’s going to do it, just from the sheer numbers of people getting into game dev over time, but I wish it were sooner than later.
17/07/2018 at 17:40 Vacuity729 says:
I agree with this completely.
I bought No Man’s Sky soon after release because I really liked the vast, lonely exploration.
I’m happy that the game has been supported so well, but base-building wasn’t what I bought the game for, and multiplayer has negative appeal for me.
I hope someone manages to take the exploration stuff, the alien factions and languages, and run with it.
17/07/2018 at 16:44 Hoot says:
N.o Man’s Sky
O.ne Man’s Lie
P.lease Don’t Buy
E.nd
17/07/2018 at 16:57 DrJ3RK says:
Funny or not, that’s severely misguided. The game is excellent, and only getting better.
My only remaining complaint is no gas giants. The ringed planets are a nice addition though.
17/07/2018 at 17:17 xcession says:
You’re yet to experience those rings up close though. HG have something of a habit of doing minimum viable work on every part of the game. They look like rings, yes, but can you actually fly through them? Or are they just something you see from a distance. Lets hold off on all speculation till it’s out huh.
17/07/2018 at 17:07 Nelyeth says:
At what point will you be satisfied? From what I can see, No Man’s Sky is beyond redemption for a lot of players. Every time it’s mentioned, there are always persons going “no matter how many updates they release, they are fiendish criminals and their studio should go bankrupt”.
I get it, No Man’s Sky at release was an overpriced bundle of lies, and Hello Games were intentionally deceiving the playerbase to sell it. I’ve condemned this behaviour, and enjoyed seeing the refund wave crash down upon them. Since then, it’s now been almost two years, and they’ve released quite a number of updates to try to make up for this. The game is still priced far more than it should, and some aspects of it will never live up to pre-release expectations.
Nonetheless, from what I gather, it’s come a long way. It’s had two years of major (and free) updates, no DLCs, no micro-transactions. It has changed, but comments like yours haven’t, and that really puzzles me. What is it that makes this game unforgivable?
17/07/2018 at 17:26 SeCuLa says:
IT WAS RELEASED ON A LIE
Sorry but dude…you’re the fanboy here
17/07/2018 at 17:34 DrJ3RK says:
Sorry, but you just hate to hate.
17/07/2018 at 18:46 Nelyeth says:
I have not bought it, and never played it. I do not intend to, because I’ve got my fill of survival. Were I interested in playing No Man’s Sky, I wouldn’t even consider buying it at full price. You can defend something without being a shill, just as you can criticize without being an ass. If you haven’t noticed, I’ve done both in my comment. I’m sorry that you can’t understand that.
17/07/2018 at 17:32 sion12 says:
So we should forget the fact that the developer lied about everything to sell the game? this will only promote the idea that what hello game done is okay to other developer. i mean “hey lets release a broken game and lie everything about it! its fine as we fix it over the next few year”
i commend hello game continuously working on it but i will not buy and support no man sky out of this slimy move to defraud gamer
17/07/2018 at 17:59 Megatron says:
Not forget. FORGIVE.
Your refusal to do that says much more about you than about them. They’ve worked bloody hard to make a game that people will want to play. They know they fucked up, they got punished for it and know they’ll never escape the damage done. What do you actually want from them? Blood sacrifice?
You guys really need to look at why you can’t move on. Yes, it was bitterly disappointing to find out were we conned but holding a grudge after two years of reparations is pointless and just plain vindictive.
17/07/2018 at 17:41 Hoot says:
I posted that mainly because I thought it was pretty funny, but as a guy with over 250 games in his Steam library (accrued over 15 years or so, and many a Steam sale, long live the great God Gaben) it still narks me that I have a full priced digital turd just sat there gathering dust. It’s not the sole recipient of the shit stain prize but it is shared with only a handful of others and certainly the only one that cost anywhere near the amount of a full price triple A release.
I’ve read a few pieces on the updates, and while I have no doubt that they improve the game the same basic gameplay loop exists, just with a few more frills now. It’s still an essentially boring experience (for me) and the only aim seems to be getting a ship with more inventory slots that aside from that one element is functionally no different to any others.
Maybe I expected something closer to Elite: Dangerous, which while fairly one dimensional at least had things that made the game interesting to me, like having good combat and spot on flight controls that were fun to set up and use. Using Voice Attack to deploy your guns every time you say “Weapons hot!” into your mic was pretty cool.
Alas, I digress. Despite the claims of the more extreme leftists who frequent this side (where if you present an unpopular opinion you’re pretty much hardcore insulted and painted as a lesser being), it’s still OK to hold HG accountable for the outright lies they told on release.
Nothing they do will convince me to waste my time on re-downloading their game. Free or not. Game changing or not. That’s just how disappointed I was with the release version.
If a lot of the people who bought it then are happy with the updates and have found that they are now enjoying playing it, then great! I’m all for that! For me though, there is no going back.
17/07/2018 at 17:16 Sigh says:
What’s more exhausting and tiresome than gamers crying about not being able to use racial slurs in Rainbow Six: Siege?
Oh, the gamers that come out of the woodwork to whine about No Man’s Sky every time it is mentioned on any corner of the internet despite having not touched it since release, if ever.
Quite an amazing game now. :-)
17/07/2018 at 17:35 DrJ3RK says:
Precisely. Anyone who’s played it recently could tell you that.
17/07/2018 at 17:46 Hoot says:
So people who still hold HG accountable and are still dissatisfied at being charged full price for a tech demo somehow have something to do with being upset about the banning of racist slurs in a different game? You wot, m8? That’s quite a logical leap there, friend. Why even mention it? What has one got to do with the other?
17/07/2018 at 19:27 Sigh says:
We are well past the stage of “holding a studio accountable” and deep into the beating and flaying of a dead horse territory.
It almost seems personal. The amount of gamer backlash far exceeds the perceived wrongs at this point.
Hello Games has quietly continued to update their game for free to fulfill many of the expectations the audience had.
But I guess if people need something to be angry about…
17/07/2018 at 18:58 Arcturan Megadonkey says:
Without doubt it’s the fellow always with the top comment after every story about Eve Online reminding us that it’s the number one game he loves to read about but could never stomach playing.
My RPS guilty habit is clicking through to the comments just to verify he’s still kickin’ so I can roll my eyes in exasperation.
17/07/2018 at 18:00 Crimsoneer says:
It’s interesting how some players feel so totally betrayed by certain games. Namely, NMS, and Destiny 2
17/07/2018 at 17:01 Smollik says:
Looks great I will give a 2nd chance
17/07/2018 at 17:10 Taintslapper says:
I actually looked into it on steam last weekend and was taken completely off guard when I saw that it is still 60 dollars. I have no doubt that the prejudice against this game was probably somewhat out of proportion, but everything I’ve read (even best case scenario) says this title doesn’t warrant a 60 dollars price tag.
17/07/2018 at 19:13 Holderist says:
It’s been at least 50% off more than a few times, including the past summer sale. I’m betting they’ll have another sale just before the update too.
17/07/2018 at 17:15 Ben King says:
I still need to buy a freighter and one of those sweet s-class ships. Pretty excited to see what’s new, and i like the idea of the 3rd person camera view for ship piloting. I’m really looking forward to flying around and building bases with my sister with this new update.
17/07/2018 at 17:42 Vacuity729 says:
Multiplayer will be optional, right?
I’m not going to have people bugging me or ganking me in my single-player zone-out game, right?
Right?
17/07/2018 at 18:25 DrJ3RK says:
I haven’t read anything about that yet. I would hope that it’s all optional. I too am more of a single player type of person. What excites me though is the co-op aspect. I’d like to buy a few more copies for my daughters, and we can go explore together.
17/07/2018 at 19:04 Moonracer says:
It will be interesting to see the player response to this update. Will many even be interested in multiplayer (especially if opting in means allowing PvP)? Will players be so spread out and online so infrequently that it doesn’t matter?
Personally I’m only interested in what the update offers for singleplayer, and a third person option looks like a nice feature.
17/07/2018 at 19:20 Jokerme says:
How do we know they are not lying? What if they release the update and say something like “The universe is so big you won’t find each other.” Oh wait, they already did that.
If you think I’m being harsh, just watch the trailers they released before the game was out and look at the current state of the game. They are STILL not there. They deserve all the hate they get.