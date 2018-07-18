Rainbow Six Siege Blitz: what he can do and how to use him

A lot of attacker operators in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege like to use explosives to get the job done, but GSG 9 operator Blitz prefers to blind his opponents. He’s another defensive operator, similar to Montagne, meaning that he has a very limited arsenal to play with. This guide will cover what he does have, but will be more focused on how to use him effectively in a team.

Blitz operator guide

The first thing to know about Blitz is that his shield has more vulnerabilities than Montagne’s extendable shield. He can be one of the more difficult to use thanks to a lack of guns at his disposal. If this doesn’t intimidate you and you’re wondering if there are more general tips to make the best use of Blitz, have a look at our Rainbow Six Siege guide.

Blitz’s Stats

Armour: 2

Speed: 2

Blitz’s Weapon Loadouts

Blitz has access to the G52-Tactical shield as his sole primary weapon. This shield has the capability to emit a flash, temporarily blinding enemies that are looking in your direction. His sidearm is the P12 semi-automatic pistol that has low recoil and is decent at mid-range when aimed down sights, but in the case of firing from the hip it has a wildly large spread. It also requires manually reloading.

Blitz’s Gadgets

You could take in a smoke grenade with blitz to really disorientate your enemies, but it’s probably a better idea to have a breach charge explode, then flash your shield at enemies to blind them. This one-two punch allows your team to take full advantage of the distraction you’ve created.

Blitz’s Skill

Blitz’s shield emits a flash to blind enemies, but it has limited range, only four charges in total, and no refillable gauge. He can run with the shield up, but he’s best walking while crouched down. As with Montagne, the shield can be used to protect allies while ambushing them with a breach charge.

Should I pick Blitz?

Much like Montagne, picking Blitz means you need to be in constant communication with your team, while the flash emitter needs to be used sparingly. This means that Blitz users need to know when to trigger the flash emitter for maximum effectiveness, making this operator one of the more difficult ones to use.

For many, the limited arsenal and effectiveness of Blitz may be too much to bear. If this is the case, feel free to look our main Rainbow Six Siege operator guide which has links to each individual operator, as well as an overview on the more universally useful ones and which ones beginners should consider learning.