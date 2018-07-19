The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Enter The Gungeon reloads with Advanced Gungeons & Draguns update

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th July 2018 / 06:18PM

New guns, enemies, minibosses, NPCs, room layouts and oh so much more–including the ability to slide over tables like a cool dude–arrived in Enter The Gungeon today with the launch of its long-awaited ‘Advanced Gungeons & Draguns’ free content update. My main grumble about the roguelikelike action-RPG dual-stick shooter wasn’t that it needed more items but rather that so many of its items sucked, so I’m glad to hear that AG&D also brings a rebalancing aimed at giving players more good stuff sooner. Not that I’m turning down new stuff, mind.

“Overhauled the drop rate which makes the Gungeon a more generous place,” developers Dodge Roll explain, “this improves shop contents, increases room reward frequency, and tweaks item/chest drop rates, particularly early in runs.”

Though for gungeoneers who like the misery, the new loot balancing is an option which can be disabled. And you can make the game even more challenging by finding Tonic the Sledge-Dog, who’ll juice you up with ‘Turbo Mode’.

For those who do want new stuff (I didn’t play nearly enough to feel I’d exhausted it myself), AG&D includes… a new secret boss, two new minibosses, a battle with that dastardly Resourceful Rat, “hundreds” of new rooms, “dozens” of new weapons, helpful new PCs, and 500-ish new item synergies. Stuff. Lots of stuff.

See the version 2.0.0 patch notes for more details, or this post for the colourful and breezy highlights. The update is now live on Gungeon’s Steam and GOG versions.

For those who’ve not yet entered the Gungeon, the game is half-price on sale now. You’ll find it on Steam and GOG for £5.49/€7.49/$7.49. And it is a good’un, as our John will tell you in his Enter The Gungeon review.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more

Comments

Please log in to reply.

Please enable Javascript to view comments.

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Enter The Gungeon

44

Enter the Gungeon's delayed expansion is out next week

14

Enter The Gungeon meets Payday 2 with crossover items

9

Enter The Gungeon's huge Supply Drop update is live

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Enter The Gungeon reloads with Advanced Gungeons & Draguns update

Best gaming monitor 2018: Top 1080p, 1440p and 4K HDR displays

Bethesda's Todd Howard isn't keen to remaster Morrowind

12

Realm Royale general guide: tips and tricks to win