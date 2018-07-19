The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Goth anime dungeon crawl Mary Skelter: Nightmares is out now

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

19th July 2018 / 11:21PM

Idea Factory’s Wizardry/Etrian Odyssey-esque dungeon crawl Mary Skelter: Nightmares was generally well reviewed on the Vita, and launched on PC today. Before you go running for the hills, look up there – stats and bars and colours everywhere – anime excess bleeding into the interface itself, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Looking at the gameplay trailer below, it looks like a nice enough way to pass the time until Nippon Ichi’s Labyrinth of Refrain arrives.

In what feels like a Japanese twist on Fallen London, Mary Skelter is set in the “Jail”, formerly a human city that was swallowed up by the earth (naturally settling at a depth of 666 metres, because Satan uses metric) before being conquered by demons. Protagonists Jack and Alice have lived a humble life of constant torture and bloodletting down there, but are broken out of their prison by the Blood Maidens. This all-girl gang are (of course) named after fairytale heroines and fuel their powers with monster-blood. So far, so teen anime.

Mechanically, the game has my attention. Combat is turn-based, and looks agreeably complex, with your party being able to switch between a large number of classes as they level up. Dungeons appear large and complex, and in an interesting twist, bosses are free to roam the halls, hunting. They’re invulnerable until you’ve destroyed the dungeon core, so are probably best evaded until you’re ready. It reminds me a little of the roaming high-level bosses in the Etrian Odyssey series.

In one more odd twist, the Blood Maidens themselves are apparently a bit unruly. Your protagonist needs to either sacrifice their own blood or use a special gun to get them back under control if the girls go overdoing it on the monster-claret. This being an Idea Factory game it’s probably at least a little bit inappropriately raunchy in places too, so be warned. Still, the trailer seems innocuous enough, so far as hyper-goth anime weirdness goes.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares is out now on Steam for £11.69/€12.59/$15, and is a little cheaper still on GOG.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more

Comments

Please log in to reply.

Please enable Javascript to view comments.

More of this sort of thing

Space Engineers overhauls multiplayer, improves performance, adds women

Bizarre billiards adventure Pool Panic gets snookered today

Sable’s developers are trying to capture the spirit of discovery

11

Podcast: The best music, songs and soundtracks

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Goth anime dungeon crawl Mary Skelter: Nightmares is out now

Space Engineers overhauls multiplayer, improves performance, adds women

Bizarre billiards adventure Pool Panic gets snookered today

Sable’s developers are trying to capture the spirit of discovery

11