Podcast: The best music, songs and soundtracks

Listen up, you’re drumming on my time now. What’s the tune? It’s the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show of course. This week we are talking about music in games, and what makes a good game soundtrack. The bleeps and bloops of Pac Man? Or the orchestral panache of Oblivion? A lot of people requested this topic, so we’ve also done something special – a music quiz! Can you guess the game based on a few seconds of music? Even if you can, I doubt you’ll score higher than Katharine, who it turns out is, uh, quite interested in videogame music.
Alice likes the music from the Fallout series, and the trailer tunes of Mass Effect, while Brendan is more into the chiptune of VVVVVV or record scratching of Jet Set Radio. Katharine is a voracious devourer of music and even goes to concerts for Final Fantasy music. She’s like a marlboro, but instead of eating people, she eats soundtracks.
Let’s also give a special thank you to our own music provider, Jack de Quidt, who is brilliant. Thanks also to everyone who requested this topic. Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Links:
To Zanarkand from Final Fantasy X
You can listen to one hour of Zelda Breath of the Wild if you want
Final Fantasy orchestral concerts are intense
Florence and her Machine did a cover of Stand By Me for Final Fantasy XV
Final Fantasy X-2’s colourful J-pop
VVVVVV’s soundtrack is called PPPPPP
Animal Crossing browser extension adds music to your day
Two Steps From Hell do loads of trailer music
PUNKSNOTDEAD is the punk punching game Brendan can’t remember
Watch Dogs 2’s punk pop song by Masked Intruder
Katharine uses the Doom soundtrack to test headphones
Far Away in Red Dead Redemption
BioShock Infinite’s barbershop quartet sings God Only Knows
It’s whole anachronism soundtrack idea was great
The Yawhg has gentle, calming music
The Red Strings Club’s soundtrack is good
10 hours of Sims build music jesus wept
