Podcast: The best music, songs and soundtracks

Listen up, you’re drumming on my time now. What’s the tune? It’s the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show of course. This week we are talking about music in games, and what makes a good game soundtrack. The bleeps and bloops of Pac Man? Or the orchestral panache of Oblivion? A lot of people requested this topic, so we’ve also done something special – a music quiz! Can you guess the game based on a few seconds of music? Even if you can, I doubt you’ll score higher than Katharine, who it turns out is, uh, quite interested in videogame music.

Alice likes the music from the Fallout series, and the trailer tunes of Mass Effect, while Brendan is more into the chiptune of VVVVVV or record scratching of Jet Set Radio. Katharine is a voracious devourer of music and even goes to concerts for Final Fantasy music. She’s like a marlboro, but instead of eating people, she eats soundtracks.

Let’s also give a special thank you to our own music provider, Jack de Quidt, who is brilliant. Thanks also to everyone who requested this topic. Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

The joy of Absolver’s social fight clubs

Absolver is getting new stuff in September

Banner Saga 3 is a final foray into darkness

Ni No Kuni 2 review

New Ice York is funny

