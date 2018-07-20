Best PC gaming deals of the week - July 20th 2018

We have collectively survived Prime Day 2018, but that doesn’t mean that the online gaming deals have stopped marching ever forward. Now, in the shiny new version of Rock Paper Shotgun, we’ve got another batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week to take a look at, so let’s do just that now.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Pay what you want for the Humble CI Games Bundle

Humble’s latest bundle offers up a series of titles from CI Games at a price of your choosing. Most notably, this collection includes the Sniper Ghost Warrior series and Lords of the Fallen, and as usual, the more you pay the more you’ll get.

Summer Sale from Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming’s summer sale has now launched with discounts on a whole range of titles, including Prey for £5.67, the vastly underplayed Mad Max for £3.27, and Frost Punk for under £29.

Resident Evil franchise sale from Green Man Gaming

The GMG Summer Sale also happens to feature the entire Resident Evil franchise (at least the ones available for PC) with discounts of up to 80%. Resident Evil 7 is down to £12.99 as part of it, too, since you may want to skip Operation Raccoon City,

Pixel Perfect Platformers Sale from Humble Store

Over at Humble, there’s a sale going on a collection of what the site is calling ‘pixel perfect platformers’. This means everything from Cuphead, to Rayman Legends, to Yooka-Laylee and even the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 are up for grabs with some nice price cuts.

Free games with Twitch Prime UK

Free games with Twitch Prime US

The Amazon Prime Day-related Twitch Prime offer of a new free game each day didn’t end when Prime Day did and in fact, still rages on as we speak. At the time of writing, you can grab copies of The Bridge, Brutal Legend, The Red Strings Club, Broken Age and some NeoGeo classics. You can sign up for a free trial of Prime and get these games, too.

The Escapists, A Hat in Time and Conan Exiles for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

Time for a brand new set of Humble Monthly games! This time around, dropping £10 / $12 will get you copies of A Hat in Time, The Escapists and Conan Exiles, alongside a stack of extra games that will head your way once the month is done.

UK Deals

Lenovo Y27g 27-inch curved gaming monitor for £269.97 from Currys PC World

If you’re in the market for a new personal computer looking glass, this 27-inch Lenovo gaming monitor is one of those fancy curved ones, and is discounted to £269.97 for the time being.

Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Slim hard drive for £58.99 from Amazon UK

There will always be a need for more storage space, whether it’s for a PC, console or just to store all your secrets in. At Amazon UK, you can pick up a 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim for £59 while stocks last, which should hold a lot of them.

Soundcore Liberty Lite wireless earphones for £59.99 from Amazon UK

As part of what Amazon is calling Prime Launches, the Soundcore Liberty wireless earphones are not only discounted to £59.99 but available to buy exclusively for Prime members for the time being. Plus they come with a fancy charging case.

US Deals

ASUS TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1050 for $699 from Amazon US

Amazon is currently discounting this ASUS gaming laptop by $100, bringing the cost down to $699 for a limited time. For that price, you’ll be getting a 15.6-inch laptop with a Geforce GTX 1050, an 8th-gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM.

BenQ 28-inch 4K HDR10 gaming monitor for $399.99 from Amazon US

There’s $100 off this BenQ 28-inch gaming monitor right now. This model is a 4K HDR10-enabled monitor with FreeSync, built-in speakers, Eye-Care and a 1ms response time. It’s down to $399 right now.

Cuphead Funko cereal with Pocket Pop! For $10.90 from Hot Topic

Quite why this exists is truly beyond me, but Funko (of Pop! fame) has produced a limited edition Cuphead branded cereal, which comes complete with a tiny Cuphead ‘Pocket Pop’ inside the box. If that’s your thing, it’s discounted to under $11 right now.

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.