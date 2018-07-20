The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Stardew Valley adding multiplayer on August 1st

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

20th July 2018 / 05:35PM

You’ll be able to play relaxing farm life sim Stardew Valley with up to three friends this August 1st. The long-awaited multiplayer mode has been available as an opt-in open beta since late April, but the developers reckon it’s finally ready for prime-time.

The multiplayer update includes some new additions to the world, online or off, including new quests, heart events and (most importantly) hats for horses, as detailed in the (tentative) patch notes here. Below, a trailer giving us a peek at what communal farming looks like in action.

Veteran players hoping to rope in friends won’t have to worry about losing the bustling farm you’ve built up. While players can start fresh together, you can also invite friends into your existing single-player world. The multiplayer lets you do everything you could offline, from fishing to dungeon crawling. It also adds a few new features to make the experience a little smoother, like text-chat with emoji support. Each player also gets their own cabin to live in, but there’s nothing stopping you hanging out in each other’s houses.

Wooing and smooching on the townsfolk was a major part of the solo experience, and online every player can take their pick from the town’s plethora of eligible singles. If you want to farm til’ death do you part, you can craft a wedding ring and propose to another player. Amusingly, you can also get a divorce (or ban them from your server) by demolishing their cabin. A little dramatic, perhaps, but it works.

Addressing one of my main concerns, there’s also a difficulty setting to tighten up profit margins if you don’t want your communal farm to take over the local economy overnight. This is a game about sustainable rural living, after all, and you’re not trying to be the next Joja Corporation, are you?

Stardew Valley is out on Steam, Humble and GOG for £11/14/$15, but it’s down to $11 (for the next 24 hours) over on Chrono.GG here, which includes a Steam key.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more

Comments

Please log in to reply.

Please enable Javascript to view comments.

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stardew Valley

2 years ago 95

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

2 weeks ago 20

Stardew Valley multiplayer mods allow many more pals

2 months ago 7

Stardew Valley multiplayer launches in beta

3 months ago 10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Razer Huntsman review: Opto-mechanical goodness

3D Snake 'em up qrth-phyl returns with new modes

1

Overwatch's Torbjörn is next in line for a major overhaul

4

The cramped horror of GTFO hopes to bond people

1