The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

20th July 2018 / 01:00PM

foxertitle3

Earlier this week, while decluttering his phone, Roman removed hundreds of photographs taken during days out at museums, shows, and galas. Twelve of these images make up the background of today’s enlargeable, themeless collage. To defox, simply identify the dozen vehicles or weapons in the green pictures and tell my Chief Foxer Setter which of the indigo-coloured clues goes with each background image.

foxerJuly20

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

foxerJuly13a

Last week’s clusters:

Landscape types (Gothnak)
a1 moor (Shiloh, Gothnak)
a2 heath (Gothnak)
b1 savannah (Gothnak)
c1 tundra (Gothnak)
d1 maquis

Bridge (phlebas)
a4 contract (phlebas)
b4 grand slam (AFKAMC)
c4 rubber (unacom, Little_Crow)
d4 trump (Shiloh)
d3 coup (Rorschach617)

The Tirpitz
a5 queen (of the north) (Gusdownnup)
b5 barracuda (phlebas)
c5 x (craft) (Rorschach617)
d5 caesar (turret) (Gothnak)
e5 tungsten (operation)

Threesomes (phlebas)
d2 musketeers (phlebas)
e1 stooges (Artiforg)
e2 amigos (Gothnak)
e3 kings (Artiforg)
e4 bears (AFKAMC)

Rocks (phlebas)
a3 of ages (phlebas)
b2 brighton (phlebas)
b3 aso (phlebas)
c2 of gibraltar (Rorschach617)
c3 dome of the (Gusdownnup)

