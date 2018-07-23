The Walking Dead: The Final Season gameplay vid shows first 16 minutes

The beginning of the beginning of the end for darling Clementine begins with the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season in August, but what about the beginning of the beginning of the beginning of the end? If you’re impatient, eager, carefree, or just a bit bored, you can now watch the first fifteen minutes of Episode 1 in a gameplay video Telltale debuted at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Please don’t make me explain that this 16-minute video of the start of the game reveals much of what happens within the first 16 minutes of the game.

Ah, they grow up so fast – and stabby. You’re the dad now, Clem.

The first of the The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s four episodes will launch on August 14th. It’s coming to Steam and GOG, priced at £19/$20/€24 for the whole season. No, no idea what’s going on with the exchange rates – Telltale said they’d fix the regional pricing “in early July” but it still looks to suck in late July.