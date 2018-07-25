The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

GTA V console commands: how to make that rampage extra spicy

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

25th July 2018 / 03:00PM

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still going very strong thanks to the popularity of GTA Online, but even if you’ve drained Los Santos of every story mission there’s still fun to be had offline by using GTA 5’s cheats and console commands. This guide will detail all of the available cheats that can be entered into the console command prompt.

Grand Theft Auto V PC console commands

Cheats in GTA V on PC are entered via the console commands and are only available for offline mode. You can bring up the console by pressing the “grave” or “tilde” key which, depending on your keyboard layout, will be either the button above TAB or next to the number 1. It’s as simple as that really. Below are the console commands and a brief description of what each of them does.

INCENDIARY – Makes bullets in your guns set things on fire upon contact.
HOTHANDS – Makes melee attacks explosive.
SKYDIVE – Gives the player a parachute.
FLOATER – Enables moon gravity.
LIQUOR – Enables drunk mode.
POWERUP – Recharges the unique ability of the character you are playing as.
SLOWMO – Enables slow motion for one stage. Enter three times for the full effect.
SKYFALL – Skyfall Launches you into the sky
BANDIT – Spawns a BMX.
COMET – Spawns a Comet sports car.
ROCKET – Spawns the PCJ-600 motorcycle.
OFFROAD – Spawns the Sanchez dirt bike.
RAPIDGT – Spawns the Rapid GT coupe roadster.
VINEWOOD – Spawns a Limo.
TRASHED – Spawns the Trashmaster garbage truck.
BUZZOFF – Spawns the Buzzard attack helicopter.
BARNSTORM – Spawns the stunt plane.
DEADEYE – Enables slow motion aiming for one stage. Enter three times for the full effect.
PAINKILLER – Enables invincibility mode for five minutes.
SLOWMO – Slows down the game.
TURTLE – Grants the player maximum health and armour.
CATCHME – Enables fast run.
FUGITIVE – Raises your wanted level.
LAWYERUP – Lowers your wanted level.
MAKEITRAIN – Change Weather on a cycle.
SNOWDAY – Makes cars slippery while drifting.

With that, the list is complete. It’s worth noting that there is no money cheat, so you’ll need to get very good at netting cash the conventional way, but who needs cash when you can just summon an attack chopper and tear stuff up?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

