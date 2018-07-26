Podcast: What is your dream game?

Dreams are for rookies. But the hosts of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, don’t know that. This week, they’re talking about their dream games. John wants a Robinson Crusoe-style survival game that isn’t so punishing to those who can’t reach the good coconuts. Brendan wants an open world talk ‘em up, or a chatty city block with obscene amounts of detail. But we’re also asking what our listeners can dream up.

Speaking of dream games, John has also been playing No Man’s Sky again, following the recent update. He hasn’t tried multiplayer yet, but much has changed, not always for the better.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by dreamy music maker Jack de Quidt.

