Podcast: What is your dream game?

26th July 2018 / 10:12PM

Dreams are for rookies. But the hosts of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, don’t know that. This week, they’re talking about their dream games. John wants a Robinson Crusoe-style survival game that isn’t so punishing to those who can’t reach the good coconuts. Brendan wants an open world talk ‘em up, or a chatty city block with obscene amounts of detail. But we’re also asking what our listeners can dream up.

Speaking of dream games, John has also been playing No Man’s Sky again, following the recent update. He hasn’t tried multiplayer yet, but much has changed, not always for the better.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by dreamy music maker Jack de Quidt.

Links:

All is Lost featuring Robert Redford

Hell in the Pacific featuring Lee Marvin

Have you played… Deus Ex Mankind Divided?

Shenmue III is being made

No Man’s Sky Next brings multiplayer to eleventy squillion planets

Hello Games on the death threats they received over butterflies

The Black Watchman is about bad doctors

Ahnayro is about a dream world

A retrospective on The Stone

The Coral Castle of Florida

Quintin Smith’s Pathologic review

Have you played… Salt?

Our listeners’ dream games

