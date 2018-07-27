Best PC gaming deals of the week – July 27th 2018

We are mere days away from it being August and the sun shows no signs of stopping its oppressive attempt to melt us all, so what better time is there to take a look at the very best PC gaming deals that this week has had to offer so far? At the very least, you may as well get your kicks in before the inevitable heat-death of us all, right?

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Supergiant Collection Sale on Steam

The folks at Supergiant Games have been producing excellent indie games for almost seven years now, and if you happen to have missed out on any of them, you can check out the Supergiant Collection sale at Steam right now and pick up Bastion for £2.19 / $2.99, Transistor for £2.99 / $3.99 and Pyre for £5.99 / $7.99, along with the soundtracks for each game for some extra change on top.

Supergiant Collection Sale from Steam

Humble Bundle discounts!

No Man’s Sky, fresh off this week’s NEXT update, is down to £20 / $30 at Humble right now, where buying a copy will also contribute to charity. If, like me, you can feel the lure of the game pulling you in with every shot of its shiny new iteration you see, now’s probably a good time to jump in.

No Man’s Sky on PC (Steam) for £19.99 / $29.99 from Humble Store

One of Humble’s recent offerings that isn’t specifically about the games themselves, the Software Sale features a batch of game-making software with discounts of up to 90 per cent off. This includes everything from RPG Maker MV and GameMaker Studio 2 to the slightly creepy FaceRig.

Up to 90% off Software Sale from Humble Store

Last but not least, Humble is offering up a range of RPGs with up to 90% off this weekend, in the appropriately titled RPG Weekend sale. Here, you’ll find The Witcher 3 GOTY for £13.99, and Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition for £13.79.

Up to 90% off RPG Weekend from Humble Store

20% off anything at Voidu

Relative newcomers to the world of digital PC game retail, Voidu are offering an extra 20% off anything on the site when you enter the code SCHOOLSOUT at checkout. There’s a range of already-discounted games, too, and it’ll work on them as well. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary becomes £13.67, Yakuza 0 becomes £9.18, Metal Gear Solid 5 Definitive Experience becomes £17.99, and so on.

20% off anything with code SCHOOLSOUT from Voidu

A Hat in Time, Conan Exiles and The Escapists for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

In this month’s Humble Monthly line-up, dropping £10 / $12 will get you copies of A Hat in Time, The Escapists and Conan Exiles, alongside a stack of extra games that will head your way once the month is done.

The Escapists, A Hat in Time and Conan Exiles for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Free SSD with selected Geforce graphics cards

Nvidia, along with a few selected retail partners, are offering up a bargain bundle at the moment consisting of one of the Geforce 10-series graphics cards as well as a Kingston SSD, knocking around 15 per cent off the price of buying these things separately.

MSI GTX 1050 Ti + 120GB SSD – £158.99

MSI GTX 1060 6GB + 240GB SSD – £249.96

EVGA GTX 1060 6GB + 240GB SSD – £279.98

ASUS 4K gaming monitor discounted to £348

Upgrade your PC rig from ‘that’s a bit of a beast’ to ‘do you really need all that’ with a very fancy 28-inch 4K gaming monitor, featuring FreeSync and a 1 ms response time, all while it’s discounted down to £347.99 for a limited time.

ASUS MG28Uq 4K gaming monitor with FreeSync for £347.99 from Amazon UK

£250 off 50-inch 4K TV

Currys PC World is currently offering £250 off the regular price of this 50-inch LG 4K HDR10-enabled TV, bringing its price down to £499 for a limited time.

LG 50-inch HDR10-enabled 4K LED TV for £499 from Currys PC World

US Deals

55-inch LG 4K TV for $545

One of the cheaper LG 4K sets available at the moment, this 55-inch 4K LED model from this year is currently discounted down to $544.40 while stock lasts and features LG’s newer ThinQ AI system, too.

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $544.50 from Amazon US

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with cooler for $150

Currently, over at Amazon US, you can pick up a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor along with a Wraith Spire cooler for $169.99. Alternatively, you can opt for the 1600 model for $149.99.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor with Wraith Spire cooler for $169.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

