Monster Hunter World armour: how to craft them, which are the best for which weapon

It’s all well and good knowing how to pack a punch, but knowing what to wear when going out on a hunt is just as crucial. Armour in Monster Hunter World comes with its own strengths, weaknesses, and occasionally its own skills that it grants the wearer. It’s always better to equip armour from the same set as they can grant benefits. This guide will detail the types of armour available, as well as which ones are best suited to certain weapons, and how to craft them in the first place.

Monster Hunter World armour

More basic equipment will provide basic buffs and protection against certain elements, but as you unlock and craft more armour, the benefits you get become more of a factor into deciding what to wear on a hunt. But while having better armour does keep you alive longer, knowing how to dodge and hunt is far more important for a beginner. Those new to the game can look at our Monster Hunter World beginner’s guide to get up to speed.

Monster Hunter World Armour strengths and weaknesses

Since there’s a huge amount of armour sets, we’ll be going over the basic armour sets below; what they are resistant to and weak against. There are Alpha and Beta variations for all of these, which are crafted late-game and grant better skills and defensive power than the base versions, however each of them are still just as strong and weak to the same elements.

High Rank Armour

Higher rank armour has no base form, so will be available only in Alpha and Beta sets. The skills you get from Alpha and Beta variants are the key difference between them, but the base resistances and weaknesses are very much the same.

How to craft armour in Monster Hunter World

Each monster you kill gives you a variety of different ingredients that are required to make their corresponding armour. For example, if you go ahead and kill a bunch of Great Jagras, you’ll get their corresponding scales which can be turned into the Jagras armour set.

You’ll want to have a wardrobe of armour at your beck and call in order to go up against a variety of different creatures; after all there’s nothing worse than wearing the wrong outfit on a hunt. Higher level gear sometimes requires loot from multiple different monsters, so it’s worth double checking as to what you need in order to make that better gear.

How to upgrade armour in Monster Hunter World

Once you have created armour, you’ll be able to upgrade the capabilities of said armour with “Armor Spheres”. These don’t come around very often, usually the reward for completing a quest, and beyond the first level of upgrading you’ll need multiple of these spheres to make your gear better. It’s worth holding off as long as you can before sinking these into your equipment.

Unlocking High Level armour in Monster Hunter World

In order to get hold of the best gear in the game, and indeed any of the Alpha and Beta armour, you’ll need to defeat Zorah Magdaros to unlock a mission where you need to track a creature through multiple regions. Upon doing so, you’ll see a tab in the Smithy that allows you to create High Rank armour from scratch. You’re essentially starting again, but the armour is significantly better. Taking part in High Rank expeditions is a good way to get a lot of much needed loot quickly.

The best armour in Monster Hunter World

Much like the weapons in the game, there is no one-size fits all best armour in Monster Hunter World. That’s because each one is balanced to have various strengths and weaknesses that make them great against some monsters you can hunt, but awful against others. It’s a bit of a difficult balancing act in that sense and you should focus on creating multiple sets for all sorts of purposes.

That said, there are some that grant skills that greatly benefit certain weapon types that you should in theory consider. Those with Great Swords and Long Swords should look at the Odogaron set initially, before upgrading to Nergigante once the better tier armour is unlocked. Dual Blades users can investigate the Kushala and Nergigante upon reaching higher ranks, while Insect Glaive wielders should opt into the Lumu set as soon as it’s available thanks to its abilities having great synergy. Rathian and Odogaron armour is good for hammers, while ranged weapon users like bows and the multiple Bowguns can take advantage of the Anja and Legiana sets respectively.

Having decent defence will keep you alive, but what weapons are best for taking out the monsters? To find out, have a gander at our Monster Hunter World weapons guide to see which weapon is best suited for you.