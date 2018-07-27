The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

No Man's Sky warps in crash fix patches

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th July 2018 / 05:58PM

Hot on the heels of No Man’s Sky‘s big ‘Next’ update this week come a string of patches which have… no, they haven’t added multiplayer to the GOG edition yet, but they have fixed a number of bugs causing crashes and save corruption. One swift patch hit yesterday, and a second followed today. They’re not glamorous or dangerous but they do, y’know, so I thought I’d tell you know in case you’re weighing up the advantages and disadvantages of a weekend in space.

Some highlights from yesterday’s Next update 1.51 patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue where players who saved after partially repairing some items of technology would be unable to load that savegame. Please note that if the game has not been resaved, then progress has not been lost and will be recovered.
  • Fixed a crash caused by memory corruption
  • Fixed a crash when saving on a freighter
  • Fixed a crash when fleet expeditions end without their capital ship present
  • Fixed an issue where portable refiners placed near each other would share inventories
  • Fixed a crash when multiple players put ammunition into a refiner

Annnd from today’s Next 1.52 patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue that will restore more savegames for players who saved with partially repaired tech.
  • Fixed an issue where players who had partially repaired a piece of broken technology would have an incorrect item in the repair interaction
  • Fixed a crash in the base-building system

Developers Hello Games said earlier this week that they have planned a “season of weekly content and community events” to follow Next, but obviously the immediate priority is fixes. And hopefully getting multiplayer to the GOG edition?

I have asked both GOG and Hello Games about what the heck is going on there, by the way. I haven’t heard back from either yet.

Our John blasted off again with the launch of Next, though he’s gotten off to a rude start. How about youse, gang?

Disclosure: our Alec wrote a bit of No Man’s Sky back in the day.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Comments

