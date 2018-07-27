Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 release date set for August (maybe), plus everything we know so far

Watching the rumour mill get churned up over Nvidia’s next generation graphics cards – currently going by the code name Turing – has been an absolute roller coaster this year. No one knows whether they’re going to be a new 11-series of graphics cards, such as the GTX 1180, or whether Nvidia will jump straight to 20, using monikers such as the GTX 2070. They’ll almost certainly be better and more powerful than most of today’s best graphics cards, but by exactly how much – and at what cost – is absolutely anyone’s guess.

But by far the greatest and most nail-biting bit of information surrounding Nvidia’s Turing cards has been their release date. Indeed, while everyone was absolutely dead set on something happening this autumn, the company’s own CEO cast all that into doubt in June when he said we wouldn’t see the next GeForce GPU for “a long time”. I’m not sure what Nvidia class as “a long time”, though, because now everyone’s back on the August launch train. Here’s everything we know so far.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 release date

The release date for Nvidia’s Turing family has been in a constant state of flux ever since the GTX 1180 rumour mill whirred to life earlier this year. At one point they’d been delayed until mid-June, before being delayed again to the autumn due to revised production schedules.

Then everyone got really excited because Nvidia was meant to be giving a talk at a conference in August about their ‘next mainstream GPU’. Even if Turing wasn’t launched at that point, at least we might get a few details about what to expect. Then Nvidia mysteriously pulled out of the conference, claiming just a few days later at Computex that their next GPUs were going to be “a long time” in the future.

Now, though, it would appear “a long time” isn’t actually that long at all, because according to a leaked email between a retailer and Nvidia partner obtained by YouTube channel Gamer Meld, Nvidia’s new graphics cards will be coming in month-long waves starting on August 30:

– August 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180

– September 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1170 and something called the GTX 1180+

– October 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1160

The supposed existence of the GTX 1180+ is a particularly interesting development. Possibly analogous to Nvidia’s souped up ‘Ti’ variants of their various graphics cards, the idea of having one of these released so soon after the regular GTX 1180 is highly unusual. Normally, there’s a significant wait time before Ti cards get launched, and this time frame in particular sounds fishy, to say the least.

Then again, this could all be a load of hogwash, as WccfTech are also claiming there will be three Turing cards all arriving in September. So who knows, basically.

Either way, you can be sure I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled on Nvidia’s various Gamescom movements at the end of next month, where we should hopefully learn something vaguely concrete about what exactly’s going on. After all, if Nvidia keep schtum on Turing at Gamescom, then you can bet they sure as hell ain’t launching them on August 30.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 in pictures?

Spotted by the ever-keen eyes of Reddit, a photo of an Nvidia-branded engineering sample briefly made its way to the internet. The image has since been deleted, but the chaps over at VideoCardz managed to grab it before it disappeared. It doesn’t actually have a GPU yet – see that gaping hole in the middle where it’s yet to be screwed in – so it could theoretically be anything (a new Quadro or another of Nvidia’s high-end business cards for servers et al), but the most striking thing about this particular picture is the presence of 12 GDDR6 memory modules around three sides of that vacant GPU spot.

There currently isn’t any other type of graphics card today that uses GDDR6 memory. Indeed, it was only yesterday that Micron (whose name is on the GDDR6 modules above) actually announced they’d started making it, so the chances are this prototype card is something entirely new rather than a beefed up Pascal / 10-series card. It’s also got three power connectors over on the top right of the picture – a sign this thing has some serious muscle in the old graphics department.

Why is GDDR6 memory important? Well, as Micron have said themselves, GDDR6 is significantly faster than the current GDDR5 standard, with the official spec for GDDR6 stating it can deliver a transfer rate of up to 16 Gbit/s per pin. GDDR5, on the other hand, offers closer to 5 Gbit/s. It’s also more energy efficient than GDDR5, giving you massively increased performance at a much lower running cost.

Micron have also said that their GDDR6 memory “will be a core enabling technology of advanced GPU applications, including acceleration, 4K video and improved rendering, VR/AR and crypto-mining applications.” That last one might make you groan a bit – it was crypto-mining that drove up graphics card prices in the first place, after all – but one thing is clear: GDDR6-equipped graphics cards will likely make mincemeat out of today’s most demanding games, ensuring better 4K performance at higher detail settings.

Which is a very roundabout way of saying, it’s looking increasingly likely this picture is actually a prototype Turing as opposed to something else. Whatever it is, though, it may be a while before we actually see a finished one on shop shelves…

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 specs

According to information obtained by completely unknown means by Wccftech, what’s currently dubbed the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 may well bear a closer resemblance to today’s Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti than the regular GTX 1080. Powered by a GPU currently known as the GT104, the GTX 1180 will allegedly have a whopping 3584 CUDA cores, a 256-bit GDDR6 memory interface and between 8-16GB of GDDR6 memory, clocked at 16Gbps.

If true, this would mean the GTX 1180’s memory is significantly faster than either the 8GB of GDDR5X memory currently in the GTX 1080 or any known form of HBM2 memory (2nd Gen high-bandwidth memory). This in turn would give the GTX 1180 a huge memory bandwidth of 512GB/s. For comparison’s sake, the GTX 1080 only offered 320GB/s, while the GTX 1080Ti provides 484GB/s.

The graphics card itself, on the other hand, would be clocked somewhere in the region of 1.6GHz, with a max boost clock of around 1.8GHz. The thermal design power (TDP), meanwhile, is expected to be somewhere between 170-200W.

That’s what Wccftech says, but until Nvidia confirm anything themselves, all this should be taken with a huge pinch of salt. Still, if these specs prove accurate, it would mean the GTX 1180 would offer around 1.5x the performance of the current GTX 1080, which seems like a sensible target to aim for considering it’s been two years since the GTX 1080 first came out.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 price

Those very same leaked specs also contain a potential price for the GTX 1180 as well: a rather eye-watering $699. That’s $100 more than the GTX 1080’s launch price, but given recent fluctuations in graphics card prices (even if stock levels are finally returning to normal), that may well actually be a good thing rather than bad.

The cost of having GDDR6 memory will no doubt be a large part of that purported price increase, especially if Nvidia end up stretching to the reported full 16GB, but it could just be Nvidia wanting a larger piece of their respective GPU pie.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 or GTX 2080, and what about Volta?

Hold on a second, I hear you cry. Wasn’t Volta meant to be Nvidia’s next GPU architecture? Yes, for a long time it looked as though Volta would indeed be the successor to Nvidia’s consumer line-up of 10-series Pascal cards. It’s already been deployed in high-end cards like the ludicrous Titan V, but that theory seems to have gone out of the window now in favour of the current code name, Turing.

For a while, it looked as though they might have been called Ampere as well, with Volta being reserved for Nvidia’s top-end cards alone. Now it looks like Turing will be the name of Nvidia’s new consumer cards, while Ampere will be confined to new business-orientated cards.

That still doesn’t help in trying to figure out what model names they’ll actually use, though. While the leaked specs above appear to suggest Nvidia’s Turing cards will be known as the 11-series, there have also been rumours flying around that Nvidia will jump straight to 20 instead. That’s according to TweakTown, which would suggest they’ll be known as the GTX 2070 and GTX 2080, to give just two examples, rather than the GTX 1170 or GTX 1180.

This rumour started with the so-called April release date speculation, as it was hotly tipped that Nvidia would reveal the so-called GTX 2070 and GTX 2080 at their GTC conference at the end of March. Well, no such announcement materialised at GTC, so it may well be the 20-series name is a load of bobbins as well.

If Nvidia did jump straight to 20, presumably then jumping to 30 afterwards and then 40 etc, then it wouldn’t leave them with nearly as many numbers for subsequent generations as it would going up in single digits. Of course, tech companies are renowned for changing their naming conventions as and when it suits them, so may Nvidia will adopt 20 after all. No one really knows at this point, but 11 probably/maybe is a bit more sensible right now.