The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, gold, postage stamps, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle contains 21 words and one acronym.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s Pairs Foxer

1. Austin Champ and Jon Voight (Gothnak, phuzz)

2. Javelin MANPAD and Gloster Javelin (Matchstick, Stugle, Der Zeitgeist)

3. Class 37 ‘Tractor’ and Massey Ferguson badge (Lazzars, phlebas)

4. RAF HSL 102 and AVE Class 102 (Matchstick, phuzz)

5. Leyland REC (Rear Engined Cub) and An-12 ‘Cub’ (AFKAMC, phuzz)

6. Tail of Heinz-Wolfgang Schnaufer’s Bf 110 and Sint-Truiden coat of arms (Stugle, phuzz)

7. AC1 Sentinel tank and cover art from The Sentinel (Rorschach617, Rorschach617)

8. Gripen Aggressor and 65th Aggressor Squadron emblem (Matchstick, Matchstick)

9. Coventry armoured car and Ventnor Avenue card (Lazzars, Gothnak

10. Feargal Sharkey and Hawker Harrier (Little_Crow)

11. BRDM-2 and Graviteam logo (Syt)

12. C-130 Hercules and H-4 Hercules (Lazzars, AFKAMC)