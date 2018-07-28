Hello. You are listening to an automated recording from the Rock, Paper, Shotgun Oh You’ve Really Done It Now Emergency Broadcast System. By the time this signal is live, the world will surely have fallen under the thrall of 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖇𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓 and life as we once knew it is over. It will be better now, now we’re with 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖇𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓. Everything, the little that remains, will just make sense. Things will feel right with 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖇𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓. Imagine our so-called lives before 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖇𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓! What would we have been doing without 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖇𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓? As humanity’s last broadcast, RPS declare our fleeting intentions for the weekend’s video gaming.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?