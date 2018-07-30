Comedy adventure The Procession To Calvary is made of cut-up Renaissance art

That scamp Joe Richardson has once again whipped his scissors out and ran through a gallery destroying invaluable Renaissance paintings so he can collage a comedy adventure game. Following 2017’s Four Last Things, today he announced The Procession To Calvary, a silly click ’em up about a pilgrimage to the site where Jesus was believed to have been crucified. It’s made from snippets of olde paintings, animated in a Monty Python way, and that all seems fun. See the trailer below.

“Pilfer from poets, bargain with bishops and serenade the local simpleton on your hapless quest for absolution,” Richardson explains. “It’s an adventure game made from Renaissance-era paintings and public domain recording of classical music, that strives to be intelligent and ridiculous in equal measure. It’s kind of like if Monkey Island 2 had been made in 17th century Florence by a time travelling Terry Gilliam wannabe.”

No word yet on when we might get to fill our faces with this full foolishness. Going by that there “Kickstarter Trailer” in the video’s title, it seems a crowdfunding campaign is planned.

Richardson described his previous game, Four Last Things, as “kind of like if Monkey Island had been made in 16th century Flanders, by a time-travelling Monty Python fanboy,” so… at least he’s growing in confidence as he cribs from successive centuries?