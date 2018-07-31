Frozen Synapse 2 kicking in the door to August

Turn-based tactical squad shooter Frozen Synapse 2 should launch some time in August, developers Mode 7 Games announced today, seven years after the first came out. The sequel is still focused on squad-based tactical action where all units and sides play their turns out simultaneously, but now it’s built into an overarching strategic level of protecting a whole procedurally-generated futurecity and placating its many factions. Mode 7’s Paul Kilduff-Taylor nods to X-Com: Apocalypse as an inspiration in a new half-hour gameplay video, while also showing off the turn-based murders and faction-juggling. Here, watch it below.

Coo, that’s not half-bad. I’ve not paid much attention to FS2 over the past year, with its launch hanging so nebulously, but this is looking interesting as the release nears.

“August” is specific as Mode 7 get regarding the Steam launch, but let’s go out on a limb and guess probably not tomorrow.

Our dearly departed Adam (RPS in peace) chatted with Mode 7 about FS2 back in 2016, including touching on that Apocalypse edge. The original is one of the best strategy games, according to us, so I’m certainly keen to discover what the extra strategy layers might add. August.