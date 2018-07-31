The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Frozen Synapse 2 kicking in the door to August

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

31st July 2018 / 2:31PM

Turn-based tactical squad shooter Frozen Synapse 2 should launch some time in August, developers Mode 7 Games announced today, seven years after the first came out. The sequel is still focused on squad-based tactical action where all units and sides play their turns out simultaneously, but now it’s built into an overarching strategic level of protecting a whole procedurally-generated futurecity and placating its many factions. Mode 7’s Paul Kilduff-Taylor nods to X-Com: Apocalypse as an inspiration in a new half-hour gameplay video, while also showing off the turn-based murders and faction-juggling. Here, watch it below.

Coo, that’s not half-bad. I’ve not paid much attention to FS2 over the past year, with its launch hanging so nebulously, but this is looking interesting as the release nears.

“August” is specific as Mode 7 get regarding the Steam launch, but let’s go out on a limb and guess probably not tomorrow.

Our dearly departed Adam (RPS in peace) chatted with Mode 7 about FS2 back in 2016, including touching on that Apocalypse edge. The original is one of the best strategy games, according to us, so I’m certainly keen to discover what the extra strategy layers might add. August.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more

Comments

2 comments on this article

Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Shock! Horror! Frozen Synapse 2 delayed into 2018

4

Frozen Synapse 2 strategises its way into the RPS Cave of Wonders at Rezzed

12

Flame on: Frozen Synapse 2's tactical weaponry

17

Apocalyptic Incursions: Frozen Synapse 2 Dev Video

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

This Is The Police 2 busts down the door and launches two days early

Frozen Synapse 2 kicking in the door to August

2

AMD's AM4 motherboards get a mid-range face-lift with new B450 chipset

Explosions aplenty in new Fortnite Battle Royale event mode