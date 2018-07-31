Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice added VR support today

“More than once during Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice I had to fight the urge to rip the headphones from my ears,” Samuel Horti wrote in his Hellblade review, noting that “as a portrayal of how harrowing it is to live with psychosis it undoubtedly succeeds.” Yeah yeah, but what if you could jam your eyeballs inside psychosis too? Now you may, as developers Ninja Theory today added official support for VR goggles for free. Even if cybergoggs did work with my peepers, I think I might steer clear of jacking into Celtic hallucinations. Though I spent much of last night hugging the toilet while drifting in and out of sleep, so perhaps I’ve already lived it.

Hellblade’s VR support is now live for both the Steam and GOG versions of the game, appearing in owners’ libraries as the separate entry Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Edition. Grab that and you’ll be ready to jack in with Rift and Vive cybergoggles. It doesn’t support motion controls, mind, so you’ll need a gamepad or the ol’ click-clackers in your meathands.

H-h-hackers have jacked into Hellblade unofficially before with their crafty goggtools, but official support is surely more open and welcoming.

As a warmup, here’s a new 360-degree trailer you can rotate around: