The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

This Is The Police 2 busts down the door and launches two days early

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

31st July 2018 / 5:26PM

Sooner than expected (better than delayed because they forgot to press the button, I guess), This Is The Police 2 – sequel to morally messy police management RPG This Is The Police – is out now. Below, the rather intense launch trailer, suggesting that things might be a little more Fargo than Northern Exposure up in these colder climes. Just because you’re out of the big city doesn’t mean things are any simpler.

Update: Hard-boiled detective Matthew Castle has been interrogating this one, and has 20-odd minutes of Let’s Play footage below, too.

While the Weappy Studio’s original This Is The Police was more story and management-focused, the sequel expands its horizons, asking you to be more involved in the gritty minutia of detective-work, plus manually controlling your people as they resolve complex turn-based tactical situations. While ideally you’ll want to bring every suspect in alive and healthy, you’re not always working with the cream of the crop. Some of your officers just might be as belligerent, drunk and surly as the folks you’re trying to arrest, and a single bullet can easily be fatal.

That’s not to say that the sequel is leaving story at the door, as you can see from the trailer up there. Yes, that was Jon ‘Duke Nukem’ St. John as beardy meanie and first game’s protagonist Jack Boyd, and Sarah Hamilton (April Ryan from the Longest Journey series) as the frazzled, intimidated young sheriff. It’s definitely setting up a morally complicated team dynamic. Good cop/bad cop is played out – let’s see how shit cop/dangerous criminal works out. For some reason I’m expecting at least a couple characters to end up fed into a wood-chipper, but maybe I’m being a bit pessimistic.

This Is The Police 2 is out now for £12.59/€13.49/$13.49 on Steam and GOG.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more

Comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Be the first to contribute!

Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Impressions: This Is The Police

This Is A Review!

28

This Is the Police 2 has a warrant for an August launch

12

Origin Access offers up new premium Premier tier

Top shelf gaming

18

This Is The Police 2 will be set in the cold north

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fantasy survival team-shooter sandbox Rend enters early access

3

Premature Evaluation - Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Aliens like Plunkbat too

8

Sea Of Thieves's skellington-crewed Cursed Sails update is live

1

What makes an Overwatch MVP?

Is skill on the field all that matters?

9