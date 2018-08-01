The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Godhood is an old-school god game from the creators of Reus

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

1st August 2018 / 10:57PM

Developed by Renowned Explorers and – more relevantly – Reus studio Abbey Games, Godhood is a game about what it says on the tin. In vaguely Populous-esque fashion, playing as an unseen deity, you’re to lead your tribe to dominance through indirect means, poking, prodding and manipulating, but never outright telling them ‘Go here, stab these guys’, even when other gods start muscling in on your holy turf.  Pity it’s not out until 2019, as it’s been too long since we’ve had a proper thunderbolts-and-lightning (very very frightening) god game.

Abbey’s earlier Reus was vaguely similar in concept. Playing as a massive deific giant, you altered the land and shaped nature in such a way as to lead mankind to a balanced yet prosperous existence. Godhood looks to build on that concept further. While you can’t reshape the world, you can nudge its inhabitants into carrying out your will. You’ll be deciding what monuments they’ll build, what rituals they perform, and how they can best worship you, but you’re probably not going to be erupting any volcanoes.

While genocidal acts of world-sundering wrath aren’t on the cards, there will be conflict. Apparently you’ll have to beat down rival deities through ritual combat. It’s not just clubbing people over the head, either – your followers can choose to win by persuasion or awe too – but there’s always the option to just overpower your foes. After all, if might makes right, then the almighty must be the most righteous of them all. Especially if your tribe worship cats – who’s going to argue with them?

Abbey are still teasing us with little hints at how Godhood’s larger structure works, but they have confirmed a story-driven campaign that’s built for replay value. It’ll be interesting to see how the studio handle the finer points of strategy when you’re largely playing a hands-off role. Without the ability to call down godly miracles, I’m reminded a little of the Majesty series, where you led your forces by placing bounties on targets. There’s a lot of unexplored territory in real-time strategy, so it’s nice to see Godhood poking a little bit at the edge of its sub-genre’s fog of war.

Godhood will be launching sometime in 2019. While you wait, you can offer prayer at the official site here.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more

Comments

4 comments on this article

Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

China’s emperor challenges those Renowned Explorers

9

Renowned Explorers expansion adventuring to Indonesia

6

More To Explore Is Renowned Explorers' DLC, Duh

7

Venture Forth: Renowned Explorers Available Now

11

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Godhood is an old-school god game from the creators of Reus

4

Unexplored's free Dark Ritual DLC is like playing reverse roguelike Cluedo

5

Hollow Knight and the art of consistency

How to build a world where anything can happen

7

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4 receive another supply drop of giveaway DLC