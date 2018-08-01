Monster Hunter World crafting: how to craft items and which items are the best to craft

While weapons and armour are definitely vital in bringing down a target in Monster Hunter World, there are times where the use of items can be the difference between bringing home the hides of your quarry, or failing the hunt. Ingredients can be found out in the wild, and this guide will show you how to craft items out of them, as well as detail which items are the most useful to craft for your monster hunting endeavours.

Monster Hunter World Crafting guide

Items can be lifesavers when hunting. Sometimes you need that extra chug of a potion to survive a blow, or taking an antidote to rid yourself of poison coursing through your veins. They are also useful if you want to capture monsters alive, or just shoot them to pieces with your Bowgun weapons. That said, knowing how to survive in the first place is also paramount, so new players should look at our Monster Hunter World beginner’s guide to see how to prepare for each hunt.

How do you craft items in Monster Hunter World?

Unlike most things in Monster Hunter World, crafting items is remarkably easy to do. Simply bring up the pause menu and the option will be there for you to use to your hearts desire. From the crafting menu, you’ll be able to see which items you can craft and which you can’t, allowing you to see which ingredients are required to make that item.

For those who are feeling somewhat lazy, you can set the system to automatically create certain items as you collect the ingredients required to make them. For example, if you have Auto-crafting checked for Mega Potions, it’ll churn out a Mega Potion every time you make a Potion and collect Honey. It’s useful for those encounters where you’re constantly using up healing items or specific ammunition for your Bowgun.

The best items to craft in Monster Hunter World

When starting out, you’ll want to prioritise having the likes of Potions and Antidotes for healing purposes, as well as Mega Potions for a bit more recovery. It’s also a very good idea to have Shock Traps and Tranq Bombs for capturing pesky monsters alive. Knives are also very good for inflicting status ailments on certain monsters, and dung items can scare off unwanted monsters that wander into the battle.

Later on though, there will be certain items like Max Potions or any other latter game crafting items that are useful for particular hunts. Therefore it’s best to study your target by using Ecological Research to find out their weakness, more on that in our Monster Hunter World Ecological Research guide.

Ingredients needed to make items in Monster Hunter World

So now that you know what to craft, you’ll probably want to know exactly what items you need in order to make them. Below is a comprehensive list of all the items you can create in Monster Hunter World.

Healing & Support Items

Potion: Requires Herb.

Requires Herb. Mega Potion: Requires Potion and Honey.

Requires Potion and Honey. First-aid Med+: Requires First-aid Med and Honey.

Requires First-aid Med and Honey. Antidote: Requires Antidote Herb.

Requires Antidote Herb. Herbal Medicine: Requires Antidote and Blue Mushroom.

Requires Antidote and Blue Mushroom. Nutrients: Requires Bitterbug and Blue Mushroom.

Requires Bitterbug and Blue Mushroom. Mega Nutrients: Requires Nutrients and Honey.

Requires Nutrients and Honey. Max Potion: Requires Mega Nutrients and Mandragora.

Requires Mega Nutrients and Mandragora. Catalyst: Requires Bitterbug and Honey.

Requires Bitterbug and Honey. Immunizer: Requires Catalyst and Mandragora.

Requires Catalyst and Mandragora. Ancient Potion: Requires Immunizer and Kelbi Horn, or Nourishing Extract and Kelbi Horn.

Requires Immunizer and Kelbi Horn, or Nourishing Extract and Kelbi Horn. Lifepowder: Requires Godbug and Blue Mushroom.

Requires Godbug and Blue Mushroom. Herbal Powder: Requires Godbug and Herbal Medicine.

Requires Godbug and Herbal Medicine. Energy Drink: Requires Nitroshroom and Honey.

Requires Nitroshroom and Honey. Cool Drink: Requires Chillshroom.

Requires Chillshroom. Dash Juice: Requires Catalyst and Dash Extract.

Requires Catalyst and Dash Extract. Demondrug: Requires Catalyst and Might Seed.

Requires Catalyst and Might Seed. Mega Demondrug: Requires Nourishing Extract and Demondrug.

Requires Nourishing Extract and Demondrug. Might Pill: Requires Immunizer and Might Seed.

Requires Immunizer and Might Seed. Armorskin: Requires Catalyst and Adamant Seed.

Requires Catalyst and Adamant Seed. Mega Armorskin: Requires Nourishing Extract and Armorskin.

Requires Nourishing Extract and Armorskin. Hardshell Powder: Requires Godbug and Adamant Seed.

Requires Godbug and Adamant Seed. Adamant Pill: Requires Immunizer and Adamant Seed.

Requires Immunizer and Adamant Seed. Farcaster: Requires Smokenut and Exciteshroom.

Traps & Offence

Gunpowder: Requires Fire Herb and Nitroshroom.

Requires Fire Herb and Nitroshroom. Barrel Bomb: Requires Fire Herb and Small Barrel.

Requires Fire Herb and Small Barrel. Bounce Bomb: Requries Nitroshroom and Small Barrel.

Requries Nitroshroom and Small Barrel. Mega Bounce Bomb: Requires Nitroshroom and Bounce Bomb.

Requires Nitroshroom and Bounce Bomb. Large Barrel Bomb: Requires Gunpowder and Large Barrel.

Requires Gunpowder and Large Barrel. Mega Barrel Bomb: Requires Devil’s Blight or Gunpowderfish Scale and Large Barrel Bomb, or Great Gunpowderfish Scale and Large Barrel.

Requires Devil’s Blight or Gunpowderfish Scale and Large Barrel Bomb, or Great Gunpowderfish Scale and Large Barrel. Smoke Bomb: Requires Smokenut and Ivy.

Requires Smokenut and Ivy. Poison Smoke Bomb: Requires Smokenut and Toadstool.

Requires Smokenut and Toadstool. Flash Pod: Requires Flashbug.

Requires Flashbug. Screamer Pod: Requires Screamer Sec.

Requires Screamer Sec. Dung Pod: Requires Rolled-up dung or Dung.

Requires Rolled-up dung or Dung. Poisoned Meat: Requires Raw Meat and Toadstool.

Requires Raw Meat and Toadstool. Tinged Meat: Requries Raw Meat and Parashroom.

Requries Raw Meat and Parashroom. Drugged Meat: Requires Raw Meat and Sleep Herb.

Requires Raw Meat and Sleep Herb. Net: Requires Ivy and Spider Web.

Requires Ivy and Spider Web. Pitfall Trap: Requires Trap Tool and Net.

Requires Trap Tool and Net. Shock Trap: Requires Trap Tool and Thunderbug.

Requires Trap Tool and Thunderbug. Tranq Bomb: Requires Sleep Herb and Parashroom.

Ammo & Coatings

Ammo is for use in Bowguns, while Coatings are for a Bow’s arrows.

Tranq Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Tranq Bomb.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Tranq Bomb. Tranq Knife: Requires Throwing Knife and Tranq Bomb.

Requires Throwing Knife and Tranq Bomb. Poison Knife: Requires Throwing Knife and Toadstool.

Requires Throwing Knife and Toadstool. Sleep Knife: Requires Throwing Knife and Sleep Herb.

Requires Throwing Knife and Sleep Herb. Paralysis Knife: Requires Throwing knife and Parashroom.

Requires Throwing knife and Parashroom. Power Coating: Requires Empty Phial and Nitroshroom.

Requires Empty Phial and Nitroshroom. Poison Coating: Requires Empty Phial and Toadstool.

Requires Empty Phial and Toadstool. Paralysis Coating: Requires Empty Phial and Parashroom.

Requires Empty Phial and Parashroom. Sleep Coating: Requires Empty Phial and Sleeping Herb.

Requires Empty Phial and Sleeping Herb. Blast Coating: Requires Empty Phial and Fire Herb.

Requires Empty Phial and Fire Herb. Normal Ammo 2: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2. Normal Ammo 3: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3. Pierce Ammo 1: Requires Latchberry.

Requires Latchberry. Pierce Ammo 2: Requires Pierce Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2.

Requires Pierce Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2. Pierce Ammo 3: Requires Pierce Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3.

Requires Pierce Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3. Spread Ammo 1: Requires Needleberry.

Requires Needleberry. Spread Ammo 2: Requires Spread Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2.

Requires Spread Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2. Spread Ammo 3: Requires Spread Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3.

Requires Spread Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3. Sticky Ammo 1: Requires Blastnut.

Requires Blastnut. Sticky Ammo 2: Requires Sticky Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2.

Requires Sticky Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 2. Sticky Ammo 3: Requires Sticky Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3.

Requires Sticky Ammo 1 and Gunpowder Level 3. Cluster Bomb 1: Requires Bomberry.

Requires Bomberry. Cluster Bomb 2: Requires Cluster Bomb 1 and Gunpowder Level 2.

Requires Cluster Bomb 1 and Gunpowder Level 2. Cluster Bomb 3: Requires Cluster Bomb 1 and Gunpowder Level 3.

Requires Cluster Bomb 1 and Gunpowder Level 3. Slicing Ammo: Requires Slashberry.

Requires Slashberry. Flamming Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Fire Herb.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Fire Herb. Water Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Flowfern.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Flowfern. Thunder Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Thunderbug.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Thunderbug. Freeze Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Snow Herb.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Snow Herb. Dragon Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Dragonfell Berry.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Dragonfell Berry. Poison Ammo 1: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Toadstool.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Toadstool. Poison Ammo 2: Requires Poison Ammo 1 and Catalyst.

Requires Poison Ammo 1 and Catalyst. Paralysis Ammo 1: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Parashroom.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Parashroom. Paralysis Ammo 2: Requires Paralysis Ammo 1 and Catalyst.

Requires Paralysis Ammo 1 and Catalyst. Sleep Ammo 1: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Sleep Herb.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Sleep Herb. Sleep Ammo 2: Requires Sleep Ammo 1 and Catalyst.

Requires Sleep Ammo 1 and Catalyst. Exhaust Ammo 1: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Exciteshroom.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Exciteshroom. Exhaust Ammo 2: Requires Exhaust Ammo 1 and Catalyst.

Requires Exhaust Ammo 1 and Catalyst. Recover Ammo 1: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Potion.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Potion. Recover Ammo 2: Requires Recover Ammo 1 and Catalyst.

Requires Recover Ammo 1 and Catalyst. Demon Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Demondrug.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Demondrug. Armor Ammo: Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Armorskin.

Requires Normal Ammo 1 and Armorskin. Wyvern Ammo: Requires Dragonstrike Nut.

Requires Dragonstrike Nut. Gunpowder Level 2: Requires Flamenut, or Burst Arowana Scale and Fire Herb, or Great Burst Arowana Scale and Fire Herb.

Requires Flamenut, or Burst Arowana Scale and Fire Herb, or Great Burst Arowana Scale and Fire Herb. Gunpowder Level 3: Requires Blazenut, or Bomb Arowana Scale and Fire Herb, or Great Bomb Arowana Scale and Fire Herb.

Requires Blazenut, or Bomb Arowana Scale and Fire Herb, or Great Bomb Arowana Scale and Fire Herb. Powertalon: Requires Powercharm and Bazelgeuse Talon.

Requires Powercharm and Bazelgeuse Talon. Armortalon: Requires Armorcharm and Bazelgeuse Talon.

With that exhaustive list, that concludes our guide on crafting in Monster Hunter World. Lots of the ingredients for making items can be found out in each of the maps, but some can be cultivated via the botanical research centre in Astera. If you want to know how to unlock this facility and how best to make these ingredients, head over to our Monster Hunter World Botanical research guide.