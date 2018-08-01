Nvidia are definitely up to something at Gamescom

Nvidia have confirmed that something is definitely going down at this year’s Gamescom. We don’t know what yet – it could finally be the proper reveal of the company’s next-gen Nvidia Turing graphics cards, for instance, or maybe a deep dive into their upcoming Big Format Gaming Displays (or BFG Displays, for short), or something else entirely. We just don’t know. What we do know, though, is that it’s all going to be kicking off on Monday August 20 at their GeForce Gaming Celebration event. Read on for all the deets.

Starting at 6pm CET (that’s 5pm UK time) at a currently secret, off-site location away from the main Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany, Nvidia will be showcasing – and I quote – “new, exclusive hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest developers, and some spectacular surprises.”

Personally, it sounds very games-orientated to me, so it’s highly possible we might just see some new games being announced rather than new hardware. However, those news games have got to be played on something, right? So maybe we’ll see some new game announcements AND see what they look like on some potential new hardware. It really could be anything at all.

The good news is that Nvidia’s GeForce Gaming Celebration is a public event, too, so if you happen to be over in Cologne for Gamescom that week, you can register to attend right now. It’s first-come, first-served, so you’ll probably need to get in there quick if you want to nab yourself a place. Just don’t expect to be able to grab a load of tickets for all your mates as well, though, as it’s limited to one ticket per person. The whole thing will be livestreamed as well, of course, so even if you can’t make it in person, you’ll still be able to follow what’s going on.

Nvidia will also have their own booth at Gamescom proper, located in Hall 10.1, so if you miss the Celebration event you can still pop along later in the week until Gamescom closes at 5pm on August 25. Here, you’ll be able to play some more hands-on demos of lots of upcoming PC games and generally have a ‘good time’ waiting 5 billion hours in a queue (if my brief forays into Gamescom’s consumer halls are anything to go by, anyway).

Whatever happens, though, you can be sure I’ll be keeping you up to date right here as well.