Podcast: The best openings
Listen to this in media res
Then the bus EXPLODED. Hello, this is the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, and we are here to talk about the best game openings and intros. Whether they are cold opens or slow burns, we love a good first impression.
Matthew and Brendan are both very boring people, however, and have managed to pick all the usual suspects, from BioShock’s bath bomb of an opening to Half-Life 2’s saunter through City 17, picking up litter. But there are some unexpected loves too. The terrible FMV sequence of Resident Evil? Really?
We’ve also been playing stuff. Matthew has been warping about in No Man’s Sky following the recent update. Both of this week’s hosts have also been playing Dead Cells. And both of them are disgusting turret cheesers. May they die horribly in the toxic sewers.
Links:
Dragon Age: Origins’s peasant Dwarf opening
Grim Fandango’s transition to Year 2
The terrible opening FMV of Resident Evil
John didn’t like No Man’s Sky’s “Next” update
The most dismal planet in No Man’s Sky
