Podcast: The best openings

2nd August 2018 / 5:00PM

Then the bus EXPLODED. Hello, this is the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, and we are here to talk about the best game openings and intros. Whether they are cold opens or slow burns, we love a good first impression.

Matthew and Brendan are both very boring people, however, and have managed to pick all the usual suspects, from BioShock’s bath bomb of an opening to Half-Life 2’s saunter through City 17, picking up litter. But there are some unexpected loves too. The terrible FMV sequence of Resident Evil? Really?

We’ve also been playing stuff. Matthew has been warping about in No Man’s Sky following the recent update. Both of this week’s hosts have also been playing Dead Cells. And both of them are disgusting turret cheesers. May they die horribly in the toxic sewers.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Opening music is by Jack de Quidt, but uh, so is the closing music and all the other bits.

Links:

BioShock’s opening

Half-Life 2’s opening

Mass Effect 2’s opening

Portal 2’s opening

Dragon Age: Origins’s peasant Dwarf opening

A forest elf’s opening

Grim Fandango’s transition to Year 2

The terrible opening FMV of Resident Evil

Prey’s opening

Resident Evil 4’s opening

John didn’t like No Man’s Sky’s “Next” update

The most dismal planet in No Man’s Sky

The Last of Us opening

The making of the Last of Us

