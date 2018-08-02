Podcast: The best openings

Then the bus EXPLODED. Hello, this is the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, and we are here to talk about the best game openings and intros. Whether they are cold opens or slow burns, we love a good first impression.

Matthew and Brendan are both very boring people, however, and have managed to pick all the usual suspects, from BioShock’s bath bomb of an opening to Half-Life 2’s saunter through City 17, picking up litter. But there are some unexpected loves too. The terrible FMV sequence of Resident Evil? Really?

We’ve also been playing stuff. Matthew has been warping about in No Man’s Sky following the recent update. Both of this week’s hosts have also been playing Dead Cells. And both of them are disgusting turret cheesers. May they die horribly in the toxic sewers.

