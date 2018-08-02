The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Russian Subway Dogs hops off the express train to launchville

2nd August 2018 / 11:02PM

Russian Subway Dogs is one of those little indie passion projects I follow like a hawk. The latest from They Bleed Pixels creators Spooky Squid, it’s a cute little point-hunting game about the (very real) dogs that scavenge for food every day on Moscow’s metro system. There’s bears, elk, surly old grandmas and a whole lot of vodka involved, and for those lacking the requisite canine kinship, yes, you can play as the Proletaricat, plus guest characters/pups from across the indie development sphere. After years in development, it’s out today.

While there’s running and jumping and cute 16-bit styled sprites here, it seems wrong to describe Russian Subway Dogs as a platformer. That said, it is set exclusively on a set of platforms, but they’re the flat train variety. Playing as a dog (or something else) in a jaunty hat, you bark at commuters, hoping to frighten them out of their food and drink, all while trying to complete side-missions handed down by the Proletaricat. Juggle vodka bottles for points, chain things into combos, set bears on fire (sadly it doesn’t cause screen-shake), and apparently fight Baba Yaga?

As you can see in the trailer, there’s a ton of guest characters, including KC Green’s famed ‘This Is Fine‘ dog, used with full permission. The Clawed Girl from They Bleed Pixels is now a puppy (and has brought some of her eldritch foes with her), the cyberpunk Shiba Inu from VA-11 Hall-A is here, as is mystical goat Uay Chivo from Guacamelee who is a goat and not a dog. Spooky Squid have spent a good chunk of the past couple years asking cool people if they wanted to be weird Russian dogs in a game, and (naturally) everyone said yes. I mean, who wouldn’t?

Russian Subway Dogs is out now on Steam and Itch.io for around £10.25/11.24/$13.49.

