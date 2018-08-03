Best PC gaming deals of the week – August 3rd 2018

Back once again like so many renegade masters, it’s time to take a quick glance at the best PC gaming deals this week has had to offer so far – as well as one or two not-specifically-PC-gaming-related-but-still-pretty-rad deals for good measure. Plus, I’ll quite literally take any opportunity I can to talk about Metal Gear Solid and use some very silly images from that franchise.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Voidu may be a relative newcomer in the realm of PC game retail websites, but it’s wasted no time in making a definitive impression with a wide range of discounts over the past few weeks. Right now, entering code SUMMER18 will take an extra 18% off the price of any of the site’s already-discounted games.

Get an extra 18% off using code SUMMER18 from Voidu

It’s Indie Mega Week over at the Humble Store, which means discounts of up to 90% off a big batch of games, including FrostPunk for £21.24, Warhammer Vermintide 2 for £15.40, Hellblade for £14.99, House Flipper for £13.16 and a whole bunch more. Humble Monthly subscribers get an additional 10% discount, too.

Indie Mega Week Sale from Humble Store

Night Dive Studios is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week (despite being founded in November 2012, according to Wikipedia) and to celebrate, the company’s whole back catalogue is up for grabs and discounted from Steam right now. This includes remastered versions of Turok, Tex Murphy, Pajama Sam, The 11th Hour and I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream, and this week’s release of Forsaken Remastered.

Night Dive Fifth Anniversary Sale from Steam

Almost a full two years after the initial release of No Man’s Sky, the NEXT update has arrived and the game’s reception has taken a huge turn, thanks largely to the massive improvements and additions Hello Games has made in that time span. If you want to get involved, you can use the code NEXT10 to get the game for £18 on PC from Green Man Gaming.

No Man’s Sky on PC (Steam) for £18 using code NEXT10 from Green Man Gaming

Fanatical’s Anthology Awesome Bundle gathers together 15 games and offers them all for the bargain basement price of £2.69 / $2.99. The bundle includes System Shock 2, Kingdom Rush, One Finger Death Punch, Skulls of the Shogun, Lovely Planet and more, all for less than the price of a fancy coffee.

Fanatical Anthology Awesome Bundle for £2.69 / $2.99 from Fanatical

Today is the last chance to get The Escapists, A Hat in Time and Conan Exiles as part of the Humble Monthly subscription – along with a nice stack of other games – as the selection will change over later today (6 pm BST, specifically)

The Escapists, A Hat in Time and Conan Exiles for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

While this LG OLED 4K TV seems to get a new voucher or special offer every week, this time it’s one of the cheapest ones found to date. Head to PRCDirect and use the code AUG100 and you’ll be able to pick this set up for £1199 for a limited time.

LG OLED55B7V OLED 4k TV for £1199 using code AUG100 from PRCDirect

If all of that OLED madness doesn’t quite fit your needs (or your budget), you can opt instead to get yourself one of LG’s ThinQ 50-inch 4K HDR-enabled TV models, which are currently discounted down to £499 via Currys PC World’s official eBay outlet.

LG 50UK6470PLC 50-inch 4K LED TV for £499 from Currys via eBay

WD is listing a bunch of its own recertified external hard drive My Books, in sizes of 3TB and up, at discounted prices this week. You can pick up a 3TB model for £54.99, a 4TB model for £41.99, a 6TB for £89.99 and an 8TB will cost you £109.99

My Book Recertified drive from £54.99 from WD

In news almost tailor-made to make you feel old, HMV is now offering a range of classic movie blu-rays in VHS-styled cases, complete with a faux-tape spool effect on the discs and a bubblegum card in the box. Not only that but the whole range is part of a 2 for £25 offer, in case you fancied picking some of them up.

2 for £25 on VHS Range blu-rays from HMV

I’m not entirely sure if drones are still the in thing when it comes to expensive electric toys but either way, this Collector’s Edition Star Wars Speeder Bike drone is discounted massively at the moment – bringing its price down to £50 from £230.

Star Wars Collector’s Edition Speeder Bike Quad Drone for £49.99 from Argos

US Deals

If you’re looking for a decent laptop for a budget price, you might want to check out this offer of an Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200U processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It’s currently discounted down to $279.99, down from $460.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop with Ryzen 3 2200U for $279.99 from Staples

Micro SD cards, as versatile and tiny as they are, can sometimes be a little pricey – especially if you’ve got your eye on one with a larger storage capacity. At the moment, however, you can get yourself a 128GB Samsung Evo Micro SD for $35 while stock lasts, which is one of the more decent prices around.

Samsung 128GB 100MB/s for $34.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

