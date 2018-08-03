The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

3rd August 2018 / 1:00PM

Below is a list of 30 Things Wot You Might Find in the Sky (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Sopwith Camel was present, it might appear as…

SPW THCML

Aviatrix would be…

VTRX

1. RRST RLS
2. BL LNBMB
3. JM SND T HG NTPCH
4. STRN GFLLWHWK
5. VRG
6. WBL N
7. RF RCT W
8. NNLRC LPS
9. MSS NGMNF RMTN
10. MLR HT
11. MTHR
12. DSS LTRGN
13. MNBW
14. THPT RLLS SS
15. MR DRF CR WS
16. NCLWGG LYWN GS
17. MGCCR PT
18. DNC PR
19. CRPS CLRRYS
20. CRCT CSPTT
21. CR RSNCNS
22. MRFL CN
23. CRS
24. ML SRVN
25. B LC
26. PLD NBLK
27. SHP LM
28. HGN NNDMNN N
29. HL FCB NGHT
30. P

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s Hive Foxer theme: swimming (defoxed by hitcherland)

abzu (KarolisLive)
ama (chuckieegg)
aquamusical
arm tow (KarolisLive)
byron (phlebas)
cap (KarolisLive)
ederle (chuckieegg)
fina (hitcherland, chuckieegg)
grease (chuckieegg)
hockney (Little_Crow)
kickboard (chuckieegg)
lane (KarolisLive)
leander (hitcherland)
lido (hitcherland)
mothstroke (KarolisLive)
noseclip (chuckieegg)
phelps (hitcherland)
speedo (chuckieegg)
synchro (Gothnak)
trudgen (hitcherland)
wild (hitcherland)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

