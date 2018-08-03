Below is a list of 30 Things Wot You Might Find in the Sky (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Sopwith Camel was present, it might appear as…

SPW THCML

Aviatrix would be…

VTRX

1. RRST RLS

2. BL LNBMB

3. JM SND T HG NTPCH

4. STRN GFLLWHWK

5. VRG

6. WBL N

7. RF RCT W

8. NNLRC LPS

9. MSS NGMNF RMTN

10. MLR HT

11. MTHR

12. DSS LTRGN

13. MNBW

14. THPT RLLS SS

15. MR DRF CR WS

16. NCLWGG LYWN GS

17. MGCCR PT

18. DNC PR

19. CRPS CLRRYS

20. CRCT CSPTT

21. CR RSNCNS

22. MRFL CN

23. CRS

24. ML SRVN

25. B LC

26. PLD NBLK

27. SHP LM

28. HGN NNDMNN N

29. HL FCB NGHT

30. P

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s Hive Foxer theme: swimming (defoxed by hitcherland)

abzu (KarolisLive)

ama (chuckieegg)

aquamusical

arm tow (KarolisLive)

byron (phlebas)

cap (KarolisLive)

ederle (chuckieegg)

fina (hitcherland, chuckieegg)

grease (chuckieegg)

hockney (Little_Crow)

kickboard (chuckieegg)

lane (KarolisLive)

leander (hitcherland)

lido (hitcherland)

mothstroke (KarolisLive)

noseclip (chuckieegg)

phelps (hitcherland)

speedo (chuckieegg)

synchro (Gothnak)

trudgen (hitcherland)

wild (hitcherland)