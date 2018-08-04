Say hi to our first official weekend editor, Jay Castello

Hey gang, your friendly neighbourhood news editor Alice here, excited to announce that RPS today welcome our first official weekend editor. We’ve posted ‘weekend news’ for years but been sliding towards loosening up the format, better reflecting a weekend vibe. Now it’s official. You’ll still see some news on RPS weekends, but also things that are more critical, more celebratory, less fleeting, more curious… look, we’re still feeling it out and will all find out together. I’m excited to, and especially with our new weekend editor: Jay Castello.

You’ll have seen her writing on RPS before, from this year’s Free 3 selection to the complicated fandom around Overwatch player “Geguri”. Jay, say hullo!