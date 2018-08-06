Six more characters headed to Tekken 7 including The Walking Dead's Negan

As anyone who stayed up last night to watch the Evo 2018 finals can tell you, fighting games are wild right now. Massive upsets, big comebacks and surprise announcements abound, and few as surprising as Tekken 7‘s second season pass. Announced during the game’s finals last night, there’s another six characters headed to Bandai Namco’s fighter, three of which have been confirmed. Returning from earlier games are stylish assassin Anna Williams, Hong Kong super-cop Lei Wulong and – fresh from The Walking Dead – baseball-bat swinging warlord Negan.

As bizarre as it may seem for Negan to be coming to Tekken, he does seem relatively normal compared to a lot of the game’s cast, especially given that Noctis from Final Fantasy XV joined the fight a while back. Sadly, Negan’s appearance in the announcement trailer below is just a vague teaser, so we don’t have any idea how he’ll play, but I’m expecting some brutal command grabs in there. Probably a good thing Tekken doesn’t have any gore. Better he show a little restraint here than cut completely loose in a Mortal Kombat game.

As for the two other confirmed characters, we get a somewhat better look at them. Anna Williams has turned up to the fight in a tremendously goth little high-fashion outfit. In addition to concealing an improbable arsenal of weaponry (including a rocket launcher), it’s rather striking to look at, although I bet the black and red feathers must make it a nightmare to clean. Lei Wulong appears a little older and rougher than he used to, with some grey creeping into his hair, a 5 o’clock shadow and a somewhat scruffier outfit than he used to wear – it’s all very Jackie Chan.

No price or release date has been announced for Tekken 7: Season Pass 2, but if I were a betting man, I’d hazard a guess that it’ll cost £20/25/$25, the same as the first season pass.